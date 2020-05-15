It's been a little more than two months since NBA officials stopped the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder just moments before tipoff at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Some two months later, we are all still waiting for sports. In my world, every day is spent talking to people about the return -- or lack thereof -- of college football. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger spoke to most of the big decision makers in the sport in the past few days for a story he published on Wednesday. The insights were fascinating. You should most certainly read it in its entirety, which I have linked for you here. The nut graph to the introduction summarized what we're all hearing day in and day out. From Dellenger: Commissioners from the Power 5 conferences—Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, ACC and SEC—have met over conference calls each day for more than two months, they say, and those from the Group of Five talk at least once each week. As a full group of 10, they hold bi-weekly meetings. At its core, they’re attempting to salvage college athletics—namely their cash cow, the billion-dollar industry of football—amid a national shutdown. To date, there are more questions than answers. “I feel like I’m at Grand Central Station,” says Mountain West Conference commissioner Craig Thompson, “and there are 10 trains leaving in different directions, and we don't know which one to get on.” I continue to hear that the Southeastern Conference is determinedly eyeing an on-time start to the season. The league is very clearly hoping to begin bringing players to campus in June for voluntary, socially-distanced workouts. From speaking to multiple people around the league, the plan is to have teams on campus just after July 4 for conditioning, with fall camps beginning when they would normally have begun (around Aug. 5). That would be plenty of time for an on-time start to the season. There is a similar optimism in the Big 12. “I would say I’m a little more optimistic today than I was two weeks ago,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Sports Illustrated. “Some of that is having been on the calls with the White House. One of the things we heard is that it’s expected that testing nationally is going to double every month from now on.”

Jim Sterk says June 1 is the first day #Mizzou could hold workouts for athletes on campus. There is a call with league presidents and chancellors on May 22nd to assess at that time — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) May 14, 2020

SEC Presidents will vote next week whether to bring student-athletes back to campus on June 1. Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley: "All this talk of schools wanting to bring players back on June 1st is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 14, 2020

I expect an announcement from the SEC around June 1, though SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told Dellenger he's in no rush to commit to a plan publicly. "One of the really helpful pieces of guidance provided me was from a biostatistician," Sankey told Sports Illustrated. "It was that we’re learning more and more every day and if you look back 30 days of what you knew then and 30 days to what you’ll know down the road ... if you can be patient in making major decisions, you’ll be able to gather more and more information to inform better decision making at a later time." Things do have to be put in place between and now and whenever in June or July players report. They will all be tested and they'll need to be tested regularly. That way, if there's a positive test, schools will be able to isolate and trace and prevent a program shutdown. "I think that's the nightmare," Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick told SI. "That's the worst case. We've got to do all we can to avoid that scenario. Statistically, if you have 20,000 students on campus, chances are pretty good that some are coming back with the virus. We'll be testing like crazy." Swarbrick isn't alone. There is a concern within the coaching industry that some of the more -- how to say this? Robotic? -- coaches don't understand the ramifications of an outbreak inside a program and what it could do to entire sport. There is concern that some of the -- how to say this? Intellectually challenged? -- coaches might go full meathead, ignore recommended protocols and create a disaster. “I think everybody’s got to have a very open mind about this,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told The Athletic's Jason Kersey Thursday. “We’re not the NFL. There are some huge, huge differences in us being able to put on a successful season versus a professional league. We’re not the NBA. We don’t just have 15 players. This is a totally different deal. “Every day early that we bring them in is a day we could have gotten better,” Riley said. “It’s a day we could have learned more about the virus. It’s a day PPE maybe gets better. It’s a day closer to a vaccine. It’s a day that our testing equipment and testing capabilities get better. And it’s just not worth it. So we’ve got to be patient. We get one shot at this and we’ve got to do it right. "I do believe if we do it right and don’t get ahead of ourselves that we will be able to play a season,” Riley said. “Whether that’s this fall, whether it’s in the spring, whether it’s a combination, whether it’s a short schedule, a full schedule, I don’t know. I know all those options are on the table and we’re going to have to have an open mind and we’re probably going to have to make some adjustments along the way. But I have a high, high confidence that we are going to play football this year.” Oh, and everyone isn't going to start on time, and there's a very real chance some schools -- even some Power-5 schools -- either don't start on time, don't play a full schedule or simply don't play at all. "It's not going to be equitable," Thompson (Mountain West) said. "There are no equal solutions. I still laugh— there are pockets of coaches saying, 'Wait a minute, I didn't get 12 spring football practices.' Give me a break." There is also concern among some coaches about their vulnerability. Many staffs have older members with health vulnerabilities. Middle Tennessee defensive line coach Tommy West is 65 years old and is a heart surgery survivor. The former Clemson and. Memphis coach was on the Oxford Exxon Podcast Wednesday. He admitted he has some concerns about resuming, given his health and age. Trust me when I tell you he's far from alone. And then what to do about fans? I've talked to no one in the past couple of weeks who expect stadiums full of fans in September -- if at all this fall. "The early models we're looking at are pretty restrictive (for attendance)," Swarbrick told SI. "The (NFL Miami) Dolphins' model was really well done. So I think we're going to start with a plan to be very limited. I'm not interested in a no-spectator model. ...We have 11,000 student season-ticket holders, and I would start with the students. They should be first. Second is maybe faculty and staff. Third is season-ticket holders." "I think the most fascinating part of it for me is pondering the psychology of it all," Bowlsby said in the same story. "Are people, even good sports fans, going to want to go in and sit cheek by jowl with people they don’t know in a traditional stadium setting? You could certainly see a stadium that goes from having an 80,000 capacity to having a 20,000 capacity in order to get the necessary separation."

