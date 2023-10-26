Five Questions: McCready, Lee preview Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
OXFORD — Vanderbilt and No. 12 Ole Miss square off on Saturday night (6:30, SEC Network) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
The Commodores are searching for their first win in Southeastern Conference play while Ole Miss is trying to improve to 7-1 overall and 4- in the league.
To preview the showdown between the Commodores and the Rebels, VandySports.com publisher Chris Lee and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready exchanged questions and answers.
Neal McCready: 1. Let’s start with the big picture. I thought Vanderbilt would be better than it has been this year, but it’s starting to look like a step backwards for the program. Would you agree or am I missing some nuance here?
Chris Lee: You’re mostly not.
The nuance, perhaps, is that the wins over Florida and Kentucky at season’s end were probably a bit of an overachievement and got people to gloss over some basics. The team lacks SEC-level talent at most positions, has been awful at corner and sup-par on the lines of scrimage. Throw in a league-worst turnover margin and an experienced offensive line that’s been worse than most imagined, and this is what you get.
Neal McCready: 2. I saw where Ken Seals will be the starting quarterback this week in Oxford. What do you make of that and what’s the future for AJ Swann?
Chris Lee: Vandy needed two things: a quarterback to stop the bleeding with the interceptions (Swann threw seven in 173 attempts) and provide some much-needed leadership and that's why Seals (740 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in his three starts, which were against Kentucky, Missouri and Georgia) now has the job.
And while the staff made it clear before the season that Swann was the quarterback of the future, there’s one thing people missed: because Seals redshirted last year and got a free pass from Covid from 2020, both have two years to play after this one.
Both are going to want to start, and only one can. My guess is you’ll see one on the roster next year and not both. And if you listened closely to Clark Lea's press conference this week, it sure sounded like the endorsement of Seals as a starter extended beyond this week.
Neal McCready: 3. If I interpreted him correctly, Clark Lea is frustrated with his team’s ability to stop the run. Ole Miss, obviously, is going to try to run it a lot Saturday. How do you see that matchup playing out?
Chris Lee: He should be; the Commodores are giving up 5.6 yards on rushing plays (that’s adjusted for sacks). The pass defense has been worse (6.8 on passing plays) but the truth is that teams have just been able to pick either one and make it work.
Case in point: taking out sacks, Wake Forest rushed 31 times for 120 yards against Elon a week before playing Vandy. The Commodores dared Wake (now down its starting running back) to run, which it did for a season-high 288 yards in a 36-20 win.
Ole Miss is a much better rushing team than Wake, so that matchup probably spells trouble.
Neal McCready: 4. As you know, I’m a Lea fan. That said, if he doesn’t have the ability to recruit players in this NIL era, it’s not going to matter what kind of coach he is. With this season already basically lost, what’s the future of NIL buy-in at Vanderbilt?
Chris Lee: The school’s first reaction, predictably, was to treat it quite literally as NIL while the rest of the sports world saw it for what it is at the moment of launch. Then came pushes for equality with this or that, and confusion of how to handle collectives.
The result of all that included Vandy losing perhaps its best recruit to LSU (where he’s a reserve with one catch), perhaps its best starting cornerback to Miami (where he’s still not started) and (depending on who you ask) Ray Davis to Kentucky, where he’s the league's best running back
As someone said to me this morning, “In hindsight, maybe 2-6 was the best thing that could have happened to the program.” Those losses have shone a light on the futility of previous efforts.
And if you’re committing $700 million (some say more) to facilities as Vandy is, it makes no sense to lose key players to amounts that are almost rounding errors on that sum.
So yes, it’s going to change. There’s a lot I don’t know and there’s some I do that I got in confidence that makes me think the light's coming on. But the offseason will be the judge and we won't know until then.
Neal McCready: 5. Two-fold question here: If I told you Vanderbilt made this a tight game, what would that look like? Also, if you don’t mind, tell me how you see this game playing out and give me a prediction, please.
