RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Sports are back!

As I've written many times, for better or for worse, I've always marked time by the Chicago Cubs. My body clock, if you will, says today should be one of the those days where I'm watching the Cubs open a weekend series, all with one eye on the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Instead, the 2020 season opens tonight at Wrigley Field against the Milwaukee Brewers, the start of what everyone hopes is a 60-game season. It won't look like what I'm used to. It won't sound like what I'm used to and I doubt it is as compelling as what I've come to expect. However, I'll be locked in tonight at 6 when Kyle Hendricks throws the first pitch. It's been 299 days since the Cubs played a baseball game. I missed them. I'll cheer for them as hard as ever, but this year, for so many reasons -- some personal, some professional -- I'm cheering for everyone. Here's proof:

A season unlike any other, for a fan base like no other.



𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔 𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇!#STLCards | #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/JJrEZ2W5PJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 24, 2020

We as a society and I as a sports writer need this season to go off successfully. Two games were played last night, and the fact they were played hours after Washington's Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19. (he subsequently tested negative on a rapid response test, begging oh so many questions) is a sign that leagues are figuring this out on the fly and not panicking. So go Cubs and go Royals and go Mariners and go -- this is gonna hurt a little -- Cardinals. Be smart out there.

