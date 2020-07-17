RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Running out a grounder

Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Running out a grounder
If you've ever played much baseball, you know the feeling of rolling over a fastball and hitting it right into the ground.
If you're right-handed, it's an easy two-hopper to the shortstop. If you're left-handed, the ball goes to the second baseman. As soon as you hit it, your heart drops for a second. You're out, and you know it.
However, you have a choice in that moment. You can show your ass, if you. will, and jog down the first base line waiting for the throw to be made to the first baseman or you can bust your ass and sprint 90 feet, hoping the opponent bobbles the ball or makes a poor throw.
Most of the time, even if you hustle, you're out. Routine ground balls end in outs. However, there's no worse look than lollygagging your way to first base, only to the shortstop's throw be off the mark but ultimately in time for the out because you didn't run out the damn grounder.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has used that example a couple of times this week. That's both bad news and good news for college football fans. The bad news is Sankey is comparing the prospect of a college football season to a ground ball to the shortstop. The good news is he's clearly determined to hustle down the line, hoping against hope for a miracle of sorts that keeps his at-bat -- in this case, the 2020 season -- alive.
“It’s a bit like running out a ground ball,” Sankey said during a Wednesday appearance on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio Show. “You’re gonna run it out as hard as you can and see what happens, and so that’s the mentality.”
Right now, COVID-19 case numbers are. working against the season. However, there's some time remaining for things to turn in the right direction. There's also some examples Sankey is hoping to use when he makes his ultimate case. NASCAR just ran a race with fans in Bristol. Major League Baseball is scheduled to begin on Thursday without fans. The MLS is playing in a "bubble" in Orlando and the NBA is preparing in a "bubble" to resume its season in 13 days.
“I have a stack of information probably six inches deep of information,” Sankey said on the Sirius XM show. “NASCAR, NFL, PGA Tour, NBA, all of these protocols, because it is learning opportunities.
“Our cues, candidly, are what our health circumstances, what state and local health officials indicate, what our medical advisory group indicates, (and) the ability of young people to stay healthy during the on-campus activities we’ve been supporting since June 8, which has happened.
“We always knew there would be positive tests. But can you identify, isolate, keep people healthy and then reduce the spread of the virus, which is what’s been happening. That’s the need, and that’s what we need in society, as well.”
Sankey also said it’s also important to sort through COVID-19 statistics.
“It impacts our thinking, just to see the variety of numbers, but part of the challenge has been to understand and interpret the numbers,” Sankey said
“Like this (Wednesday) morning at 4 a.m., I’m watching CNN and there’s a story about children don’t spread (COVID-19) like two months ago, when we thought they could be super spreaders. I’m not a scientist, so I have to go back and ask people ‘What does that really mean?’ And that’s an example that all the information is important. But at some point all of us in sports, we have to make judgments and decisions based on the best available information.”
Sankey has consistently said that, despite announcements from the Big Ten and the Pac-12, he will make a decision regarding the SEC's plans when the time is right. He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that time has not yet arrived.
“What I’ve tried to do is both keep a focus on what’s ahead but provide reality, which has been I’m going to focus on preparing to play the season as scheduled but acknowledge the circumstances around coronavirus are going to guide us in that decision-making,” Sankey told the AJC's Mike Griffith.
“And the reality right now is the trends in our region, in our nation, are not in the positive direction for being able to have normal experiences. I don’t feel any pressure because of somebody else’s decisions.
"I’ve said publicly we’re all linked nationally, so when other people make decisions, yup, there’s an impact, but also we’re going to look at our situation and make a decision that’s appropriate for the Southeastern Conference and most importantly for the health of our student-athletes."
USA Today's Dan Wolken weighed in on Thursday/Friday, saying if college football doesn't happen this year, "it will be blatantly obvious where to pin the blame. Like so many other issues this country has dealt with over the past four months during the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s inability to figure out how to test large numbers of people in an accurate and efficient manner is going to be the culprit."