Chris Lee: The Rebels are 25-point favorites for good reason. Given Vanderbilt’s miserable defensive efforts (486 yards, 39.5 points allowed in SEC games) and multiple injuries in the secondary, it’s hard to find ways for the Commodores to keep pace with Ole Miss, I'm thinking a 45-to-20 Rebel win sounds about right.
But with Seals, Vandy’s not turning it over as much. He’s got a respectable receiving corps in Will Sheppard, London Humphries and Jayden McGowan. It also has an elite punter in Matt Hayball (49.2) who has helped immensely with field position.
So the formula would be all those guys playing well and almost certainly, the Rebels making a critical mistake or two, if this is to be close.
Chris Lee: 1. Please give us a quick update on Ole Miss's injury situation this week: What key players are out or hampered, and is there anyone who's been missing who's getting healthy for the Vanderbilt game?
Neal McCready: Ole Miss is pretty healthy, really, to the best of our knowledge. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins has a broken hand, but he played sparingly against Auburn and will be close to 100 percent when the stitches come out. Tight end Hudson Wolfe, who was injured early in the season, is back, though his role is likely still limited. Otherwise, this is a fairly healthy Ole Miss team through seven games.
Chris Lee: 2. Quinshon Judkins struggled in the season's first month or so but has gotten on track the past three games. Were the early struggles related to feeling the pressure of expectations, a new blocking scheme or something else? And is the recent version the one you expect to see the rest of the year?
Neal McCready: He got a little banged up against Tulane in Week 2 and I kind of wonder if some of the weight he gained in the offseason was slowing him down just a bit. On top of that, Ole Miss was trying to find its running game through injuries/issues at tight end early in the season. Defenses were keying on Judkins and he just wasn’t breaking out.
As you said, he’s gotten rolling here recently. He’s running more violently and with more confidence in recent weeks. Caden Prieskorn’s return from injury has added another dimension to the running game as well. Further, Ulysses Bentley IV is a perfect complement to Judkins and it’s allowed both backs to stay fresh.
I don’t have a crystal ball, obviously, but I do think Judkins’ best game of the season is ahead of him.
Chris Lee: 3. Ole Miss's defense has certainly been adequate given its offensive production. But is it good enough to keep the Rebels in SEC title contention? Why or why not?
Neal McCready: It’s played very well in the past two games against Arkansas and Auburn after being lit up by LSU. Lane Kiffin had some interesting things to say this week, pointing out that after that LSU game, the Rebels didn’t panic defensively. Yes, they made some adjustments, but they acknowledged that LsU is elite on offense. The plan was a good one; they just had to continue to execute better and improve.
Will it be enough against the Texas A&Ms and Georgias of the world? We’ll see. Pete Golding has done a terrific job and he’s out recruiting at a high level, but this defense has some limitations. If this team is going to run the table, it’ll have to execute at a very high level in all aspects.
Chris Lee: 4. Do you see any areas where Vanderbilt can give Ole Miss trouble?
Neal McCready: I question how emotionally charged Ole Miss can get Saturday night. I don’t mean that to sound disrespectful to Vanderbilt, but realistically, that’s how this game gets weird for the Rebels. Vanderbilt hung tough with Ole Miss in 2021 and led the Rebels at halftime last season in Nashville, so the Commodores have Kiffin’s attention.
Offensively, I think Ole Miss can move the football in a myriad of ways against Vanderbilt. Defensively, I think the Rebels will bend a bit but ultimately, I think they’ll be able to contain Vanderbilt enough to get a win.
Chris Lee: 5. Lane Kiffin's prolonged flirtation with Auburn seemed to damage his standing with the fan base. How much has a 6-1 start repaired that and what would it take to lose fan trust again?
Neal McCready: At this point, I suspect Kiffin’s approval rating among Ole Miss fans is over 99 percent. Seriously. I’m sure there’s somebody out there who is mad about uniform choices or still stewing over the offensive game plan against Alabama, but Kiffin is absolutely revered and adored by Ole Miss fans. Barring a total collapse this season, I don’t think anything — sans another public flirtation with another school — is changing that anytime soon.