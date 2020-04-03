Add to this list at least.. #UNC #MississippiState #Wisconsin #Tennessee #Oklahoma #Auburn , #CU and #Florida either closed thru part of summer or holding some classes online only. So that's at least a dozen P5 programs. Thank you, tweeters. https://t.co/P8liNqW9xf

If we’re going to be covering and watching a college football season, it’s fast becoming obvious it’s not going to start as scheduled.

I realize that, at this moment, whether or not there are sports in the fall isn’t all that important on the list of priorities. However, many of you are here, at least in part, because of a love of sports.

Football could still happen. It might begin a few weeks late. It might begin a few months. Hell, it might begin a couple of seasons late. But it could still happen.

As long as the campuses can open for students, there can be football — at least of some sort. If the campuses can’t open in August, well, we’ve got a whole new set of problems and I’m not sure any of us, even those who are paid to cover the sport, are going to be thinking about football at that point.

Here’s the bright side(s):

— Let’s be honest; those early September games are hotter than hell anyway. A 3 p.m. kickoff on an early September day is basically a heat stroke recipe for fans. Pushing games into late November and early December would be fun. We’d get more Big Ten snow games and we’d get more chilly night games in the South. Both are preferable, at least in my opinion, to games played in a 110-degree heat index.

Maybe conference championship games get pushed back. Maybe schools have to add a different game to the slate on the back end. Whatever. If we’re fortunate enough to have sports on the back end of Wave 1 of COVID-19, those are minor encumbrances.

— People always talk about how much they love spring football. Well, this would be real, live spring football. I mean, if it came to that, a March through May season would be interesting. It would overlap with college baseball, and the presence of football would mean a lot of college baseball programs that might have to shutter the doors without having football to pay the bills would still be alive. Again, it’s not ideal, but it’s far better than the alternative — a lost football season.

What would that mean for bowl games? I don’t know. What would that mean for the true 2021 season? I don’t know. Maybe it would get pushed back a few weeks (see above). Maybe it would just be the shortest offseason ever. It’s too early to know.

However, it’s apparent college football’s decision-makers are going to have to be flexible — if they can be anything at all.