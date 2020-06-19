RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Another busy day

Kermit Davis was kind enough to agree to appear on the Oxford Exxon Podcast on Thursday. The Ole Miss basketball coach and I had texted back and forth during the week and we agreed upon 10 a.m. Thursday as the perfect time to tape. When I began taping at 10:15 a.m., I "timestamped" the moment, drawing a chuckle from Davis. To be honest, I've started doing that during this COVID-19 pandemic for two reasons. One, it's kind of funny and it's a nice ice-breaker and two, these days, the news cycle absolutely flies and it's context the listener absolutely needs unless he or she is listening in real time. Sure enough, by late afternoon Thursday, less than three hours after I thanked Davis for his time spent talking about his team's return to campus, the news cycle was churning.

As was expected, the IHL voted Thursday to allow Ole Miss to move the Confederate statue from The Circle to the university cemetery near Tad Smith Coliseum. Years of debate and rancor had finally ended in the manner chancellor Glenn Boyce had pushed for. "This vote marks the culmination of years of research and discussion on how to address the monument," Boyce said. "State law prohibits the relocation of any war memorial unless the proposed new location is more appropriate to display the monument. The approved plan allows the University to move the statue to the cemetery on campus. We are now prepared to complete this work and will do so as quickly as possible. "While many played a role in this process, it is important to recognize the group of students who reinvigorated this discussion, researched the issues, and developed proposals for relocation. They demonstrated the type of leadership that is a hallmark of our students. We also recognize the important support that came from student, faculty, staff and administrative governing bodies as well as several alumni and university foundation boards. "We are pleased to bring about this important change for our community." This move is one that should promote harmony and peace on the Ole Miss campus. I don't know of an approval rating, but I'd guess it would register somewhere between 90 and 95 percent. The decision, best I could tell, was met with universal acclaim. The news cycle, however, wasn't through spinning.

The debate over Mississippi's state flag hit fever pitch Thursday evening, right about the time Chase Parham and I were concluding Hand Raise Guys (the podcast version of which you'll be able to hear today). Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey issued the statement linked above via email and social media. Within minutes, both Ole Miss and Mississippi State issued statements agreeing with Sankey and calling for the Mississippi legislature to replace the current flag, one that features the Confederate flag in the top left quadrant, with another, less offensive flag. There have been discussions among legislators about replacing the current flag with ready-made Stennis flag, but as of the middle of this week, that idea was losing steam, certainly as it pertained to the immediacy of the matter. Will the threat of losing SEC championship events be enough to expedite the machinations of Mississippi's governing body? I don't know. From speaking to sources inside and close to that body, there are 20-25 legislators who fear a vote to replace the current flag would be so unpopular within their constituency that they would lose in their next election cycle. Still, as of Thursday evening, the statements from Sankey, Ole Miss and Mississippi State had created "some buzz here at the Capitol about it," a source told me, adding, "There is some movement." Bottom line: It has to happen. Mississippi can't let something as simple as a state flag continue to decimate its collective pocketbook. There is speculation the NCAA will join the fray soon, taking away the ability for Ole Miss and Mississippi State to host NCAA Tournament regionals on their campuses. As you're likely aware, those events have been held pretty routinely in Oxford and Starkville over the years, and the crowds at both locales have been overflowing on a consistent basis. Again, it's not my place to explain the economy, and you know this, but losing the right to host those regionals and super regionals would represent the loss of millions of dollars to those communities and to the state. It would also hurt both schools in recruiting student-athletes, which would, in turn, lessen the potential of the programs at both universities, thereby diminishing overall fan interest and costing the schools and their communities even more money. The call to change the flag will reach deafening levels, I suspect, in the coming days and weeks, likely giving the currently reluctant legislators the cover they need to push for action. Thursday's move by the SEC and the two schools in Mississippi felt coordinated, and frankly, it was a stroke of genius. Money talks, and it spoke loudly on Thursday.

