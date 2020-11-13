RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Sports at a crossroads

The Iron Horse Grill recently added the largest outdoor patio in Jackson along the Illinois Central Railroad, where music left Mississippi to travel the world. Also check out the Mississippi Music Experience Museum on the second floor of the restaurant. Make the Iron Horse Grill part of your next stop in Jackson. It’s located at 320 East Pearl Street.

Greg Sankey is always composed, always thoughtful, always deliberate with his words.

He was all of those things on Wednesday, also, but there was an edge to his voice. The Southeastern Conference commissioner would rather not be a part of the weekly coaches' teleconference with media, but on Wednesday, he was the headliner.

Four SEC games this week -- Georgia at Missouri, Texas A&M at Tennessee, Auburn at Mississippi State and Alabama at LSU -- were postponed due to contact tracing. Let's be clear here. There aren't COVID-19 outbreaks large enough to stop games from being played. Contact tracing procedures are stopping games, and if we're being honest, for the first time in months, that clear path to the finish line is starting to get a little blurry.

A fifth game -- Vanderbilt at Kentucky -- was in jeopardy on Wednesday, but it appears the Commodores and Wildcats will move forward at kickoff at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday.

"I think it's important to remember that so far to date in football season we've completed 40 of our 70 games with a 10-game season for each of our 14 teams," Sankey said "That predicts to 70 games within the regular season. We recognized back in the summer that there would be the need to adjust. We provided opportunities for that. Those are not infinite opportunities, but we acknowledge the likelihood of adjustment.

"We've seen disruption in every conference and in leagues at the professional level. So the fact that we have disruption this week is not fully news. The significance of the numbers of contests affected fully is. Candidly, the numbers around contact tracing -- and I think you've heard from some of what I've learned from our coaches' comments -- have emerged as one of our biggest challenges to playing.

"We don't control those policies. We don't dictate those policies. Those policies exist in the public health domain. Over time, our test positivity rate is incredibly low among our student-athletes, something like .005 percent. Even this week the positive test numbers, even where they've risen, are relatively small. But the contact tracing has the potential to magnify even one positive test.

"All of which serves as a reminder, moving forward, that adjustments have to continually be made. The basic issues around mask wearing, personal hygiene, social distancing, being fully attentive, that we are living with a novel coronavirus in our culture, in our society, around the globe, is real."

Only three SEC teams -- Ole Miss, Arkansas and South Carolina, assuming those three play Saturday -- have made it through seven weeks of the schedule without a disruption. Ole Miss had a scare a few weeks ago. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and will not be with his team in Gainesville, Fla., this weekend. South Carolina can't stop anybody, but the Gamecocks have found a way to control the virus thus far.

Ole Miss and Arkansas are going to have schedule disruptions moving forward. Bank on it. The league will have to accommodate Alabama if it can, and that's going to require shuffling. Hopefully, that's the extent of the league's worries moving forward.

But I have my doubts. This contact tracing thing, especially with young people, is stupid. It's insane. It's nuts. The Associated Press Stylebook says I can't use those words anymore, but I refuse to be held hostage by political correctness. Contact tracing, especially when we're talking about young, healthy people, is idiotic.

If football is going to have this much trouble, what will basketball look like when it gets started in a couple of weeks. I asked a coach recently if he was starting to worry about his season.

"Yes," he said. "Very."

I'm in the minority on this. I think testing healthy, asymptomatic young people is a waste of money, resources and time. You're free to disagree. However, what's not debatable is, based on the current guidelines, teams are going to be starting and stopping, starting and stopping, for the next few months in dizzying fashion. The same holds for college baseball, which is due to start in three months.

And that's before we even discuss the possibility of another shutdown, which might just halt those seasons altogether.

My son, Carson, played U16 club soccer this fall. He turned 14 on October 4, so he was playing against and with boys 2-3 years older than him. It was a challenge. He got discouraged. He talked about quitting. He and I got in the gym and he started getting a little stronger. On a random Monday night, he had a great practice, got some words of affirmation from his coach and got in my truck enthused.

