RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Reminiscing

Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace makes a throw during the Rebels' 23-17 win over Alabama on Oct. 4, 2014, in Oxford. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

I get asked sometimes about games I once covered. Often, I can't remember specifics. Games, after a while, all run together in my memory. That doesn't apply to Oct. 4, 2014. I remember most everything from the day Ole Miss knocked off Alabama, 23-17, in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. First, the build-up to that week was unlike anything I'd seen on the Ole Miss beat. In short, Oxford was nuts. I remember sitting in traffic for an hour on University Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The town was electric 48 hours out. ESPN's College Gameday show was in town, so we had a press opportunity on that Friday. That had always meant so much to Ole Miss people, and pop star Katy Perry was rumored to be the celebrity guest picker. I went nowhere that Friday night. There was no point. The town was jam-packed, literally full to the gills. The buzz was palpable. My son, Carson, turned eight on that Saturday. I got up super early, knocked out my 4-mile training run -- I was scheduled to run my first marathon in Chicago eight days later -- and celebrated with him some that morning before I bolted for work. I don't do the Grove. I've been on the Ole Miss beat now for 13 seasons and I think I've gone to the Grove twice in that time. First, I don't really have any reason to go. Second, even if I did, it just doesn't mesh well with a typical Saturday work day. On that morning, however, it was must-coverage. The weather was spectacular. The Grove was resplendent. Perry showed up and, in a scene that remains iconic, used corndogs as a prop while she picked Ole Miss to beat Alabama.

I went down on the field for pregame. I had never seen it that way before and haven't experienced it since. The weather was spectacular -- cool and crisp, not a cloud in the sky. There was a sense within the program that Ole Miss was ready to take the next step, ready to beat Alabama, ready to contend. But there was an aura about the Tide. They were dominant, and new offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin had Alabama less predictable than before. Alabama jumped out to an early lead, one that was aided by a blown call that turned what should have been a face mask penalty into a Crimson Tide touchdown. Trailing 14-3 at halftime, Ole Miss needed a score early in the second half and got it. Bo Wallace connected with Laquon Treadwell midway through the third quarter to cut Alabama's lead to 14-10. An Adam Griffith 44-yard field goal with 3:54 left in the third quarter extended Alabama's lead to 17-10. It stayed that way until Wallace and Vince Sanders connected on a post route with just under six minutes left to tie the game at 17-17. By then, I'd made my way to the field. I was standing in the north end zone when Channing Ward forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. I saw Kailo Moore recover it. It was the loudest I'd heard Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since the opening minutes of the Rebels' 2003 loss to LSU in Eli Manning's home finale. Five plays later, Wallace hit Jaylon Walton in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:34 remaining. It was pandemonium -- for an instant. Ole Miss missed an extra point, only to have Alabama called for a penalty for roughing the kicker. The subsequent attempt was blocked, leaving Ole Miss with a 23-17 lead. Everyone in that stadium just knew how that game would end. Alabama was going to drive the length of the field and score, kick an extra point and win, 24-23. Joy turned into nervous energy as the Tide started that March.

Senquez Golson had other ideas. O.J. Howard beat Cody Prewitt on his route and was open in the end zone. Golson left his man, closed the gap with the ball in the air and leaped, catching it just before it reached Howard's hands. Officials initially said Golson was out of bounds, but I knew from my perspective 120 yards away what Golson knew immediately -- his let foot was in before his right foot came down out of bounds. A minute later, the play was overturned. It was Ole Miss' ball on the touchback, and Alabama could do nothing while the clock ran out. The outpouring of emotion was palpable. Grown men cried. Students rushed the field. C.J. Johnson walked around in a fog, if I recall correctly, tears streaming down his cheeks. Relief. Jubilation. In the postgame media session, we heard about the goalposts coming down. Later, we heard about Perry crowd-surfing at Funky's. Ole Miss football was the story of the sports world that weekend. Later that season, Ole Miss would lose to LSU, Auburn and Arkansas before being pummeled by TCU in the Peach Bowl. A year later, Ole Miss would lose to Arkansas on a crazy play, one that likely cost the Rebels a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Less than three years later, Hugh Freeze would be fired disgracefully, his program under investigation and his reputation tarnished. But on that one Saturday afternoon in October 2014, Ole Miss had a dream of a day.