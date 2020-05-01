What's the truth?

Why, a full two months into this epidemic, do people like me no longer know who to believe, or, more importantly, who to trust?

Why is this becoming such a political football?

On one hand Thursday, according to PennLive.com, a UPMC (University of Pennsylvania Medical Center) doctor made a case the death rate for people infected with the new coronavirus may be as low as 0.25 percent — far lower than the mortality rates of 2-4 percent, or even higher, cited in the early days of the pandemic.

Dr. Donald Yealy based it partly on studies of levels of coronavirus antibodies detected in people in New York and California, and partly on COVID-19 deaths in the Pittsburgh region. The studies found that 5-20 percent of people had been exposed to the coronavirus, with many noticing only mild illness or none at all, he told PennLive.

Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz, the chief medical officer for UPMC’s intensive care units, said 234 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from UPMC hospitals.

“This is very good news," Sackrowitz told reporters. "It means people are getting better and we’re all on the right track together.”

Yealy said only 2 percent percent of the UPMC system’s 5,500 beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of new COVID-19 patients is declining.

Sackrowitz said she expects COVID-19 will be part of the ongoing “disease burden” affecting Americans and, as with the flu, doctors will find treatments.

Meanwhile,. if you read DailyMail.com, a different picture entirely is painted.

A top coronavirus model is predicting that 100,000 Americans will have died from COVID-19 by the end of the summer - as the US death toll surpasses President Donald Trump's best case scenario of 60,000 deaths.

The MOBS model from the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University also estimates that there will be about 89,000 deaths by mid-May if stay-at-home orders remain in place.

That death toll would increase to over one million in an unmitigated scenario, according to the projections that are among those used by the CDC to forecast the pandemic.

The director of the institute responsible for the MOBS model, Alessandro Vespignani, is estimating that 100,000 will die by the end of the 'first wave' at the end of summer.

As of Wednesday, the US death toll is now at 61,000 and there are more than one million infections across the country.

Trump, in recent weeks, had suggested that 60,000 might be the total death count from COVID-19. He had cited the estimate as a sign of relative success after the White House previously warned the US could suffer 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.

Throw in stories that intimate Washington D.C. could be shut down through mid-August and this one, from TheHill.com, which reported Texas on Thursday experienced its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic, reporting 50 new deaths just one day before Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) stay-at-home order was set to expire as the Lone Star State hopes to begin reopening its economy.

Also on Thursday, the state reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19, the first time the daily rise of new cases has exceeded 1,000 since April 10.

I know this: Here, on May 1, I'm tired of the incessant coverage. We, as a country, were told in March we had to flatten the curve. I understood. I felt it was the right thing to do. Err on the side of caution, especially if hundreds of thousands of lives could be on the line.

So we flattened the curve. Our hospital systems were not overrun. Now, it seems, we are moving the goalposts. We're not eradicating the virus, any more than we eradicated H1N1 or HIV or the flu. We're going to have to learn how to live with it, and that means, there's going to be some risk.

Oxford officials have asked citizens to wear masks in public. I'm cool with that. If that's my contribution to getting back to normal, by all means, put a mask on my face. If the steps back to normalcy are baby steps, again, that's cool. Let's just make progress.

However, the people out there who are wanting to shut civilization down indefinitely are starting to infuriate me. Network blowhards in New York and Washington are parroting one another and turning their positions into bully pulpits. Those on the far left refuse to acknowledge the possibility the virus was overblown, as they see a path to defeating a president they detest. Those on the far right, meanwhile, are so busy with conspiracy theories and civil liberties protest that they can't acknowledge April's death toll wasn't just another flu season.

I'm done with the politics. I'm more concerned with the toll this time is taking on young people's mental health. There's no reason kids can't back to school and college in August. My kids miss their friends, their activities and their routines. I'm sure yours do, too. Mine miss dance and soccer, school elections and basketball tryouts, sorority formals and more.

My Campbell turns 19 today. It was supposed to be Dead Day at Arkansas and she was going to spend it with her friends before turning her full attention to final exams. Instead, she's home, frustrated at our crappy WiFi, trying to finish data analysis, all the while the aforementioned signal not being strong enough to keep her in the Zoom class.

We have a family text chain. Every time a college announces its intention to re-open in the fall, we text it and praise the school. Alabama announced this week. So did Georgia and Oklahoma. We've been saying "Roll Tide" and "Go Dawgs" and "Boomer!" all week.

There's no reason, at least in my humble opinions, little boys can't play baseball this summer. Maybe they can't hang out in the dugout. Maybe grandparents don't need to come. I don't know; I'm not an epidemiologist.

I do know this: Kids need to go back to school. They need to have activities. Those of us who are able need to go back to work.

At some point, we've got to get real. If you're over 70, you're at higher risk of a fatal outcome if you contract the virus. If you have underlying health conditions, you're at higher risk. If you have diabetes or are obese, you're at higher risk. Those people shouldn't be shamed or made to feel they're any less important than anyone else, but they're at risk. They should weigh that risk accordingly.

That's life. I'm 50. If I go play pickup basketball at the recreation center with a collection of 20-somethings, I'm more at risk of popping an Achilles or tearing an ACL than the 23-year-old is.

Again, I'm not downplaying the coronavirus and I mourn for those who've lost loved ones to it. I'm not for throwing caution to the wind, either. We should exercise some care. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Be smart with your hygiene. But it's time to make steps towards something resembling normalcy, even if those are slow, methodical baby steps.

I'll have a lot more thoughts about the return of sports on Sunday in 10 Weekend Thoughts. Until then, have a great weekend.