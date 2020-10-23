RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: AU fans in a quandary

Gus Malzahn has been the head coach at Auburn since 2013.

Before that, he spent one season as the head coach at Arkansas State, and prior to his trip around the sun in Jonesboro, Malzahn was the coordinator of Auburn's high-octane offense, one that Cam Newton directed to a national championship in January 2011.

As Auburn's head coach, Malzahn is 64-33. Twice, he's guided Auburn to Western Division titles and once, in 2013, Malzahn's Tigers won the Southeastern Conference championship.

And for the most part, Auburn fans are sick of him, and that might be putting it too mildly.

Why?

It's complicated. Auburn is 2-2 so far this season headed into Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Ole Miss (1-3). The Tigers beat Kentucky, lost at Georgia, benefited from a blown call at the end of a 30-28 win over Arkansas and then lost at South Carolina a week ago.

Malzahn is making $6.8 million per year, and the Tigers are fast becoming the picture of mediocrity. At Auburn, that's simply not good enough.

Justified or not, Auburn views its program as nationally elite. Auburn has won three Heismans, has produced several undefeated seasons and boasts a proud, loyal fan base. Some of Malzahn's "failures," frankly, are a result of bad timing. He's been at Auburn while Nick Saban has turned Alabama into the dominant program of the past decade and a half. He's been at Auburn while the Tigers' other rival, Georgia, has hired a Saban disciple, Kirby Smart, and turned the Bulldogs' program into the same type of -- for lack of a better word -- machine as the one Saban built in Tuscaloosa.

That's a lot to compete against, and Malzahn has struggled mightily. Auburn's fans, meanwhile, find themselves in quite the predicament as the Tigers head to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. On one hand, of course, Auburn fans want wins, and victories over Ole Miss are expected. The Tigers are 33-10 all-time against Ole Miss and winners of the past four meetings.

A loss at Ole Miss wouldn't be a shock in Las Vegas. The Tigers are a 3- or 3.5-point favorite in Oxford, depending on the book. However, a loss to the Rebels would be another major blow to Malzahn. For Auburn fans, any result is a mixed bag. A win is a win but it slows talk of moving on from Malzahn. A loss is dispiriting but it adds fuel to the fire Malzahn campaign.

In the end, it might not matter. Malzahn's buyout is a whopping $21.45 million, thanks to a leverage play where Malzahn used a Western Division title, the Arkansas vacancy and institutional instability at Auburn to get incredible financial security. And at a time when COVID-19 is leaving stadiums empty and the leading candidate for the presidency, former Vice-President Joe Biden, wouldn't rule out another virus-induced shutdown, paying that money for Malzahn to go away might not be, in the words of former President George H.W. Bush, "prudent."

Then again, Auburn might not be able to afford not making a change. After Saturday's trip to Oxford, the Tigers play host to LSU, travel to Mississippi State, entertain Tennessee, head to Alabama and ultimately finish the season at home against Texas A&M on Dec. 5. A loss to Ole Miss Saturday would make a winning season incredibly difficult and would put the possibility of a losing campaign very much on the table.

How attractive is the job? It's an elite gig, no doubt, but there's no sign Saban and/or Smart are going away. Would Hugh Freeze move the needle on the Plains? Could he step up recruiting over Malzahn's pace? Would Auburn people be comfortable with the personal issues that got him fired at Ole Miss in July 2017? Would SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who already has a plate full of issues, allow a Freeze return and all that would include? (My guess on that last question, in case you're wondering, is yes.)

Does Billy Napier fire anyone up at Auburn? Will Healy? Will Muschamp? Could Auburn make a run at James Franklin?

See, that's the thing. Once you fire Malzahn and hand him his considerable coin, you have to hire someone else and you have to hope your job is as attractive as you believe it to be.

Ole Miss fans can relate. Just a year ago, as it fast become obvious the program was going nowhere fast, fans got restless. On one hand, they wanted native son Matt Luke to win and stay in the job he held since he replaced Freeze. On the other hand, they were ready to move on from the Freeze era and the stagnation that accompanied it.

To get there, Ole Miss had to bottom out, a process that was topped off by Elijah Moore's dog-peeing penalty in Starkville, a yellow handkerchief that led to a missed extra point, a loss to Mississippi State, angry alumni and, ultimately, change.

So that's the backdrop for Auburn as it makes the trip west to face Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The Tigers badly need a win to stop what should be a three-game skid. Their fans want one, too, but likely only to a point. Once a fan base turns, and Auburn's basically has, there's usually no getting it back.



