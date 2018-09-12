Note: Buford OL Carter Colquitt and Jackson Prep RB Jerrion Ealy are both out with injuries. Colquitt will be in Oxford this weekend, as will his 2021 QB. So will Ealy. Lafayette has a bye week, as does Tupelo. Eric Jeffries, Tay Standifer, and Jordan Jernigan are all expected back in Oxford this weekend. Other commitments planning on being in Oxford this weekend will be noted as such.

OFFENSE

MATCHUP: Allen (2-0) @ Coppell (2-0)



MATCHUP: Sumrall (4-0) vs. Richton (3-1) Sumrall continues to play Jackson at quarterback, meaning that he (obviously) isn't getting many catches. Instead, Jackson has racked up the rushing and passing yards. He will be in Oxford this weekend.

MATCHUP: Brandon (3-1) vs. Northwest Rankin (3-0) If it wasn't so far away, this is the game I would go to Friday. Jarrian Jones, Will Rogers, Jay Stanley, and Mingo all on the field at the same time. Brandon can't afford another early loss. He will be in Oxford this weekend.

MATCHUP: Northwest Mississippi (2-0) @ Mississippi Delta (0-2) Payton should have a big game against a Mississippi Delta team that has.. struggled to start the year.

MATCHUP: Sacred Heart-Griffin (2-1) @ Springfield Southeast (0-2) Broeker will return to Oxford this weekend. It will be an unofficial visit.

MATCHUP: Warren Easton (3-0) vs. Landry-Walker (0-2) From a name standpoint, this is a HUGE game. Landry-Walker is loaded with underclassmen prospects, including several on the defensive side of the ball. Easton could be tested.

MATCHUP: Jonesboro (1-1) @ Little Rock Catholic (2-0) Thomas is expected to return to Oxford this weekend.

MATCHUP: Nanih Waiya (3-1) vs. Sebastopol (2-2) Warren will return to Oxford this weekend.

DEFENSE

MATCHUP: Wetumpka (3-0) vs. Opelika (1-2) This is the biggest game for Wetumpka so far this season, and the first game where the loss of JD Martin to a season-ending ACL injury could prove costly. Lucas will return to Oxford this weekend.

MATCHUP: Northeast C.C. (0-2) vs. Coahoma (0-2) One of these two teams is going to get their first win of the season tomorrow night. Williams was impressive when he was full-go last week against Co-Lin, so hopefully he is fully healthy going into this one, as Coahoma looks to improve on the 10.5 PPG they have through two games this season, including being shut out by Jones County in week one. Williams visited Auburn last weekend, and could eventually find his way back there, being that the Tigers are so close to his home in Montgomery. He will be in Oxford this weekend, though.

MATCHUP: Louisville (3-1) @ Grenada (2-2) Cistrunk will be in Oxford again this weekend.

MATCHUP: Lake Cormorant (2-1) vs. Horn Lake (4-0) Horn Lake has been dominant so far this season. Look for that to continue Friday. The pressure remains on Brad Boyette to make some noise in the playoffs this season. Jordan will be in Oxford this weekend.

MATCHUP: Charleston (2-2) vs. West Tallahatchie (0-4) Prince is expected to be back in Oxford this weekend.

MATCHUP: Jones County (1-1) vs. Hinds (1-1) Richardson will be at the Ole Miss game this weekend.

MATCHUP: St. Paul's (2-1) @ Blount (2-1) Finley visited for the game last weekend. He'll likely take an official after the season.

MATCHUP: Jones County (1-1) vs. Hinds (1-1) Haynes will be at the Ole Miss game this weekend.

MATCHUP: Zachary (1-1) vs. Madison Prep Academy (1-1) Judson will return to Oxford this weekend.