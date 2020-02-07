Ole Miss hit the midway point of the Southeastern Conference slate Wednesday, beating South Carolina, 84-70, to improve to 2-7 in league play. Needless to say, it's been a bitterly disappointing season for Ole Miss, which had NCAA Tournament dreams in November and thought it might have something special going when it came back to defeat Penn State in Brooklyn in November. Instead, it's a .500 club that has suffered a plethora of brutally difficult losses. Ole Miss could've won at Memphis. Instead, it lost by one point. The Rebels could have beat Butler at home in December. Instead, they fell short in a tightly contested game. Ole Miss has blown double-digit leads in SEC losses to Texas A&M, Arkansas, LSU and Auburn. Change a few of those losses to wins and we're having a different conversation today. Of course, that's not how it works. The losses are losses forever, and entering Saturday's game against Florida in Oxford, Ole Miss is fighting just to avoid a Wednesday night date in the first four of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Breein Tyree now has 1,583 points in Ole Miss career, good for 10th all-time. He's averaging 18.9 points per game entering Saturday's tilt with Florida, meaning if he maintains his average through 10 more games _ all the Rebels are guaranteed _ he'll pass Keith Carter and move into seventh place on the Rebels' all-time scoring charts. Justin Reed (1,785 points), Elston Turner (1,805) and Carlos Clark (1,822) are all within reach as well. The point? The narrative that has begun to circulate that replacing Tyree won't be an issue next season is borderline ludicrous. Most of us in the media undersold just how difficult it would be for Ole Miss to replace Terence Davis this season. The Toronto Raptors' rookie guard is averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 rebound and 3.5 assists in 17 minutes per game so far this season, playing a key role for the defending NBA champions. Davis finished his Ole Miss career with 1,512 points. Ole Miss has been unable to replace his productivity on offense this season. Filling the point void left behind by Tyree next fall will be a huge challenge for Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis and his staff. Right now, the two names getting the most smoke in that category are transfer guard Jarkel Joiner and high school senior/Ole Miss signee Matthew Murrell. I don't doubt Joiner will be very good. He was a high-volume scorer at Cal-Bakersfield before transferring to Ole Miss. However, Joiner left Oxford High School with zero SEC offers. Asking him to step in as a 19-point per game scorer after sitting out a season feels like a reach. Murrell is a four-star guard with tremendous athleticism and strong basketball acumen. I expect he will contribute immediately when he arrives at Ole Miss. However, asking him to be a volume scorer right from the jump feels unfair. Frankly, for Ole Miss to avoid a drop-off next season, the Rebels are going to need real step-ups from current sophomores Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen and from junior center/forward Khadim Sy. It''ll need reserve guards Bryce Williams and Austin Crowley to become more consistent. It'll need Devontae Shuler to stick around for his senior season and take on more of the scoring load on a night-in, night-out basis. Ole Miss will miss Tyree. There's no getting around that. This is a critical offseason upcoming for Davis and Co. Filling the void that will be left in Tyree's absence is Job No. 1.

Ole Miss meets Florida (14-8 overall, 6-3 in the SEC) Saturday at 1 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2. The Gators erased a double-digit deficit Wednesday night to defeat Georgia. The Gators present a balanced scoring attack and play gritty defense, basically the product you'd expect from former Ole Miss guard and assistant Mike White. The Rebels are in a three-way tie with Georgia and Missouri for 11th place in the SEC. They're just two games behind reeling Alabama and tough-luck Arkansas. Ole Miss is better than Georgia and Missouri, and with Alabama's injuries mounting, the Rebels could get out of the Wednesday night-in-Nashville punishment. To do it, however, Ole Miss is going to have to take care of business at home. The Rebels final nine games present multiple opportunities for wins, but Ole Miss has to become a much more consistent, mentally tough group to go on a run. After Saturday's date with Florida, Ole Miss finishes like this: home versus Mississippi State, at Kentucky, at Missouri, home against Alabama, at Auburn, home versus Vanderbilt and Missouri and then at Mississippi State on March 7.

It's no secret I live with a 13-year-old boy who is a pro sports fanatic. Carson is smart. He understands the business side of professional athletics. He will talk about salary caps and getting under the tax apron and service time and the like. He aspires to be Theo Epstein one day, so much so that we've already had conversations about which colleges and universities have strong sports management programs (for the record, I am still subtly trying to steer him into engineering or architecture). Still, I can tell Carson is bothered by the Red Sox's. proposed trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, one that has been held up due to the physical exam of the one of the prospects in the three-team deal. And I know he's bothered by the persistent rumors that the Chicago Cubs are looking to move Kris Bryant now that the all-star and former MVP has just two years of service time remaining before he can become a free agent. I've wondered what a young Bostonian or Chicagoan, one with less understanding of the business side of the game, must wonder when they see their favorite team trading away a Betts or a Bryant in the prime of their careers. I find it sad, really. I support the players' right to get as much as he can while he can. Still, I catch myself wondering if there's a better way -- a way for players like Betts and Bryant to get their worth earlier in their careers but in a system which encourages longevity with one franchise. I certainly don't have that answer, and I've been guilty of studying the minor league prospects in Atlanta, Washington and Philadelphia (three supposed potential destinations for Bryant) recently. However, when and if those trades go down, it'll be big news for the sport and really sad days for some young fans in those markets.