He made the Oxford Middle School team and is the Chargers' starting center midfielder (or something like that; I love watching him play soccer because I have no idea what I'm watching). On Monday night, Oxford beat Lafayette, 4-2, and Carson played well. He had two assists and distributed the ball pretty well. He was happy.

Days earlier, he called me at random. I answered and he said, "Hey, hey." I laughed and said, "What's up?" He proceeded to tell me about how he'd run 2.5 miles in 23 minutes and was pleased with his time. He wants to play well. He wants to lead. He wants to win. He loves the camaraderie of being part of a team. He thrives on it.

On Wednesday, he got in my truck after school and checked his phone. One of his teammates had just gotten a quarantine notice. The young man isn't sick, mind you. He has no symptoms and he's negative for COVID-19. But he's out for two weeks. He can't go to school. He can't play soccer.

Carson said 115 kids were quarantined at Oxford Middle School as of Wednesday. I won't hold him to that number, but suffice it to say it's a bunch. He said six kids were called out of class on Wednesday for quarantine. I asked what that was like.

"We just laugh," he said. "We say our goodbyes."

Let those words resonate a bit. We say our goodbyes. Those kids are out until after Thanksgiving. Given how freaked out and soft Oxford is (sorry, it's truth), I have real concerns no one will be going back to school in December and beyond. We've asked kids to wear masks all day and they've done it. We've taken and taken and taken and they keep stepping up. They just want to be with their friends. They crave something akin to normalcy. School and sports are the only things that provide that.

Yes, cases are up. Yes, hospitals are filling. A friend with knowledge of the hospital systems in north Mississippi and Memphis told me Wednesday Memphis hospitals are full. Hospitals in Tupelo, Oxford and Hattiesburg have plenty of available beds. Emergency rooms are packed.

Are they really sick, I asked. He said no, people have gotten smarter and no longer let it spiral, like so many did in March.

"It's manageable," he said.

I asked if any of the people were young. No, he said.

"It's unhealthy people," he replied.

That's what is maddening to me. We know the answers. Isolate the elderly and the unhealthy. Let the young people live. Yes, there will be some virus transmission, but kids aren't getting sick. They're not getting bad sick. Let those with symptoms isolate and let the others live and play and build herd immunity.

It seems so simple. Yet governments won't let that happen. Instead, we're contact tracing and halting lives. We're stopping schedules in the SEC, costing programs money that they soon won't be able to recoup. We're taking opportunities away from young people.

There's a better way, and we know it.

"I always knew we lived among sheep but this is amazing," a friend texted me late Wednesday, referencing the increasing likelihood that the SEC isn't going to get all of its menu of regular season games completed.

As Sankey said Wednesday, the SEC doesn't control or dictate contract tracing policies. Missouri isn't playing Saturday and the Tigers have one (1!) positive. Ridiculous.

Carson's team had a game scheduled for Saturday. It was canceled Thursday, minutes after the school district shut down Oxford Middle School until Nov. 30 due to a "breakout." There are no sick or COVID-positive boys on Carson's team. They could play, but they won't. Their coach sent out instructions Thursday to run four days per week. Late Thursday, Carson was trying to organize a workout for Saturday. One game into a season, they're all just hoping now.

The next few weeks are going to be interesting. If more rational heads don't prevail, if we don't use some common sense, we aren't going to finish a football season. High school playoffs are going to be stopped in their tracks. Fall soccer seasons will end, for all intents and purposes, before they began.

Basketball and baseball are in jeopardy with these policies in place. And kids like Carson are going to have things precious to them -- friendships, school, belonging to a team, competing with friends and teammates -- stripped from them, and all due to a virus that simply doesn't impact them.

I've been saying this for months now. I'm not alone, but it sometimes feels that way. We can do better than this, and we know it.

But we're running out of time. Here's hoping Saturday, when it's not full of SEC football, serves as both a reminder and an inspiration. Young people, from college athletes on down, deserve better from us.