Following the Future: Week 2 preview
NOTE: Jordan Jernigan, Tay Standifer, and Carter Colquitt are out due to various injuries.
MACJC football will begin next week.
Jalen Jordan and Lake Cormorant are on a bye this week.
Caleb Etienne, Tyler Judson, Darius Thomas, and Grant Tisdale will begin their seasons next week.
MATCHUP: Sacred Heart Griffin @ Normal
(both teams are 0-0)
MATCHUP: Louisville (1-0) @ West Point (1-0)
MATCHUP: Jackson Prep (1-0) vs. Washington (0-1)
MATCHUP: St. Paul's Episcopal @ UMS-Wright Prep
(both teams are 0-0)
I'm really excited to see how Finley is progressing at DB. I will make a trip to Mobile soon.
MATCHUP: Sumrall (1-0) @ Wesson (1-0)
MATCHUP: North Forsyth (0-1) @ Gainesville (0-1)
MATCHUP: Buford (1-0) vs. Jonesboro (1-0)
MATCHUP: Brandon (1-0) @ South Panola (0-1)
MATCHUP: Harrison Central (0-1) vs. Stone (0-0)
MATCHUP: Nanih Waiya (1-0) @ Union (1-0)