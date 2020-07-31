RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Let there be football

If football is played this fall -- and yes, as much as it pains me to say this, there is still. an "if" that is applicable, the Southeastern Conference will play a 10-game, conference-only season.

The schedule likely won't be released until next week, but when it is released, it will begin Sept. 26 and end Dec. 5. The SEC Championship Game, if we get that far, will be played on Dec. 19. There is a built-in off week for every school, spread over a three-week stretch, according to commissioner Greg Sankey, and Dec. 12 was left vacant as a make-up date for games that are postponed due to COVID-19 problems.

"The SEC put the value of completing a conference season over the value of non-conference, rivalry games," SI's Ross Dellenger wrote early Friday.

He's right.

In my opinion, it was the right call. Pushing the schedule back three full weeks allows for longer fall camps, which should allow coaches to ramp up the physicality of practices in a more methodical fashion. It also lets students return to campus in a couple of weeks and buys some time and leeway should that lead to an outbreak of the. virus in the campus community that spreads into the football program.

“This doesn’t mean we’re definitely playing a season,” one SEC administrator told SI on Thursday after the league’s announcement.

If that's not a sobering reminder of how tenuous this all is, it should be.

Pushing the schedule back also allows the SEC to let the NFL lead. NFL training camps are starting this week, so SEC programs can see what the pros do well and what goes wrong and adjust accordingly. Also, by waiting until late September to play, the SEC can observe two weeks of NFL games with limited fan capacity and take copious notes before moving forward. As my friend Andy Staples of The Athletic wrote late Thursday, "Neither (the SEC nor the NFL) will have players living in a bubble like the NBA does. Both sports must incorporate travel. And most importantly, both have to have players making frequent physical contact in practice and in games. Watching the NFL attempt to play would allow the professional players to be the guinea pigs, and everyone involved understood that one potential conclusion might be that an attempt to start play by the NFL might prove that football could not be played this fall."