The good news for college football, of course, is multi-fold. First, there's time. Second, several professional sports leagues appear poised to take a bite of the apple first, allowing college football a chance to watch and learn. NASCAR resumes its schedule Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. It will do so with the broadcast crew calling the race from its headquarters in Charlotte and not at the track. Former NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, now in his fifth season as part of Fox Sports’ broadcast team, and Mike Joy will call the race Charlotte and Regan Smith will be the only at-track reporter for the broadcast team, working the pits. Larry McReynolds, an analyst, will also work from the Charlotte studio, the Associated Press reported Thursday. NASCAR is l imiting the number of people at the track to only those essential to compete and broadcast the race, so Fox will have a dramatically reduced roster and use a high-speed custom-built drone that can offer more perspectives than usual since fans won’t be in the stands. The Fox team is still finalizing its approach, but expects to use instant messaging with crews to glean the critical information Gordon and Joy need to properly call a race. On Saturday, the eyes of the sporting world will be on the German Bundesliga as it returns to action after a 61-day hiatus due to the coronavirus. It will be the first of Europe's elite leagues to return to action and as the English Premier League, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga attempt to get their 2019-20 seasons back and completed, the Bundesliga will be under the spotlight. Here's a detailed look at the challenges facing Budesliga. Trust me when I tell you every major sports commissioner has thought about all of these issues relative to their sport's return.

Major League Baseball's owners and players, as predicted by anyone who covers or remotely follows the sport, exchanged some proposals and angry rhetoric this week as the sport thinks about how to play -- or whether to play -- the 2020 season. Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell had some strong words about the owners' proposal that players participate in revenue sharing in 2020, given the likelihood that most -- and maybe all -- games will be played without spectators. Snell responded Wednesday to a question on his Twitch video game streaming channel with a two-minute answer about how it was not worth risking his life for a lesser reward. Most pointedly: “Y’all gotta understand, man, for me to go, for me to take a pay cut is not happening, because the risk is through the roof. It’s a shorter season, less pay. I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, okay? And that’s just the way it is for me." Snell has taken quite a Twitter beating, but I have to admit that I understand his frustration. He didn't articulate his case all that well. His fellow pitcher, Cincinnati star Trevor Bauer, did better. Read the entire thread. Bauer makes a compelling case.

Wrong question. Let’s say you’re a painter. A client who is renovating apartments says he will pay you 100k this year for your painting services. You agree and sign the contract. You expect to be paid 100k. The client then experiences a fire and loses half of their apartments. 1) https://t.co/r9FfTkb6Zr — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 15, 2020