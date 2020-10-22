RebelGrove - Five Questions: Previewing Auburn at Ole Miss

Neal McCready: 1. It's been a rough few weeks for Auburn, and it could've been even worse if a blown call hadn't gone the Tigers' way. What's the general mood there?

Christian Clemente: The general mood around the program really isn’t great. Fans have seemingly called it quits on this season and they’re looking forward to the future. The problem with looking to the future is that this season has created a major negative impact on 2021 recruiting. The team still seems to remain committed, talking about how they’re looking to bounce back and prove what they’re made of against Ole Miss, but when you see guys like Bo Nix and Seth Williams arguing on the sideline, and your defensive and team leader K.J. Britt is out for at least several more weeks, someone needs to get control of the locker room and take charge. With Britt gone, I’m not sure if anybody can do that.

Neal McCready: 2. Offensively, I thought Bo Nix would take a big sophomore step forward. He hasn't. What's happened, in your opinion?

Christian Clemente:I would say Bo Nix has made some improvements, but not nearly as much as people thought he might. Nix’s biggest issue is still his pocket presence. He has little to no faith in his offensive line, so even when he has time in the pocket he still gets happy feet and will roll out. He also still relies far too heavily on Seth Williams. Don’t get me wrong, he’s without a doubt the best wide receiver on the roster, but Nix can’t strictly rely on him and that issue was showcased against South Carolina. On his first interception of the game, he panicked and ran out of the pocket when he didn’t need to, then forced a throw to Seth Williams that was in heavy traffic and Jaycee Horn picked it off. If Nix wants to improve, those are two big issues he’ll need to work on.

Neal McCready: 3. Is the Gus Malzahn/Chad Morris dynamic a problem?

Christian Clemente: That’s tough to say and it’s probably a little too early to call. In Chad Morris’ defense, you can only gameplan so well when your offensive line is getting beat almost instantly. The one thing I will say, though, is Tank Bigsby and the running backs absolutely need to become a bigger part of the gameplan. Against South Carolina, Bigsby carried it 16 times for 111 yards while Bo Nix passed 48 times. Malzahn has talked all season about being balanced, and while the total yardage between rushes and passes were about even, Auburn needs to get the backs more involved. To wrap back to the dynamic, if the season keeps going downhill, I don’t see a world where Malzahn gets fired, but Morris seems like the perfect fall guy candidate.

Neal McCready: 4. Defensively, Arkansas played conservatively and Ole Miss struggled mightily. What plan do you think Kevin Steele will utilize against Matt Corral and the Rebels' offense?

Christian Clemente: The defense has been really tough to call all season long. First off, they have the 72nd-worst third-down defense in the country which is obviously a major, major problem. Without guys like Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown, the Tigers have really struggled to get to the quarterback. People thought Big Kat Bryant and Tyrone Truesdell might be able to fill those roles and they haven’t even come close. If Auburn wants to make Corral uncomfortable, they’re going to have to dial up pressure. The problem is, even though the conservative style worked for Arkansas, I don’t think that can work for Auburn. This secondary is still unhealthy and has had some penalty issues early on. The other big issue, and the thing that really concerns me, is Auburn’s ability to defend Kenny Yeboah and Jerrion Ealy and the Ole Miss running backs in the passing game. Against Arkansas, it felt like a tight end or running back was open literally every play. Considering Yeboah is one of the top tight ends in the league, that’s a huge issue for Kevin Steele and Auburn.

Neal McCready: 5. Give me a game prediction. Who wins and how does it play out?

Christian Clemente: I’m actually rolling with Ole Miss, and I’ll take them to win 38-30. Auburn has been inconsistent all season, but it’s been worse when on the road. The defense can shutout a team for a quarter and look incredible, then give up 21 points the next quarter. The offense can come out hot and then disappear and be forced to make a comeback. I don’t think you can do that and get away with it against Ole Miss, a team I’d say is definitely better than South Carolina. I personally don’t think Auburn will ever control the game, either. They’ll stay close, but never close enough to take home a victory.