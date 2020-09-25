RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Looks like we made it

In some ways, I won’t believe it until I see the ball kicked off tomorrow morning at 11.

It’s been more than six months since Ole Miss played a game in one of the revenue sports.

Six. Months.

It was March 11, and I was in my office watching Ole Miss and Georgia in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. I had driven three-fourths of the way to Nashville the day before only to turn around when I heard there would be no locker-room access at Bridgestone Arena.

I flipped at halftime to the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game in time for the scheduled tip. I actually thought the game mattered. I was thinking about the Thunder's playoff seeding. Boy, was I off.

Seconds before tipoff, he sports world turned on its axis. Rudy Gobert was positive with COVID-19, and within hours, the NBA shut down. Within a day, everything else was gone. The NCAA Tournament was canceled. The college baseball season was stopped.

I transitioned, essentially, to COVID coverage. I had a business to run, a podcast network to keep alive. I looked for good news where I could find it, and there was some. Major League Baseball announced a plan to return. College athletes returned to campuses in early June. For most of June and July, as I ran out of patience covering the virus, I was desperately hopeful.

Then the first weekend of August rolled around. My oldest, Campbell, had returned to Arkansas on that Thursday. On Saturday morning, Laura, Caroline and Carson went to Birmingham to visit Laura’s sister.

I had looked forward to having the house to myself. It was a beautiful day. I had planned to hang out at the pool, have a few beers, read a book and relax. Further, I was going to watch Cardinals-Cubs that night, light the Big Green Egg and just sort of chill.

Then the Cardinals had a COVID breakout, canceling the series completely. For whatever reason, that cancelation depressed me. I felt it was an omen.

Then the news broke. The Big Ten was canceling the 2020 season and the Pac-12 wasn’t far behind at all. I started making calls. What I heard was disconcerting. The Big 12 was iffy at best. The ACC wasn’t going to stand alone or with the ACC if the Big 12 moved to cancel. And while the SEC was saying all the right things, no one in that office truly believed it could march on as the only Power-5 league playing football in the fall.

I heard caution. I heard skepticism. No one was optimistic. One source, speaking confidentially, said, “I just don’t see how we get there.”

I was relieved to be alone. That was a low moment, the lowest moment I’ve felt professionally in 12-plus years. If I’m honest, it was the first time I really wondered if there was a real path forward.

What would a sports site covering Ole Miss do for content when there were no Ole Miss sports? What would a podcast network that largely depends on college sports do when there were no college sports? The more I pondered the answers, the darker I got. Friends told me I’d make it. They told me that we’d built enough of a brand to survive. But that night, while I watched re-runs of Iron Chef America on the Cooking Channel, I felt kind of hopeless.

I disagreed with them. I'm a pretty objective guy. I'm not an optimist or a pessimist. People who know me well know that. I'm a realist. I knew a canceled season would lead to a few weeks of angst followed by acceptance. By, well, by right about now, people would've moved on. One can only discuss recruiting so long. My business might survive, I concluded, but it would dry up first.

I grilled a steak that night and didn’t eat it. I poured a glass of wine and barely touched it. I was asleep by 9 p.m.

I woke up on that Sunday to a column from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch openly questioning if the Cardinals, now the victims of two COVID breakouts, should just shut it down. Should Major League Baseball continue, they wondered? And if so, should it do so without the Cardinals? I sat down to write 10 Weekend Thoughts and by the end of that endeavor, I was thoroughly depressed. I firmly believed at that moment that without sports, getting to July 2021 was going to be something akin to impossible, certainly not without significant pain.

Then the news improved. The Big 12 sided with the ACC and SEC. Assuming we get to the finish line of this season and to some semblance of normalcy on the other side, I’ll forever have a bit of a soft spot for Texas and Oklahoma. The ACC not only held firm, but was resolute. It was playing. I think Clemson is kind of hokey, but dammit, it’s good to see Dabo and the boys on the field this fall.

And the SEC, which took a conservative approach from Day One, continued to patiently move forward. Tomorrow is Greg Sankey’s finest hour as the league’s commissioner. He never panicked. He never wavered. He didn’t give in to pressure. He made no promises but provided strong leadership. Think what you will of him and the league office, but when kickoff comes in Oxford and Auburn tomorrow morning, Sankey and his team deserve a massive dose of gratitude.

Barring a last-minute disaster, football will be played tomorrow. It will look different and sound different and feel different, but it will be played. The Grove is closed, effectively, and restaurants and bars are barely hanging on while dealing with draconian limitations based on a virus that certainly appears to be dying off, but it’s better than the alternative.

At my darkest professional hour in this, I knew I was in better shape than many acquaintances I know in Oxford. I knew I’d likely get to the other side, even if only as a shell of my former self. I knew, if there was no football season, a lot of business owners in Oxford wouldn’t make it to Kickoff 2021. Some still might not, but at least right now, there’s some hope, though jobs and income have been lost.

So tomorrow, when football finally kicks off, I’m not going to lie; it’s going to be a chance to exhale deeply.I won't be surprised if I feel a lump in my throat. I’ll be happy for you, the fans. I’ll be happy for the people at Ole Miss and places like Ole Miss that might finally see some light at the end of a dark tunnel. I’ll be happy for the coaches and players. And I’ll hope Saturday brings some optimism to business owners who have been all but destroyed by policies that aren’t based on science but rather on the appearances of looking active.

So enjoy tomorrow. We all earned it. It was a helluva ride to get here.