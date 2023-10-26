To preview the showdown between the Commodores and the Rebels, VandySports.com publisher Chris Lee and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready exchanged questions and answers.

The Commodores are searching for their first win in Southeastern Conference play while Ole Miss is trying to improve to 7-1 overall and 4- in the league.

Neal McCready: 1. Let’s start with the big picture. I thought Vanderbilt would be better than it has been this year, but it’s starting to look like a step backwards for the program. Would you agree or am I missing some nuance here?

Chris Lee: You’re mostly not.

The nuance, perhaps, is that the wins over Florida and Kentucky at season’s end were probably a bit of an overachievement and got people to gloss over some basics. The team lacks SEC-level talent at most positions, has been awful at corner and sup-par on the lines of scrimage. Throw in a league-worst turnover margin and an experienced offensive line that’s been worse than most imagined, and this is what you get.

Neal McCready: 2. I saw where Ken Seals will be the starting quarterback this week in Oxford. What do you make of that and what’s the future for AJ Swann?

Chris Lee: Vandy needed two things: a quarterback to stop the bleeding with the interceptions (Swann threw seven in 173 attempts) and provide some much-needed leadership and that's why Seals (740 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in his three starts, which were against Kentucky, Missouri and Georgia) now has the job.

And while the staff made it clear before the season that Swann was the quarterback of the future, there’s one thing people missed: because Seals redshirted last year and got a free pass from Covid from 2020, both have two years to play after this one.

Both are going to want to start, and only one can. My guess is you’ll see one on the roster next year and not both. And if you listened closely to Clark Lea's press conference this week, it sure sounded like the endorsement of Seals as a starter extended beyond this week.

Neal McCready: 3. If I interpreted him correctly, Clark Lea is frustrated with his team’s ability to stop the run. Ole Miss, obviously, is going to try to run it a lot Saturday. How do you see that matchup playing out?

Chris Lee: He should be; the Commodores are giving up 5.6 yards on rushing plays (that’s adjusted for sacks). The pass defense has been worse (6.8 on passing plays) but the truth is that teams have just been able to pick either one and make it work.

Case in point: taking out sacks, Wake Forest rushed 31 times for 120 yards against Elon a week before playing Vandy. The Commodores dared Wake (now down its starting running back) to run, which it did for a season-high 288 yards in a 36-20 win.

Ole Miss is a much better rushing team than Wake, so that matchup probably spells trouble.

Neal McCready: 4. As you know, I’m a Lea fan. That said, if he doesn’t have the ability to recruit players in this NIL era, it’s not going to matter what kind of coach he is. With this season already basically lost, what’s the future of NIL buy-in at Vanderbilt?

Chris Lee: The school’s first reaction, predictably, was to treat it quite literally as NIL while the rest of the sports world saw it for what it is at the moment of launch. Then came pushes for equality with this or that, and confusion of how to handle collectives.

The result of all that included Vandy losing perhaps its best recruit to LSU (where he’s a reserve with one catch), perhaps its best starting cornerback to Miami (where he’s still not started) and (depending on who you ask) Ray Davis to Kentucky, where he’s the league's best running back

As someone said to me this morning, “In hindsight, maybe 2-6 was the best thing that could have happened to the program.” Those losses have shone a light on the futility of previous efforts.

And if you’re committing $700 million (some say more) to facilities as Vandy is, it makes no sense to lose key players to amounts that are almost rounding errors on that sum.

So yes, it’s going to change. There’s a lot I don’t know and there’s some I do that I got in confidence that makes me think the light's coming on. But the offseason will be the judge and we won't know until then.

Neal McCready: 5. Two-fold question here: If I told you Vanderbilt made this a tight game, what would that look like? Also, if you don’t mind, tell me how you see this game playing out and give me a prediction, please.

Chris Lee: The Rebels are 25-point favorites for good reason. Given Vanderbilt’s miserable defensive efforts (486 yards, 39.5 points allowed in SEC games) and multiple injuries in the secondary, it’s hard to find ways for the Commodores to keep pace with Ole Miss, I'm thinking a 45-to-20 Rebel win sounds about right.

But with Seals, Vandy’s not turning it over as much. He’s got a respectable receiving corps in Will Sheppard, London Humphries and Jayden McGowan. It also has an elite punter in Matt Hayball (49.2) who has helped immensely with field position.

So the formula would be all those guys playing well and almost certainly, the Rebels making a critical mistake or two, if this is to be close.