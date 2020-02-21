Ole Miss added four-star wide receiver/defensive back Marc Britt to its 2020 class on Thursday, flipping the Miami standout from Florida to the Rebels. We have plenty of analysis of Britt on the front page of RebelGrove.com, so I won't be repetitive here. Ole Miss is obviously hopeful Britt can step in and help immediately, likely at wide receiver but possibly at safety. However, the Rebels are likely just as hopeful Britt's commitment further increases their presence in South Florida moving forward. The Rebels also added four-star running back Henry Parrish from Miami in the 2020 class. Starting March 1, when the dead period ends and recruiting begins in earnest for the 2021 class, look for Ole Miss to use significant time and resources in Miami and throughout the Sunshine State. “Ole Miss is certainly on the mind of prospects in Florida more than it has been in some time," Rivals.com recruiting analyst Woody Wommack said. "Not only because of (Lane) Kiffin but because of his staff’s ties to the state as well. While at FAU he wasn’t shy about being the first school to offer and I think as we see some of the underclassmen he offered there come into their own in terms of becoming top prospects the groundwork he laid while in Florida will work to his favor at Ole Miss.” Ole Miss is still hoping to land Zachary Evans for the 2020 class, and most expect some resolution _ Ole Miss or Florida, likely _ sometime next month. However, the page has turned to 2021, a class Kiffin and Co. simply must crush if the rebuild in Oxford is going to go smoothly.

Alabama's Nate Oats (USA Today Sports)

Ole Miss (13-13 overall, 4-9 in the Southeastern Conference) entertains Alabama (14-12, 6-7) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Let's be real, here. Ole Miss' NCAA Tournament hopes, already on life support after an 0-5 start to league play, are basically dead after consecutive losses at Kentucky and at Missouri. Even if the Rebels won out in league play, they'd likely have to get to the SEC Tournament final next month in Nashville to have a real chance at an at-large bid. Ole Miss likely has some path to an NIT bid, but it's likely pretty difficult as well. For now, Ole Miss is focused on escaping the Wednesday night first-four games of the SEC Tournament and, more importantly, the future. Breein Tyree's career is coming to a close. Jarkel Joiner, sitting out this season after transferring back home, will take Tyree's scholarship. The Rebels have signed Matthew Murrell and Kermit Davis continues to talk about recruiting being vitally important. In other words, there is going to be roster turnover. How much? That's the question. At first blush, Carlos Curry and Franco Miller Jr., two second-year players who aren't getting playing time, look like candidates to be replaced. There have been rumors junior guard Devontae Shuler will explore his professional options as well. Ole Miss will almost certainly mine the grad transfer market, but the Rebels will have plenty of company there. Replacing Tyree's scoring will be an issue moving forward, and it will likely require a team effort. For now, however, there are games to be played, and every night is an audition of sorts for the players on the roster with eligibility remaining. As it is for Kiffin, the upcoming offseason is absolutely critical for Davis and his coaching staff. They can't afford evaluation mistakes, as they've got to add impact pieces to next year's playing rotation.

South Carolina's Frank Martin (USA Today Sports)

Ole Miss' NET ranking is 85 entering Saturday's game against Alabama, who still has a bubbly NET of 45, even after a devastating home loss Wednesday to Texas A&M. Entering the weekend, only four SEC teams _ Kentucky, Auburn, LSU and Florida _ can afford to feel great about their NCAA Tournament chances. Arkansas has a NET of 48 entering Saturday's matchup with Missouri in Fayetteville, but the Razorbacks are 4-9 in the SEC and lacking the resume of a true bubble team. Mississippi State has a NET of 50 and has to be feeling better about its March prospects. The Bulldogs face Texas A&M Saturday in a game they can't afford to lose. The Aggies' NET, despite a 7-6 SEC mark, is 125. South Carolina, with a NET of 62, desperately needs a home win Saturday over LSU to get closer to the bubble. Tennessee, meanwhile, has a NET of 64 heading into Saturday's trip to Auburn. A win on the Plains would propel the Volunteers closer to the bubble. Everyone else in the SEC likely needs a Music City Miracle to see their names called on Selection Sunday.

"#10 who the hell...sh*t that's Jack..." -Fred Hoiberg, the moment he found out his son was starting. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/RX3owjrh1E — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) February 21, 2020