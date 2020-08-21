RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Roster management

Everything being done right now is under the guise of being athlete-friendly, and while that's a great attitude, the NCAA is creating problems for itself and for its member-institutions in the process. The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility, no matter if they play a 2020–21 season or not. Final approval is expected to come Friday during a meeting among the Division I Board of Directors. If passed, all athletes playing football, soccer, volleyball and cross country have a fifth and, in some cases, a sixth year of eligibility. The seniors on those squads will not count against those teams’ roster limits. For instance, if 20 scholarship-earning seniors on a football team decided to return for the 2021 season, that program’s roster could conceivable, barring attrition, be at 105 players. That is a problem, especially for cash-strapped programs dealing with the after-effects of a pandemic that has either shut down football in 2020 or severely strained revenue streams. Lump in the 35 walk-ons FBS programs are allowed and rosters in some places could soar well above 140, if the NCAA doesn’t decrease the walk-on allotment. “It’s like the days of Tom Osborne and Bear Bryant,” one athletic director told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Simply put, it won't work. Quoting Sports Illustrated here: Can schools that are already slashing staff, salaries and sports really be expected to fund 10–30 additional scholarships? Scholarship value ranges greatly by school. Some are $30,000 a pop. Others are $80,000. That doesn’t include the other necessities: equipment, travel, meal plans, plus medical and training. Contrary to a recent narrative across America, athletic departments do spend millions on their athletes (they make millions, too, of course). “Will all universities be able to afford it?” asks AFCA executive director Todd Berry, who sits on the NCAA Football Oversight Committee. “Probably not.” “The downside of this decision is the back end,” acknowledges West Virginia athletic director and Division I Council member Shane Lyons, who helped publicly spearhead the movement. “Well, that’s what we get paid for. We have to deal with the ramifications. It will all work its way out. I’d rather deal with that than student athletes not know what their eligibility looks like. “What coaches worry about is roster management,” he continues. “There will be some tough conversations in managing your roster.” What about 2021 high school signees? Will they still have spots? Will they be able to know what the roster they're signing with looks like? Again, it's admirable that the NCAA wants to protect seniors who are impacted by the pandemic, but this solution, one that works in theory but not in real life, isn't truly workable.

Along those lines, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been outspoken this week, saying players who play for Big Ten or Pac-12 programs should have the right to transfer without penalty to schools playing football this fall. That topic was one of the subjects tackled by Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption show Thursday. “I have never agreed with anything Lane Kiffin has said and I’m glad to have consistency on this here program today,” ESPN’s Michael Wilbon said on Pardon the Interruption. “The notion that that kid may be a student too, these coaches now, more than ever are looking like liars. … Lane Kiffin doesn’t give a damn about the student part. … These coaches want these guys to be pros, except they’re not getting paid. "You cannot listen to Lane Kiffin when it comes to the notion of anything academic.” Kornheiser, to his credit, agreed with Kiffin. “They didn’t choose a school because of the chemistry program, they chose a school to play football,” Kornheiser said. Kornheiser put the problem with the NCAA because it has a lack of a national, coherent policy, “the same way with the virus.” For the record, I'm with Kiffin here. Young men signed to play football, and if football isn't an option, they should have the right to transfer someplace where football is on the menu. Yes, Kiffin is biased. He has a roster in need of a talent influx, and he has several available spots. However, Kiffin is also pro-player, and his candid thoughts regarding this situation are shared by many. Wilbon can hide behind an air of intellectual superiority, but that doesn't change the fact

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren (Associated Press)

It's been a long week for Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Warren was the spokesman for -- apparently -- a consensus of Big Ten chancellors and presidents when the league canceled football for the fall, punting to a problematic spring model that no one truly believes in. Warren is the Big Ten's version of the NFL's Roger Goodell. He gets paid to take the heat. And he's taken plenty, with more on the way. From Andy Staples of The Athletic: The parents of Ohio State players, of Iowa players, of Nebraska* players, of Penn State players remain furious at the Big Ten because its leaders produced neither a consistent set of responses nor a cogent plan for moving forward when they decided last week to postpone fall sports because of COVID-19. So some of those parents are planning a visit to Big Ten headquarters, and it’s not for the meat on swords next door at Fogo de Chao. * Update: A group of Nebraska parents has now threatened to sue the Big Ten if it doesn’t turn over documents and recordings relevant to the decision to postpone fall sports. The deadline imposed by the law firm representing the players is Monday. Once again, billable hours remain undefeated. The parents want to meet with first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who got dropped into a nearly impossible situation and then mucked it up further by allowing the league to barrel headlong into a consequential, irrevocable decision — at a point where waiting a little while would have harmed no one — without ensuring everyone was either on board or so far out of the majority that they knew to keep their mouths shut. Most of the conference’s presidents then compounded the damage through their own cowardice. University presidents are politicians by nature, and a significant portion of the Big Ten presidents who voted to postpone fall sports know that decision will be unpopular with their constituents. So several have opted to hide behind Warren rather than act like the leaders they are handsomely paid (in 13 of 14 cases, by the taxpayers of their states) to be. That entire group made the situation even worse when, despite having five months to model how they might move fall sports to the spring semester, they offered absolutely zero guidance about what might happen going forward. Athletic directors were left with nothing to tell their coaches, and coaches were left with nothing to tell the players. Essentially, a bunch of highly educated, highly compensated people got together, made a decision of massive consequence and then lifted their palms to the sky and said … WELP. Warren owes those parents -- and their sons, and the fans, and ticket holders, and on and on -- the truth. Some transparency is needed. Here's the truth, though: The Big Ten is panicking. It believed that the SEC, ACC, Big 12, AAC, Conference USA and the Sun Belt would've folded by now. The media shills carrying the Big Ten's water certainly believed it, and their righteous indignation in the wake of those leagues deciding to at least proceed cautiously towards a season has been on full display.

Make no mistake, those leagues haven't committed fully just yet. There's still plenty of time to plenty to go wrong. There remains a possibility that leagues like the SEC, at some point in the next 36 days, hold their collective hands to the sky and surrender. But if they don't, and if a season is navigated this fall, the Big Ten is going to look incredibly bad and suffer damage that will be difficult to reverse. The Big Ten could've and should've taken the same deliberate approach. Instead, it made a rash decision and now refuses to explain why. And now the players and parents of players are demanding answers that they absolutely deserve. It's what these university presidents and chancellors don't understand. No one blindly believes anyone anymore, not after five-plus months of lies and disruptions. Everything is political. Numbers are manipulated. Statistics are cherry-picked. Lives have been turned upside down, jobs have been lost and businesses have been shuttered by politicians who either can't or won't explain the reasoning behind the decisions they've made. There won't be Big Ten football this fall. Deep down, those parents making the trip to suburban Chicago know that. But they're angry and they're frustrated that their voices can't be heard. A lot of people would be wise to pay attention to their sentiment. It's my opinion they represent a silent majority that is simply tired of the run-around and won't stifle their voices that much longer. People are going to demand answers soon. Just ask Kevin Warren, assuming you can find him.

