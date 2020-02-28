Antonio Harmon (Rivals.com)

On Sunday morning, 50 or so targets and potential targets will roll into Oxford for the first "junior day" of the 2021 recruiting season. The dead period ends Saturday night at midnight, and Ole Miss, knowing full well, the importance of this particular recruiting cycle, isn't wasting any time in an attempt to get off to a strong start. We don't have a full list of expected attendees, but we'll report who shows up Sunday morning. There is some speculation four-star wide reciever Antonio Harmon could make a very early decision, and if he does, that bodes quite well for Ole Miss. Other attendees we expect to see in Oxford Sunday include (but is not limited to) Kaidon Salter, Cameron Brady, Kenji Christian, MJ Daniels, Chandler Pittman and Makylan Pounders.

Blake Hinson (0) and Breein Tyree (4) discuss the action while Kermit Davis speaks to an official during the Rebels' loss to Alabama last Saturday. Ole Miss entertains Vanderbilt Saturday at noon in Oxford. (Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports)

Ole Miss’ basketball season will likely be over in two weeks. The Rebels, now a disappointing 13-15 overall and 4-11 in the Southeastern Conference, entertain hapless Vanderbilt (9-19, 1-14) Saturday at noon at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Rebels have now lost four games in a row after a narrow loss at Auburn Tuesday night. “We had a driving layup to get it (the deficit) to two and missed it,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “That’s the reason we’re 4-11.” The loss at Auburn was a microcosm of the Rebels’ season, and Davis seemed to sense as much following the contest. “We haven’t been able to close out games when we needed to,” Davis said. “I thought our effort was good enough. We had a layup to close it to two with three (minutes) to go and Breein (Tyree) was 3-for-19. We did a lot of other things right. I don’t say that to be negative to Breein. I thought our effort was good to be able to absorb that.” If the season ended today, Ole Miss would face Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament. If the Rebels won, they’d face South Carolina a day later. If they won that, they’d have to face a rested LSU, Auburn or Florida on Friday. Like I said, the end is near. The obituary is being prepared. The best question is who survives this carnage. Tyree leaves after the season. Jarkel Joiner will fill his scholarship. The Rebels have signed Matthew Murrell, so someone has to go to make room on the roster for his arrival. I’ve heard Ole Miss would like to add 1-2 grad transfers and possibly two more high school prospects in the spring signing period. Do the math. If those numbers are accurate, that’s a ton of turnover on a roster. All season, Davis has talked about toughness. His team doesn’t have enough of it and Davis has repeatedly heaped praise on opponents who clearly possess that characteristic. The message has been sent since November. It hasn’t been received. Saturday’s game is basically meaningless. However, there are some players on the Rebels’ roster who, if they want to stick around another year, would be wise to treat it like Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Records since Thanksgiving:

1. Bucks 35-5

2. Thunder 31-11

3. Lakers 29-10

4. Raptors 29-12

5. Celtics 28-13 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 28, 2020

If you're an NBA guy or girl, this weekend has some intriguing matchups. Tonight at 7 CST, the Thunder are in Milwaukee to face the red-hot Bucks. Oklahoma City is one of the more surprising stories in the league. The Thunder are 5-0 since the all-star break, and the three-point lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Dennis Schröder is giving opposing teams fits. The Bucks, meanwhile, are on pace to win 71 games and are emerging as the favorite to win the NBA title. Giannis Antetokounmpo's future _ or lack thereof _ in Milwaukee is on the radar of the multiple franchises, and many NBA insiders believe he'll only stay put if the Bucks can reach the NBA Finals. Late tonight, the finally-healthy Clippers entertain Denver at 9:30 CST on ESPN. The Clippers are 39-19, one game behind the Nuggets in the Western Conference. When healthy, I think the Clippers are the best, most complete team in basketball, but staying healthy has been an issue, and the lack of regular-season reps could haunt Doc Rivers' team in the postseason. On Saturday night, Houston is in Boston to face the Celtics in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the league. Both the Rockets and Boston are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and Houston has won five in a row since ditching conventional wisdom and going to a no-bigs lineup. Russell Westbrook is having one of the best stretches of his career and Boston's Jayson Tatum has been playing at an MVP level for the better part of the past two months. On Sunday, Philadelphia is at the Clippers, Toronto travels to Denver and the Lakers are in New Orleans to face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. The Sixers, suddenly without Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid because of injuries, run the risk of plummeting in the Eastern Conference standings. They're currently fifth, but sixth-seeded Indiana is just 1 1/2 games back. That's significant, for Toronto and Boston are going to be the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, in some order. The Sixers would much prefer to avoid one of those teams in the first round. Terence Davis and the Raptors are surging. They've won eight of their last 10 games and are looking like a team capable of returning to the NBA Finals. Personally, I'd vote for OKC's Billy Donovan for coach of the year, but the job Nick Nurse has done in Toronto, losing Kawhi Leonard to free agency and not skipping a beat, has been nothing short of remarkable. New Orleans is 25-33, three games behind Memphis for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are 4-6 in their last 10 and have been besieged by injury. The Pelicans have picked up two games over that stretch and are once again a media darling due to Williamson's presence. The bet here is the people at ESPN and TNT would love nothing more than a Lakers-Pelicans first-round matchup. They'd get Williamson, LeBron James, Anthony Davis versus his former team, all the former Lakers in New Orleans, etc. The prospect of Pelicans-Lakers, Celtics-Sixers and Thunder-Rockets in the first round has to have NBA execs giddy.

Clayton Kershaw (USA Today Sports)

I won't spend much time on it, but this story about the possible impact the Houston Astros' cheating had on Clayton Kershaw is remarkable. Kershaw is a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection five years after he calls it quits. That's not debatable. Kershaw's legacy does lack that defining postseason moment. He had dominated the Astros in Game 1 and was off to a great start in Game 5 before the Astros knocked him out in the middle innings of what turned out to be a pivotal 13-12 Houston win. The Astros didn't swing at any Kershaw breaking pitches in Game 5 of that series, which was played in Houston. Not one. If you've ever watched Kershaw pitch, well, you know the rest. The Astros' hitters knew what was coming. They cheated. Would Kershaw have cruised to another dominant performance? We don't know that. Would the Dodgers have won the World Series had they taken a 3-2 lead after five games instead of falling behind, 3-2? We don't know that either. However, we view Kershaw differently if his career includes a World Series ring and possibly a World Series MVP. And given what we know now, Kershaw has every right to at least wonder if he was cheated out of those prizes.