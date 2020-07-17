RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Running out a grounder

If you've ever played much baseball, you know the feeling of rolling over a fastball and hitting it right into the ground.

If you're right-handed, it's an easy two-hopper to the shortstop. If you're left-handed, the ball goes to the second baseman. As soon as you hit it, your heart drops for a second. You're out, and you know it.

However, you have a choice in that moment. You can show your ass, if you. will, and jog down the first base line waiting for the throw to be made to the first baseman or you can bust your ass and sprint 90 feet, hoping the opponent bobbles the ball or makes a poor throw.

Most of the time, even if you hustle, you're out. Routine ground balls end in outs. However, there's no worse look than lollygagging your way to first base, only to the shortstop's throw be off the mark but ultimately in time for the out because you didn't run out the damn grounder.

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has used that example a couple of times this week. That's both bad news and good news for college football fans. The bad news is Sankey is comparing the prospect of a college football season to a ground ball to the shortstop. The good news is he's clearly determined to hustle down the line, hoping against hope for a miracle of sorts that keeps his at-bat -- in this case, the 2020 season -- alive.

“It’s a bit like running out a ground ball,” Sankey said during a Wednesday appearance on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio Show. “You’re gonna run it out as hard as you can and see what happens, and so that’s the mentality.”

Right now, COVID-19 case numbers are. working against the season. However, there's some time remaining for things to turn in the right direction. There's also some examples Sankey is hoping to use when he makes his ultimate case. NASCAR just ran a race with fans in Bristol. Major League Baseball is scheduled to begin on Thursday without fans. The MLS is playing in a "bubble" in Orlando and the NBA is preparing in a "bubble" to resume its season in 13 days.

“I have a stack of information probably six inches deep of information,” Sankey said on the Sirius XM show. “NASCAR, NFL, PGA Tour, NBA, all of these protocols, because it is learning opportunities.

“Our cues, candidly, are what our health circumstances, what state and local health officials indicate, what our medical advisory group indicates, (and) the ability of young people to stay healthy during the on-campus activities we’ve been supporting since June 8, which has happened.

“We always knew there would be positive tests. But can you identify, isolate, keep people healthy and then reduce the spread of the virus, which is what’s been happening. That’s the need, and that’s what we need in society, as well.”

Sankey also said it’s also important to sort through COVID-19 statistics.

“It impacts our thinking, just to see the variety of numbers, but part of the challenge has been to understand and interpret the numbers,” Sankey said

“Like this (Wednesday) morning at 4 a.m., I’m watching CNN and there’s a story about children don’t spread (COVID-19) like two months ago, when we thought they could be super spreaders. I’m not a scientist, so I have to go back and ask people ‘What does that really mean?’ And that’s an example that all the information is important. But at some point all of us in sports, we have to make judgments and decisions based on the best available information.”

Sankey has consistently said that, despite announcements from the Big Ten and the Pac-12, he will make a decision regarding the SEC's plans when the time is right. He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that time has not yet arrived.

“What I’ve tried to do is both keep a focus on what’s ahead but provide reality, which has been I’m going to focus on preparing to play the season as scheduled but acknowledge the circumstances around coronavirus are going to guide us in that decision-making,” Sankey told the AJC's Mike Griffith.

“And the reality right now is the trends in our region, in our nation, are not in the positive direction for being able to have normal experiences. I don’t feel any pressure because of somebody else’s decisions.

"I’ve said publicly we’re all linked nationally, so when other people make decisions, yup, there’s an impact, but also we’re going to look at our situation and make a decision that’s appropriate for the Southeastern Conference and most importantly for the health of our student-athletes."