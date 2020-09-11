RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Logan focused on now

“That’s not anything you dream of happening,” Logan said. “I’ve been an Ole Miss fan my whole life, so that in the Egg Bowl is really the last thing I ever wanted to happen, obviously, but through all that, it really, truly was an unbelievable teaching moment and the fact that I had such a negative thing happen to me and my team and I had to take it and not focus on the negative at all and really just focus on the positive and listen to the people that know me and know who I am and all that and just work.”

However, that penalty backed up the Rebels’ potential game-tying extra point 15 yards. Luke Logan, who had an inconsistent 2019 as Ole Miss’ kicker, missed the subsequent kick, pushing it to the right and ending the Rebels’ chances at a win in Starkville.

Moore, the Rebels’ standout receiver, crawled to the back of the end zone after catching a touchdown pass from Matt Corral, lifted one leg in the air and, mimicking a male dog, pretended to urinate.

In the aftermath of the missed kick, Ole Miss fired Matt Luke and all but one member of his coaching staff, Derrick Nix, moved on.

“The next couple of days, that’s really tough,” Logan said. “I had a great supporting cast around me and really, just the guys on the team, I mean, the brotherhood in a team and locker room is really not something everybody gets to experience and having that, having 120 other guys behind me, that alone was enough to get me up and out of that. I have the best teammates in the world and every step of the way, it’s been encouragement.”

“Luke and I live together so we’re kind of with each other 24/7,” Ole Miss punter/holder Mac Brown. “Luke obviously had a tough break in that game but that really didn’t stop him at all. There’s a different kind of focus that we have this year — not accepting missed kicks in practice, not accepting just me and him going out and kicking some balls around and missing an easy one in June. We took that as a game rep and we jotted down what we did wrong, constant film of what we were doing, just making sure that this year we’re going to put the points up on the board that should be made and help the team win.”

Logan said he eventually watched the kick. Little things, Logan said, led to the miss.

“It’s still tough to rewatch,” Logan said. “I looked up for the ball. I was so eager to see where the ball went that I looked up too early. It’s like a golf swing. You keep your head down. It was a lot of little stuff that I’ve tried to correct over the offseason and get ready to go.”

Logan said the failure in Starkville taught him so much about himself — on the field and off.

“This position that kickers and punters and long-snappers are in, you get three or four opportunities a game and if you don’t capitalize on that, it can really stick with you,” Logan said. “As big of a kick as that was, I have to realize that I have a whole (new) season ahead of me and I have (10) games at least where people are going to be counting on me to make it. So I’m not doing my team justice if I’m still focusing on that. They deserve me focused out there every single day, ready to make the next kick, no matter where it was or when I’m called on. It’s gotta be made.”

The Hattiesburg native was 11-for-19 on field goals last season, hitting a long of 41 yards. He said he feels he has the leg to hit longer kicks but hasn’t taken advantage of opportunities. This fall, however, Logan said he has confidence he can improve across the board.

“I feel like I’ve had a really good offseason, probably my best one so far since I’ve been here and I’m excited,” Logan said. “I feel like I’m the best I’ve been in my five years here for sure.”