RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Protocols

Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Protocols
A season is anything but a certainty at this point, but if you're looking for signs of optimism, the Southeastern Conference's release Friday morning of COVID-19 testing protocols is likely one.
The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force issued its protocols Friday, the culmination of planning that began in April to guide membership decisions related to the healthy return of athletics activities, including team gatherings, practices, conditioning and competition, for SEC student-athletes and others associated with SEC athletics programs.
“Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Our health experts have guided us though each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes.”
The Task Force’s initial requirements for fall SEC sports include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing, and protocols for quarantine and isolation. Similar requirements will be developed for other SEC sports before their competition seasons begin.
Due to the constantly changing realities around the pandemic, the requirements and testing strategies developed by the Task Force will continue to be reviewed and updated as new information becomes available. The requirements are being developed as minimum standards for SEC programs to enact and serve to build on recommendations of the Autonomy 5 Medical Advisory Group and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines. The SEC anticipates an additional pre-season report from the SEC’s Task Force by Aug. 31.
TESTING
The SEC will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the current standard testing method for the COVID-19 virus.Alternative testing methods may be considered if sufficient data develops to support those methods.
In the sport of football, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, typically six days and three days prior to competition. The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to competition.
In the sports of volleyball and soccer, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, with one to occur three days prior to the first competition of the week. The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to the first competition of the week.
In the sport of cross country, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least once per week during competition, with that test to occur three days prior to each competition.
MASKING
In football, volleyball and soccer, all coaches, staff and non-competing personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sideline and physical distancing will be employed to the extent possible.
In cross country, competing student-athletes are required to wear a face covering at the starting line, which may be removed when proper distancing has been achieved. Coaches and staff associated with cross country competition are expected to utilize social distancing to the extent possible and will be required to wear a face covering during pre- and post-competition.
Additionally, each institution is required to designate a COVID-19 Protocol Oversight Officer who will be responsible for education and ensuring compliance with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements.
The SEC announced in July that student-athletes in all sports who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.
Yahoo's @PeteThamel: “The return of students to campus is the one problem no one has an answer to.”— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 6, 2020
People are saying this a lot lately and I continue to push back, for I have no idea what they're trying to say.
College campuses are institutions of higher learning. They were built for students. If college campuses can't be open to students, well, we just can't play football. And no one is more for football than me.
Frankly, I think it's all ridiculous. I think there are very clear ways for campuses to be open to students, including student-athletes. However, this assertion by some that schools should turn campuses into bubbles for athletes is absurd. It's maddening. I know we all love college football, but the idea of punishing thousands of students, all while taking their tuition money, so that 85 football players can "be safer" on campus is beyond ludicrous.
I'll write more about this topic on Sunday in 10 Weekend Thoughts, but as we get well under 100 days until the scheduled start of college basketball season, the feasibility of that sport is coming into question.
Former Butler coach Brad Stevens, now the coach of the NBA's Boston Celtics, said college basketball, in order to have a season this year during the coronavirus pandemic, needs a bubble.
“If I were a commissioner of a league, I would be very much looking at, if our students are on line, trying to do something to replicate this,” Stevens said from the NBA’s bubble at Disney World in an interview with The Athletic.
The NBA’s bubble has about 1,500 residents. Every day they are tested, fed three or four meals and bused everywhere. They are inundated with masks and hand sanitizer. They have a players’ lounge, stocked with ping-pong and video games. There are six barbers on staff and free golf rounds at one of Disney’s three championship courses. And they are using three basketball arenas at the Wide World of Sports complex. All of it is costing the league close to an estimated $180 million.
An NCAA bubble, in my opinion, simply isn't a realistic option. The optics would be disgusting. The price tag would be staggering. Then there would be other concerns, such as, even if it could be afforded, would college basketball players be willing to be holed up in a bubble for 3-4 months? The Lakers' Danny Green thinks they just might.
“I think every kid wants to play,” Green told The Athletic. “At the end of the day, that’s what you want to do, it’s the only way you can get your recognition. My younger brother is a senior, he just graduated from college at Indiana, and he’s still trying to find his way. They might not have a G League, overseas might start late. There’s not that many contracts out there for overseas and they’re not giving away that much money overseas, so they’re trying to figure it out too.
“It’s tough, man, and at the end of the day all these kids are going to want to get back to playing basketball the normal way, have a normal life, but under the safest condition. I can’t imagine being 19, 20 and going through this, being stuck in the house and not being able to do your normal routine and be able to have an opportunity to showcase your talents.”
The loss of another NCAA Tournament would cost schools $375 million, per The Athletic. In other words, if a season can be played, the NCAA will desperately try to find a way. That requires leadership, and as we've seen with a summer that flew by, leaving college football very much on the clock, time is ticking on a college hoops season as well.
“You have to have the right leadership,” New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick, a former star at Duke, told The Athletic. “Does the NCAA have the right leadership? That’s up for debate.”