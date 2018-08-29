Following the Future: Week 3 Preview
Note: Tupelo's Jordan Jernigan and Tay Standifer remain out this week, as does Buford (Ga.) OL Carter Colquitt. Harrison Central C Bryce Ramsey is on a bye.
Rather than going in alphabetical order, commits will be listed in order by position.
OFFENSE
MATCHUP: Allen vs. Horn
(both teams are 0-0)
I'll watch Tisdale's full game early next week and give some thoughts. Horn should be a good test for him.
MATCHUP: Jackson Prep (2-0) vs. Forest (2-0)
This would have been a good game, had Black not left the wilderness.
MATCHUP: Sumrall (2-0) vs. Sacred Heart (0-2)
MATCHUP: Brandon (2-0) vs. Clinton (2-0)
In arguably the biggest game of the week, Mingo and Stanley (below on the defensive list) face Clinton, led by 2019 QB Hunter Hulsey and 2020 WR E Jai Mason.
MATCHUP: Northwest C.C. vs. East Central
(both teams are 0-0)
MATCHUP: SHG (1-0) vs. Glenwood (1-0)
MATCHUP: Warren Easton vs. Jesuit
(both teams are 0-0)
MATCHUP: North Forsyth (1-1) vs. Northview (1-0)
MATCHUP: Buford (2-0) vs. Deerfield Beach (1-0)
This game has national title implications. Deerfield Beach is LOADED.
MATCHUP: Jonesboro vs. Batesville
(both teams are 0-0)
MATCHUP: Nanih Waiya (2-0) @ Winona (2-0)
DEFENSE
MATCHUP: Wetumpka (1-0) @ Northview (1-0)
MATCHUP: Northeast C.C. @ Southwest C.C.
(both teams are 0-0)
MATCHUP: Louisville (1-1) vs. Kemper County (0-2)
MATCHUP: Lafayette (2-0) @ North Panola (2-0)
This should be a real test for North Panola QB and Arkansas commit KJ Jefferson, as he will face a talented secondary, led by Brandon Turnage.
MATCHUP: Lake Cormorant (1-0) @ Hernando (1-0)
After seeing some Hernando people in my mentions this week, I'm curious to see how this game turns out. They think they should be ranked. I disagree.
MATCHUP: Charleston (1-1) @ Horn Lake (1-0)
This game is going to be interesting for several reasons.
MATCHUP: Jones County vs. Coahoma
(both teams are 0-0)
MATCHUP: St. Paul's Episcopal (0-1) @ St. Stanislaus (0-1)
MATCHUP: Zachary @ Northshore
(both teams are 0-0)
