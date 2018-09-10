Note: Tupelo's Tay Standifer remains out this week, as does Buford (Ga.) OL Carter Colquitt. Several other commits are either on byes, or saw their schedule changed due to the weather in the region.

Both Patrick Lucas (DT) and Jerrion Ealy (RB) left their respective matchups early with injury.

Rather than going in alphabetical order, commits will be listed in order by position.