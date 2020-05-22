So make the Iron Horse Grill part of your next stop in Jackson. It’s located at 320 East Pearl Street.

Talk to enough people involved in athletics, whether they be at the college or professional level, and one message becomes prevalent: Sports can't afford to not come back very soon.



Even in a week when the NCAA cleared the way for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players to return to on-campus workouts on June 1, programs all over the country were killing non-revenue sports. The damage already done by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is irreversible, but the desire to limit catastrophic disaster in the fall and winter has never been stronger.

From ESPN.com:

An array of cost-saving measures have been implemented 100 days from the scheduled start of the college football season: The Mid-American Conference announced multiple scheduling changes, including plans to eliminate conference tournaments in eight sports; Cincinnati dropped its men's soccer program; Old Dominion cut its wrestling program; Furman shut down baseball and men's lacrosse; Bowling Green cut baseball; Central Michigan terminated men's track and field; and Akron announced it is eliminating men's cross country, men's golf and women's tennis.

Athletic directors also are refunding tickets for spring sports and student fees for the spring semester while instituting hiring freezes, layoffs, mandatory furloughs and pay cuts, even for their most high-profile coaches. More than 20 FBS athletic departments, including Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, USC and Washington State, have announced voluntary pay cuts and/or mandatory furloughs for coaches and athletic staffers.

So, yes, barring some unforeseen second wave of the coronavirus this summer, college football is going to happen. It might look different. It might sound different. It might feel different. But it's damn sure going to happen.

Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Washington University in St. Louis, estimates that the 65 Power-5 schools would collectively lose more than $4 billion in football revenues, with at least $1.2 billion of that due to lost ticket revenue. Each Power-5 school would see at least an average loss of $62 million in football revenue, including at least $18.6 million in football ticket sales, he told ESPN.com.

Rishe might actually be underselling it. Again, from ESPN.com:

Rishe's projected losses are actually conservative; they don't include potential losses in media revenue, conference distributions, donations and revenues from corporate partnerships.

Public school Power 5 athletic departments on average made nearly half of their total operating revenue from football, with about 14% coming from football ticket sales alone, according to an analysis of 2017-18 financial data provided to ESPN by Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

"Anywhere from 75 up to almost 85% of all revenues to our departments are derived directly or indirectly from football," Oregon State athletics director Scott Barnes said. "Indirectly, I mean sponsorship dollars, multimedia rights, and then you've got your gate, your donations and whatnot. The impact of not playing a season is devastating. It would rock the foundation of intercollegiate athletics the way we know it. Frankly, I'm not trying to solve for that because it would be such a devastating circumstance that we'd almost have to get a whiteboard out and start over."

About half of the public Power 5 athletic departments were self-sustaining in 2017-18, meaning revenue covered expenses without funding from student fees or university support. Take away football ticket revenue alone and only two schools still make the cut -- Georgia and Texas A&M -- according to the data from Syracuse University.

Even more remarkable: In a multibillion-dollar industry, fewer than half of FBS athletic departments have financial reserves in place that could be used during this type of crisis, according to a recent survey by Lead1 Association, the professional organization that represents athletic directors at 130 FBS schools. In the survey of more than 100 ADs, 41% of Power 5 and 26% of Group of 5 departments confirmed having such a reserve.

While there are no publicly available data that separate out fans' game-day spending (for example, food/beverage, merchandise, parking) at college football stadiums, Rishe's analysis shows Power 5 schools would collectively lose $303 million in revenue on game-day spending by fans (excluding tickets), or $4.7 million per school, if there were no football season. Further, collective game-day losses alone would be at least $1.5 billion, at least $23.3 million per school.

"Football is the elephant in the room," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. "From that point of view, it's significant in funding all of our sports and everything we do for our student-athletes. It's also important to our community in a number of ways. Every contest has significant economic impact in central Ohio."

So, yes, football is going to happen. It has to. It's why commissioners will beg athletics directors to beg football coaching staffs to be smart in the coming weeks. They'll beg them to follow sanitation guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside training facilities.

College athletics people are right when they say this is one-off season. We can debate whether that's a slippery slope -- I've engaged in that debate quite a bit -- but ultimately, they're right; it's a one-off. However, convincing coaches that getting the season in is more important than wins and losses this fall is another matter entirely.

The money is simply too massive. Once again, from ESPN.com:

Industry executives told ESPN that media rights contracts with college conferences and professional leagues include force majeure clauses that may provide replacement games or other remedies for media companies if games are not played for reasons such as a pandemic. A spokesman for ESPN, a major rights holder, declined comment for this story.

According to its most recent tax filing for the fiscal year ending in June 2018, the SEC generated $432 million from TV and radio partners in 2017-18. The Pac-12 reported $339 million from TV, the ACC about $277 million and the Big 12 about $237 million. The Big Ten's most recent filing didn't specify revenue from TV, but its current media rights deals with ESPN, Fox and CBS were worth $2.64 billion over six years, or $440 million annually.

If a season is shortened, the TV executives said, networks would probably negotiate a prorated price with the conferences. The executives weren't sure what would happen if, for example, the college football season was moved out of its traditional spot in the fall to the spring.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told ESPN that the league received a full distribution check from the College Football Playoff for the 2019 season, and it expects to receive the full value of TV contracts from ESPN and Fox for 2019-20. He said the league expected to make its scheduled distributions to members.

So here we go into June, with the landscape looking more promising today than at any point since early March, when coronavirus shut down the sports world. Exorbitant, future-altering money is on the line in the coming months and as spring turns to summer and as September looms closer, everyone knows what's at stake.