We weren't done. Nope. No, sir. A couple of hours after Sankey's statement, USA Today national college football columnist Dan Wolken added his two cents (not worth much these days at Gannett, which is struggling to keep its proverbial head above water in these trying financial times) by calling on Ole Miss to drop Rebels as its nickname. Listen, Wolken won't be the first to call for that, and he won't be the last, either. Specifically, on Thursday night, Wolken wrote: It’s time for a progressive, forward-thinking university that has desperately tried to strip away all connotations to the Confederacy while leaving the actual nickname intact do the right thing for the Black players who have brought so much acclaim and wealth to its athletic program. It’s time for fans to stop playing footsie with the school’s often terrible past and start thinking about how Black athletes will view that branding of “Rebels” in 15 years, in 30 years once this country finally and uniformly treats the losers of the Civil War as losers. It’s time for the conference that distributed $45 million to Ole Miss last year to tell the school that its athletic branding is not — in its own words — “inclusive and welcoming to all.” This is what Wolken and some of his friends in the national media -- by the way, contrary to Wolken's protestations on Twitter, I have tremendous respect for several national media members; Andy Staples, for example, is tremendous and my adoration for the late Edward Aschoff is well-documented -- fail to understand is this gaslighting only serves as an impediment to the real change at hand. Those who are reluctant to part with symbols such as the current Mississippi flag are reticent, in part, because they view the change as part of a slippery slope in which another symbol will be immediately targeted. They fear that if they surrender on the flag, they'll be forced to give up a nickname and then then the name "Ole Miss." Those, of course, aren't just words to people who love Ole Miss. Wolken knows that. He just doesn't care. "It is impossible for the SEC to claim that student-athletes are threatened by a flag but not a nickname that is worn across their chest every single day," Wolken wrote Thursday. "It is impossible for a school to strip away all the symbols and say they've done the hard work for racial reconciliation except for clearing the hurdle they still broadcast to the world. It is impossible for the Ole Miss Rebels to be moving in the same direction as American culture and the righteous arc of American history as long as they are the Ole Miss Rebels." Earlier this month, an Ole Miss football player tweeted, asking fans to call he and his teammates "Landsharks" and not "Rebels." It's a topic that's been debated passionately on the RebelGrove.com message board this week. It's a question that is going to be posed to players, sooner rather than later. However, on a day when the laser focus of the SEC, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and many in the state legislature was on the much-needed action of changing the flag, Wolken's column did nothing but serve as ammunition for those holding on to a time long gone and it helped prove a point many of those clinging to "Rebels" make when the subject arises.

I woke up to a text from a friend early today scolding me for my comments in recent days about the coronavirus. As you might know, I've been very critical of the national media's reporting of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has irritated many of my media friends and, late Thursday, it irritated this friend as well. He noted there is an uptick in hospitalizations and he essentially said my flippant response to that uptick is dangerous. "Pretending like this virus is going away before we get a treatment or a vaccine is asinine," he said. For the record, I've never once pretended it was going away. Further, I've laughed at the idea of a vaccine anytime soon. However, and my friend knows I feel this way, I don't trust the national media's coverage of this. It's agenda-driven. It's never a whole accounting of the state of affairs. The overwhelming majority of the coverage, in my opinion, is biased and designed to instill fear in a public. That fear, many in the media hope, will lead to change in November. That's not a pro-Trump or anti-Trump statement, mind you. That's just reality. The media provided wall to wall coverage of COVID from March through late May. Then, as the nation opened back up, it shifted its focus, almost entirely, to the protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Now, as cases, primarily among young people in big cities, spike, the shift is back on the coronavirus. What's lacking in that focus, however, is an acknowledgment that the protests likely led to the spike and, far more importantly, while cases are up, ICU admissions and deaths are down. The national media, in my opinion, has lost the public trust on its COVID coverage. Personally, I feel like we, as a society, must learn to live with the virus. It's here. No one knows exactly what it is or isn't going to do this summer or in the fall or in the winter. Maybe it just becomes something we have to watch. Maybe it comes back with a vengeance. No one knows. However, it's my opinion that this idea of shutting life down until there's a vaccine is not only ridiculous but also dangerous. Do we need to be more responsible than ever before? Yes. Are the elderly and those with conditions that worsen complications from infection going to have to be far more careful, possibly even sheltering in place? Absolutely. However, and I've been consistent here, we simply cannot hold our youth hostage any longer. They need to go back to school. People need to go back to work. Life is meant to be lived. And if we can have mass gatherings of people all over the country, night after night, we can let second-graders go back to school in August and we can let little boys dress up as the Rockies, Red Sox and Dodgers and play little league baseball. That's just my opinion, and if that makes me irresponsible and reckless and "not productive," well, so be it. "How about we be (expletive) smart?" he closed. That's a great question, my friend. Perhaps I shouldn't be the only media member to which you pose it.

