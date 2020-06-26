RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Keith Carter speaks

Keith Carter had a long day Thursday.

The Ole Miss athletics director woke up at 5:30 a.m., only to learn that he and his team of coaches would have to drive and not fly to Jackson to lobby legislators at the state Capitol, urging them to change the current state flag.

Carter and the Ole Miss contingent spent several hours in Jackson, talking individually and with groups. He left Jackson to return to Oxford confident that the flag will indeed be changed, possibly imminently but certainly when the legislature reconvenes in January.

“A lot of politics going on right now, but I sense momentum and I do think things are trending in the right direction and hopefully that will happen over the next couple of days,” Carter said on Thursday afternoon’s Oxford Exxon Podcast.

Carter spent almost 40 minutes on the podcast, talking about a variety of topics in addition to the state flag issue.

Carter said he’s confident the Southeastern Conference is cognizant the stance Ole Miss and Mississippi State have taken regarding the state flag. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke out against the state flag earlier this month and the NCAA followed up, banning championship events in Mississippi as long as the current flag, one that includes the Confederate battle emblem, flies above the state Capitol.

“They certainly know that neither of our institutions have flown the flag in several years, so I don’t think they’d be that punitive in that short a period of time,” Carter said. “They know behind the scenes the work that is being done.”

Carter said he emphasized to legislators the importance of acting now, noting the lack of action now could impact volleyball and soccer in the fall.

“Hopefully it’s enough to sway a few votes and get us pointed in the right direction,” Carter said.





Carter also addressed Ole Miss’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student-athletes began returning to campus June 1. They began voluntary workouts on June 8, and less than three weeks into those workouts, predictably, there have been issues.

Carter said Ole Miss’ protocols are “great” and “top-notch,” though he acknowledged there have been issues that have led to quarantines.

“Obviously, we have seen some spikes and there was a now infamous event that happened here in Oxford a few weeks ago that a lot of our internal cases can be traced back to,” Carter said, referring, presumably, to a Sigma Chi rush party that led to dozens of positive COVID-19 incidents. “We’re having to adjust on the fly a little bit. We’ve got more people in quarantine. Our medical staff and our trainers are doing a fantastic job taking care of those young men and women and some staff members too.”

The focus is on moving forward, though Carter said the last 10 days or so have been eye-opening. If a similar spike happens later in the summer and closer to the scheduled start of the season, Carter admitted there would be elevated concern.

“I’ll be honest,” Carter said. “June 1, we were all super optimistic about things. Then obviously when cases start to spike and you’ve got more in quarantine, you start rethinking things a bit and assessing things a little differently.”

Carter said the number of baseball players in quarantine are “a little higher than maybe we’d hoped for.” Football is fluid, Carter said, adding he isn’t overly concerned with the overall numbers in quarantine. Carter said no student-athletes or staff have required hospitalization. Most have been asymptomatic, though some have been sick.

“Right now, we feel good about where we are,” Carter said.

Carter said in his conversations with medical people, he is being told people can get reinfected with the coronavirus.

“We’re in the job of keeping people healthy and keeping them where they’re socially distanced for each other and wearing masks so they don’t get sick,” Carter said. “Certainly I hope the data proves at some point that by getting it, you get it and get over it, but for us, our goal is to keep people from getting it right now and that’s our focus.”

Carter said Ole Miss isn’t testing on a schedule. Instead, testing is based on symptoms and then contact tracing.