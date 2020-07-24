RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Sports are back!

Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Sports are back!
More than a game. #WhereStoriesPlay pic.twitter.com/FtipnIgp70— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2020
As I've written many times, for better or for worse, I've always marked time by the Chicago Cubs.
My body clock, if you will, says today should be one of the those days where I'm watching the Cubs open a weekend series, all with one eye on the Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Instead, the 2020 season opens tonight at Wrigley Field against the Milwaukee Brewers, the start of what everyone hopes is a 60-game season. It won't look like what I'm used to. It won't sound like what I'm used to and I doubt it is as compelling as what I've come to expect.
However, I'll be locked in tonight at 6 when Kyle Hendricks throws the first pitch. It's been 299 days since the Cubs played a baseball game. I missed them. I'll cheer for them as hard as ever, but this year, for so many reasons -- some personal, some professional -- I'm cheering for everyone. Here's proof:
A season unlike any other, for a fan base like no other.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 24, 2020
𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔 𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇!#STLCards | #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/JJrEZ2W5PJ
We as a society and I as a sports writer need this season to go off successfully. Two games were played last night, and the fact they were played hours after Washington's Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19. (he subsequently tested negative on a rapid response test, begging oh so many questions) is a sign that leagues are figuring this out on the fly and not panicking.
So go Cubs and go Royals and go Mariners and go -- this is gonna hurt a little -- Cardinals. Be smart out there.
Sources: The ACC is discussing scheduling models, with 10 league games and a "plus one" outside the conference as the favorite. The ACC start date is still being debated between September 12, 19 and 26.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 24, 2020
Man alive, a week ago things looked bleak. Today, for whatever rea$on, things are looking up as it pertains to college football.
The PAC 12 is going to play a 10-game league-only season. Repeat, the PAC 12, the league with the most scared rhetoric so far, is committing to play a season. Trust me when I tell you this is phenomenal news. As mentioned in the tweet above, the ACC is close to committing to something similar, playing 10 league games and one game against either an SEC or a Big 12 program. Frankly, it's a more compelling, interesting season that what was planned pre-COVID.
I keep hearing rumblings the SEC is looking at something similar. While no one is ruling out a 10-game SEC conference-only season, I hear more about an eight-game SEC slate with one or two other games added -- almost certainly against Big 12 or ACC programs.
Ole Miss has eight SEC games and a date with Big 12 member Baylor on its schedule. Connecticut isn't coming, and I have no idea what the situations are with Southeast Missouri State and Georgia Southern, but I suspect Ole Miss has flexibility this fall.
Interestingly, in speaking to a national journalist this morning, he was emphatic that there is a sense among athletics directors -- including one, he said, in the SEC -- that college football will likely wait on the NFL to get started. NFL teams are scheduled to begin training camps next week and the NFL opener is Sept. 10. The first full Sunday of NFL games is Sept. 13. So when I hear people say Sept. 19 is a strong candidate to be the opening Saturday of the college football season, I listen.
Ten games between Sept. 19 and mid-December is doable, makes sense and lets the NFL lead, both in terms of preseason camps and in playing games.
At this point, I'll take whatever we can get, but a 10-game schedule against nothing but Power-5 programs, starting in mid-September and ending in early December, would have to be considered a win for all of us.