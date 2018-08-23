Ticker
Following the Future: Week 2 preview

Rivals.com
Russell Johnson • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Analyst

NOTE: Jordan Jernigan, Tay Standifer, and Carter Colquitt are out due to various injuries.

MACJC football will begin next week.

Jalen Jordan and Lake Cormorant are on a bye this week.

Caleb Etienne, Tyler Judson, Darius Thomas, and Grant Tisdale will begin their seasons next week.


MATCHUP: Sacred Heart Griffin @ Normal

(both teams are 0-0)

MATCHUP: Louisville (1-0) @ West Point (1-0)

MATCHUP: Jackson Prep (1-0) vs. Washington (0-1)

MATCHUP: St. Paul's Episcopal @ UMS-Wright Prep

(both teams are 0-0)

I'm really excited to see how Finley is progressing at DB. I will make a trip to Mobile soon.

MATCHUP: Sumrall (1-0) @ Wesson (1-0)

MATCHUP: North Forsyth (0-1) @ Gainesville (0-1)

MATCHUP: Buford (1-0) vs. Jonesboro (1-0)

MATCHUP: Brandon (1-0) @ South Panola (0-1)

MATCHUP: Harrison Central (0-1) vs. Stone (0-0)

MATCHUP: Nanih Waiya (1-0) @ Union (1-0)

Matchup of the Week: Charleston (1-0) @ Lafayette (1-0)

