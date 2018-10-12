Ole Miss and Arkansas kick at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Little Rock in a game that both teams have circled for some time as winnable in the SEC.

In advance of that, we exchanged five questions with Andrew Hutchinson of HawgBeat.com. His answers to our questions are below.

1. Despite the 1-5 record, Arkansas has looked improved in recent weeks. What's the fan base optimism at this point with Chad Morris as the progression and record seem to be contradicting each other?

Based on the optimism of the fan base, you'd have no idea Arkansas was just 1-5 and coming off a 34-point loss to Alabama. A lot of that is because of what he's done on the recruiting trail. With the addition of No. 1 tight end Hudson Henry on Thursday, the Razorbacks are ranked 12th nationally in recruiting, which is by far the highest they've ever been in the Rivals era.



In addition to that, Arkansas did manage to move the ball against Alabama. The 31 points it scored were the most scored on the Crimson Tide since their 2016 national championship loss to Clemson. They had several new wrinkles - which I'll address later - that made it actually look like a Chad Morris offense.

With Ole Miss, Tulsa and Vanderbilt coming up in this three-game stretch, many believe Arkansas could win a game or two...which is a dramatic turnaround from a few weeks ago, when a lot of the same people were already accepting a 1-11 season following the North Texas debacle.

2. Arkansas has settled on a quarterback and using lots of motion bells and whistles to open up the middle of the field. What has Ty Storey done well this season and how does he need to improve?

Ty Storey has improved dramatically over the last few weeks. He had been horrible against Colorado State and Auburn, sandwiched between a DNP vs. North Texas. I believe a lot of his improvements can be credited to the coaching staff finally just saying, "You're the guy," and settling on him as the starter.

The coaches have also done a good job of finding the things he's good at. Storey doesn't have a particularly strong arm, so they dinked and dunked it with a lot of short passes to tight ends and running backs last week. We started seeing more of that a couple weeks ago against Texas A&M, so it's directly correlated to his improvement. Another word Arkansas' coaches and opposing coaches bring up when talking about Storey is "toughness," which is a prerequisite to play behind the Razorbacks' offensive line.

It's also worth mentioning that Cole Kelley, the 6-foot-7 gunslinger from Louisiana who led the 24-point comeback over Ole Miss last season, has seemingly accepted his role as the backup. The Razorbacks have a short-yardage package for him and he's accounted for three touchdowns - two rushing, one passing - over the last two games.

3. Arkansas seems to have defensive deficiencies similar to Ole Miss. How do you expect the Razorbacks to try to match up with the wealth of Rebel receivers?



As crazy as it sounds coming off a game in which it allowed 65 points, Arkansas hasn't been terrible on defense this season. Alabama will probably make good defenses look bad and average defenses - which is what I consider Arkansas' - look terrible. Before playing the Crimson Tide, the Razorbacks did a good job of holding Texas A&M. Even the 44 and 34 points allowed to North Texas and Auburn, respectively, were misleading because of turnovers and special teams blunders.

Alas, Ole Miss' offense is probably more similar to Alabama than Texas A&M or Auburn. I see the Rebels being able to score some points on the Razorbacks just because of how many receivers they have. Cornerback Ryan Pulley has been pretty good, but the spot opposite him has been a revolving door with three different starters and a fourth player getting significant reps.

The two currently playing the most there are redshirt freshmen - Jarques McClellion and Montaric Brown - who have shown some flashes, but also show their youth at times. My guess is they'll be burned a few times. One thing working in Arkansas' favor is sixth-year senior Kevin Richardson II is back and has a couple of games under his belt after missing the start of the year with an injury.

4. What kind of crowd is expected on Saturday in Little Rock, and how do fans view the rivalry with Ole Miss? It seemed that Bret Bielema lengthened his tenure in part by winning against the Rebels.

Morris has all but begged fans to come out to the game Saturday. It's the first time Arkansas has played an SEC game at night in Little Rock since 1999, so fans are excited and I think there will be at least a decent crowd that has had all day to tailgate on the golf course and get properly "hydrated." However, until I see a sold out War Memorial Stadium crowd again, I probably won't predict one to happen. Attendance has dwindled down there in recent years and even up in Fayetteville this season.

As for the rivalry, I think it's a game fans definitely want to win, but I'm not sure it's one the majority of the fan base would call it a "rivalry," even though I think it's totally fair to label it as such. Some old-timers who remember the games in the 1950s probably see it as a rivalry, but I feel like the younger generation sees it as an SEC West opponent that has provided some wild games - like the 7 OT game, the "Henry Heave" and last year's comeback.

It's probably a game that means more to Arkansas fans in the southeast corner of the state, where they're closer to Ole Miss and probably interact with more fans of the Rebels than in other areas of the state.

5. What are the couple areas that are going to swing this game one way or the other, and what do you expect to happen?



The biggest key to this game, in my opinion, are special teams and turnovers. As good as the Rebels are on offense, Arkansas absolutely can't afford to give them short fields or free points like has happened in several games this season. Texas A&M returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and ended up winning by seven. In the North Texas and Auburn games, the Razorbacks allowed 78 combined points - but only 17 points (two touchdowns and one field goal) resulted from the 17 drives that started in their opponents' territory.

In recent weeks, Arkansas has done a better job on special teams and of taking care of the football. Even with that, I see Saturday being a high scoring game that could go either way. I am not a gambling man, but I'd stay away from the 7-point spread in favor of the Rebels and go all in on the over 67.5-point total.