Add to this list at least..#UNC#MississippiState#Wisconsin #Tennessee #Oklahoma #Auburn, #CU and #Florida either closed thru part of summer or holding some classes online only.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 3, 2020
So that's at least a dozen P5 programs.
Thank you, tweeters. https://t.co/P8liNqW9xf
If we’re going to be covering and watching a college football season, it’s fast becoming obvious it’s not going to start as scheduled.
I realize that, at this moment, whether or not there are sports in the fall isn’t all that important on the list of priorities. However, many of you are here, at least in part, because of a love of sports.
Football could still happen. It might begin a few weeks late. It might begin a few months. Hell, it might begin a couple of seasons late. But it could still happen.
As long as the campuses can open for students, there can be football — at least of some sort. If the campuses can’t open in August, well, we’ve got a whole new set of problems and I’m not sure any of us, even those who are paid to cover the sport, are going to be thinking about football at that point.
Here’s the bright side(s):
— Let’s be honest; those early September games are hotter than hell anyway. A 3 p.m. kickoff on an early September day is basically a heat stroke recipe for fans. Pushing games into late November and early December would be fun. We’d get more Big Ten snow games and we’d get more chilly night games in the South. Both are preferable, at least in my opinion, to games played in a 110-degree heat index.
Maybe conference championship games get pushed back. Maybe schools have to add a different game to the slate on the back end. Whatever. If we’re fortunate enough to have sports on the back end of Wave 1 of COVID-19, those are minor encumbrances.
— People always talk about how much they love spring football. Well, this would be real, live spring football. I mean, if it came to that, a March through May season would be interesting. It would overlap with college baseball, and the presence of football would mean a lot of college baseball programs that might have to shutter the doors without having football to pay the bills would still be alive. Again, it’s not ideal, but it’s far better than the alternative — a lost football season.
What would that mean for bowl games? I don’t know. What would that mean for the true 2021 season? I don’t know. Maybe it would get pushed back a few weeks (see above). Maybe it would just be the shortest offseason ever. It’s too early to know.
However, it’s apparent college football’s decision-makers are going to have to be flexible — if they can be anything at all.
Like college football, the NBA is desperate to complete its season and crown a champion. Unlike college football, the NBA doesn’t have time on its side.
Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported Thursday “the entire postseason could take place in Las Vegas, creating a sort of mass quarantine as 16 teams battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The idea may seem outlandish, but in a crisis, the NBA has no choice but to get creative.
"Quarantining in one location is the only solution, and Vegas is the only city the NBA is currently giving any kind of serious consideration, per an NBA source," Mannix wrote on Thursday. "Sending 16 teams to Las Vegas to play games in hollow arenas isn’t ideal. But it could evolve into a fun, one-time event that would bring the game back and, more importantly, get the television revenue flowing.”
My take: It’s over, and the NBA basically knows it’s over. The playoffs take two months. Maybe they could be shortened — CNBC’s Jabari Young reported the first round and the NBA Finals could be best-of-five series and the middle two rounds could become a single-game elimination matchup — but a 16-team tournament of series would take at least four weeks.
Even if the players and coaches and trainers and officials and broadcasters agreed to that setup, life happens. Spouses and parents get sick. Children have needs. Babies are born. Etc. I find it difficult to believe that many people could be quarantined in a city for that length of time.
And what happens if one tests positive? Are there enough tests to even get a base level of medical knowledge before beginning? What about liability? Would resources be taken away from necessary elements of society to play a basketball tournament that, while entertaining, isn’t necessary? Again, I just don’t see it. I hope I’m wrong, for I’d watch every dribble, but I don’t see it.
Ellis Marsalis Jr. passed away from Coronavirus today at age 85.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 3, 2020
Here is a beautiful moment between Mr. Rogers and the Marsalis family.
This man gave lessons that went far beyond music.
Rest, Sir.
Humanity.🌎❤️🎶🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/pif3JjZnZu