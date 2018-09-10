Following the Future: Week 4 review
Note: Tupelo's Tay Standifer remains out this week, as does Buford (Ga.) OL Carter Colquitt. Several other commits are either on byes, or saw their schedule changed due to the weather in the region.
Both Patrick Lucas (DT) and Jerrion Ealy (RB) left their respective matchups early with injury.
Rather than going in alphabetical order, commits will be listed in order by position.
OFFENSE
MATCHUP: Allen (1-0) vs. Salt Lake (Uta.) East (2-1)
RESULTS: Allen def. East (Uta.) 52-20
MATCHUP: Sumrall (3-0) vs. Enterprise (0-3)
RESULTS: Sumrall def. Enterprise 40-7.
MATCHUP: Tupelo (3-0) vs. Brandon (2-1)
RESULTS: Brandon def. Tupelo 34-6.
MATCHUP: Northwest CC (1-0) @ Southwest (1-0)
RESULTS: Northwest def. Southwest 51-6.
PERFORMANCE: 1 catch 14 yards.
MATCHUP: Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-1) vs. Lanipher (1-1)
RESULTS: SHG def. Lanphier 50-6.
MATCHUP: Easton (2-0) @ Brother Martin (1-0)
RESULTS: Easton def. Brother Martin 48-20.
MATCHUP: Jonesboro (1-0) vs. Conway (2-0)
RESULTS: Conway def. Jonesboro 37-16.
note: Ole Miss TE coach Maurice Harris was in attendance on Friday night.
MATCHUP: Nanih Waiya (2-1) @ Hamilton (1-2)
RESULTS: Nanih Waiya def. Hamilton 46-0
DEFENSE
MATCHUP: Northeast C.C. (0-1) vs. Co-Lin (0-1)
RESULTS: Co-Lin def. Northeast 21-7.
PERFORMANCE: 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL
MATCHUP: Louisville (2-1) @ Ripley (2-1)
RESULTS: Louisville def. Ripley 55-7.
PERFORMANCE: 2 INT, 2 TD, and a handful of tackles.
MATCHUP: Lafayette (3-0) @ Oxford (1-1)
RESULTS: Oxford def. Lafayette 29-27.
MATCHUP: Lake Cormorant (1-1) vs. DeSoto Central (2-1)
RESULTS: Lake Cormorant def. DeSoto Central 27-21.
MATCHUP: Charleston (1-3) vs. Senatobia (1-2)
RESULTS: Charleston def. Senatobia 22-9.
MATCHUP: Jones County (1-0) vs. Holmes (1-0)
RESULTS: Holmes def. Jones County 25-23.
MATCHUP: St. Paul's Episcopal (1-1) @ Baldwin County (2-0)
RESULTS: St. Paul def. Baldwin Co. 17-7.
MATCHUP: Zachary (1-0) @ Catholic B.R. (1-0)
RESULTS: Catholic B.R. def. Zachary 31-30.
MATCHUP: Brandon (2-1) @ Tupelo (3-0)
RESULTS: Brandon def. Tupelo 34-6.