From Wolken:
The NCAA issued a new set of guidelines Thursday for the return of college sports, calling for “testing and results within 72 hours of competition” for a sport like football that is impossible to play without people coming into close contact with one another.
The recommendation is in line with a document being put together by the Power Five conferences, which Sports Illustrated obtained. It called for players to be tested once a week, along with other guidance about contact tracing and quarantining that would practically guarantee one case of COVID-19 would sideline a significant number of players who came into contact with the person who tested positive.
It’s a set of guidelines that, to be honest, does not lend a lot of hope to the idea that college football can be played in any recognizable manner this fall, if it can be played at all.
Testing just once a week prior to a game allows too many potential holes for the virus to work its way into a locker room or onto the playing field. And if close contact with a player who tests positive requires a 14-day mandatory quarantine, as SI reported, there are going to be a lot of roommates and perhaps entire position groups that would likely have to sit out, even if they are healthy.
"Once a week is always what I said was the minimum, but the 72-hour turnaround definitely leaves a window open for someone to become infectious before they get on the field,” said Zach Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University.
“And if anybody who’s been in close contact with someone who tests positive is going to be quarantined for 14 days, that’s two games in college football, so I’d be really curious to see how practices are structured, how locker room time is structured and how well students behave when away from individual facilities and coaches. If they’re being honest about being within six feet of each other for 15 minutes, I could see the knocking out a large percentage of the team for one case."
It's a well-written article and Wolken makes some points. However, I would argue he and others in the national realm -- SI's Pat Forde penned a column blaming the potential loss of a college football season on the President -- are ignoring the reality. University presidents and chancellors are terrified of liability. If just one player gets sick or if just one coach dies, they fear the legal ramifications.
It's that simple. For university presidents and chancellors, there's no winning here. On one hand, a lost college football season is economic disaster at the Power-5 level. On the other, the prospect of a lawsuit in the event of a serious illness or worse is paralyzing.
I'm not particularly interested in the blame game right now. While I certainly don't think the Trump administration has handled the response to COVID-19 particularly well, I'm not willing to blame the president if there's no season. I also am not willing to completely blame a lack of testing. There have been more than 43.3 million tests administered in the U.S. It's difficult for me to look at that number and blame a lost college football season for a lack of testing. Both of those blame assignations feel like political stances and nothing more.
I promise I won't get on a soapbox here, but I'm basically begging our leaders to come to their senses. I realize COVID-19 is serious and deadly. I would argue the lockdown is worse. Far worse.
I'm not alone. Per Forbes, more than 600 of the nation’s physicians sent a letter to President Trump this week calling the coronavirus shutdowns a “mass casualty incident” with “exponentially growing negative health consequences” to millions of non COVID patients.
“The downstream health effects...are being massively under-estimated and under-reported. This is an order of magnitude error," according to the letter initiated by Simone Gold, M.D., an emergency medicine specialist in Los Angeles.
“Suicide hotline phone calls have increased 600%,” the letter said. Other silent casualties: “150,000 Americans per month who would have had new cancer detected through routine screening.”
From missed cancer diagnoses to untreated heart attacks and strokes to increased risks of suicides, “We are alarmed at what appears to be a lack of consideration for the future health of our patients.”
The physicians’ letter focuses on the impact on Americans’ physical and mental health. “The millions of casualties of a continued shutdown will be hiding in plain sight, but they will be called alcoholism, homelessness, suicide, heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure. In youths it will be called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug addiction, unplanned pregnancies, poverty, and abuse.
“It is impossible to overstate the short, medium, and long-term harm to people’s health with a continued shutdown,” the letter says. “Losing a job is one of life’s most stressful events, and the effect on a person’s health is not lessened because it also has happened to 30 million [now 38 million] other people. Keeping schools and universities closed is incalculably detrimental for children, teenagers, and young adults for decades to come.”
I highly recommend you read it. We can't live in a risk-averse society. It doesn't work. We can be smart. We can have better hygiene. Hell, we can wear masks. Whatever.
However, this trend toward avoiding any and all risk is going to kill more of us than a virus ever would.