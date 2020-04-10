My friend Ross Dellenger wrote an incredible piece earlier this week for Sports Illustrated. I'll link it here. If you love college football, good journalism or both, it's a must-read. Earlier this month, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed confidence there would be a football season, it would be played on time and fans would be in attendance. He said he had an acronym for it. T.I.G.E.R.S. This Is Gonna End Real Soon It's cute, and everyone in college athletics prays he's right. However, Swinney's "boss," Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich, has commissioned a handful of associates to investigate the what-ifs, calling it a disaster-preparedness committee. “I don’t know that we’ve named it,” he told Sports Illustrated, likely not trying to throw shade at Swinney, “because I don’t have an acronym for doom.” The bottom line is this: A college football season simply must be played. If it begins in October, so be it. If it runs from March through May, ok. It simply must happen and the people who run intercollegiate athletics programs will move heaven and earth to make it so. For if not... “We’re all effed,” one Power 5 athletic director who wished to remain anonymous told Dellenger. “There’s no other way to look at this, is there?” What would happen if COVID-19 claimed a college football season among its victims? Well, if football isn't played, nothing will be. And if football isn't played, a year from now, schools all over the country, including Uber-rich Power 5 programs, are going to be shutting down everything but football and men's basketball, maintaining just enough women's sports to be Title IX-compliant and drastically reducing budgets across the board. No football = college sports' Armageddon, and everyone knows it.



What's fast becoming obvious, at least in my opinion, is players aren't going to report to campus until August. Don't get wrong; I hope I'm wrong. I hope players report in June, have an offseason program, get a full camp and the season starts on schedule. I'd bet against that. Heavily. I think players report in August, which will beg the question: How long would teams need to get ready for a season after missing out on an organized summer program? Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said earlier this week in an interview with the Des Moines Register he thinks one month could be enough. Campbell played collegiately at Mount Union, and he said he could hypothetically lean on that experience this August in Ames if it came to that. “Fortunately for us at Mount Union, we were pretty good, so we held a standard of excellence in the off-season,” Campbell said. “We knew what that looked like and felt like and then we got ready by September to go kick everybody’s butt. We didn’t need much time. I’m probably on that end because I’ve had that experience. I’ve been that guy as a player and I’ve been that guy as a coach. All this time that you get at this level ... when this is all said and done, maybe there’s some merit to giving our kids some of this time. "In times of chaos, simplicity becomes the answer," Campbell said. "How do we get better? We find the ability to be simple." Most coaches believe 6-8 weeks are absolutely necessarily, though others believe a full two months is a bare minimum. In my opinion, if the goal is to start on time, that will be impossible. It's a problem college football hopes to have, but it will be fascinating to see how it's resolved.

Professional sports, such as Major League Baseball, have even less time than college football. Earlier today, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported baseball is considering abandoning its traditional National League and American League alignments in favor of spring training divisions. Teams that train in Florida would divide into three Grapefruit League divisions, while teams that train in Arizona would divide into three Cactus League divisions. The two winners would meet in a World Series, taking advantage of the domed stadiums in both states, in late November. “When you’re trying to get really creative, why say no now?’’ Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, Angels’ senior advisor of baseball operations, who has been briefed of the potential plan, told USA Today. “So, you have a unique season. I’ve got no problem with that. “I’m not sure we’ll be able play in our own cities across the country, so if you split it up like that, it’s a possibility." The plan is one of several MLB is still toying with. “There are so many workable possibilities,’’ La Russa says, “why give up on any alternative until it’s clear it can’t work? “What we can’t do is give up.’’

It was a night we'll never forget, the night the sports world stopped turning due to coronavirus. Earlier this week, ESPN's Royce Young appeared on the Oxford Exxon Podcast, discussing that night in Oklahoma City when Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive. Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charnia, Sam Amick and my friend Tony Jones wrote an incredible behind-the-scenes piece of that night from the Jazz's perspective. You should read it. It gives you an idea of how sports got to this place and what every organization is thinking about as the idea of returning to competition is considered.

