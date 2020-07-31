RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Let there be football

Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Let there be football
If football is played this fall -- and yes, as much as it pains me to say this, there is still. an "if" that is applicable, the Southeastern Conference will play a 10-game, conference-only season.
The schedule likely won't be released until next week, but when it is released, it will begin Sept. 26 and end Dec. 5. The SEC Championship Game, if we get that far, will be played on Dec. 19. There is a built-in off week for every school, spread over a three-week stretch, according to commissioner Greg Sankey, and Dec. 12 was left vacant as a make-up date for games that are postponed due to COVID-19 problems.
"The SEC put the value of completing a conference season over the value of non-conference, rivalry games," SI's Ross Dellenger wrote early Friday.
He's right.
In my opinion, it was the right call. Pushing the schedule back three full weeks allows for longer fall camps, which should allow coaches to ramp up the physicality of practices in a more methodical fashion. It also lets students return to campus in a couple of weeks and buys some time and leeway should that lead to an outbreak of the. virus in the campus community that spreads into the football program.
“This doesn’t mean we’re definitely playing a season,” one SEC administrator told SI on Thursday after the league’s announcement.
If that's not a sobering reminder of how tenuous this all is, it should be.
Pushing the schedule back also allows the SEC to let the NFL lead. NFL training camps are starting this week, so SEC programs can see what the pros do well and what goes wrong and adjust accordingly. Also, by waiting until late September to play, the SEC can observe two weeks of NFL games with limited fan capacity and take copious notes before moving forward. As my friend Andy Staples of The Athletic wrote late Thursday, "Neither (the SEC nor the NFL) will have players living in a bubble like the NBA does. Both sports must incorporate travel. And most importantly, both have to have players making frequent physical contact in practice and in games. Watching the NFL attempt to play would allow the professional players to be the guinea pigs, and everyone involved understood that one potential conclusion might be that an attempt to start play by the NFL might prove that football could not be played this fall."
More than anything, a late-September start buys more time. If the virus has peaked and hit its plateau and is on its way down the other side, perhaps hospitals won't be in crisis at that point, making it more feasible for stadiums to be open for fans. No one really knows just yet. However, Thursday's actions made sense and should provide renewed hope for fans of SEC teams that a schedule could happen.
An open letter to my many friends texting and calling me this morning: there is not a 2020 @SEC football schedule yet. Really. The format was decided yesterday. Like everything else during this pandemic, it’s one step at a time. Have a nice weekend.— Herb Vincent (@herbvincent) July 31, 2020
So what will the schedule look like? Ole Miss will play all six of its SEC West brethren and Vanderbilt. The rest isn't known. By going to a 10-game schedule, however, the SEC made its TV partners, ESPN and CBS, happy. It stands to reason that some attractive games -- Georgia vs. LSU, Alabama vs. Florida, Ole Miss vs. Tennessee, as some examples -- will be added to the inventory. And if games aren't able to be attended in person, TV viewership will skyrocket.
There's just so much still unknown and nothing is certain.
Thursday provided reason to hope. However, it's too early to celebrate.
Major League Baseball isn't in a bubble. Eight days into its 2020 season, it's battling cancellations and quarantines. The Marlins, Phillies, Yankees, Nationals, Brewers and Cardinals have all had schedules disrupted due to COVID-19 cases, so it's anything but a sure thing -- at least for now -- that a season can be played.
However, there is plenty of reason for hope. And the SEC, by taking a measured approach to the 2020 season, is giving itself the best chance possible to make that hope come to fruition.