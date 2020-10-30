RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Vanderbilt is hopeless

Ole Miss travels to Vanderbilt Saturday as a double-digit favorite. The Commodores are 0-3, haven't played in three weeks due to COVID-19-related issues and simply aren't a Southeastern Conference-caliber roster. Outside of baseball, where Tim Corbin has built the Little Engine That Could, Vanderbilt's athletics are a joke. The overall lack of commitment to intercollegiate athletics should and probably is a source of concern inside the SEC headquarters in Birmingham. Ole Miss should win handily Saturday and head into the open date on a nice note. The final stretch of the season -- South Carolina, at Texas A&M, Mississippi State and at LSU -- is challenging, certainly, but for now, the Rebels should be able to enjoy a relatively carefree afternoon in the Music City followed by a nice exhale.

The most precious commodity of this football season is flexibility. The Big Ten lost it Aug. 11. Why there wasn't more of a desire within the league to simply pause and push back the initial start date 3-4 weeks is why we are where we are. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 28, 2020

The Big Ten can't say it wasn't warned. In August, the Big Ten was too woke to do what the SEC, Big 12 and ACC did -- hit the pause button and start a little late with a conference-only schedule that left flexibility in the event of COVID-19 issues. Then the Big Ten got weak and changed its mind, electing to start last weekend, leaving zero room for error. Oops. On Wednesday, it was reported Wisconsin is halting football activities and won't play Nebraska Saturday. Given the Big Ten's silly 21-day quarantine requirement, the Badgers' season is in dire jeopardy. It was never going to work this way, and now, the Big Ten faces humiliation. They'll hide behind the banner of bravely looking out for the kids, but, if the season falls apart, it's an embarrassment of epic proportions.

1/6 Campus Summer-Fall C19 update, 10/28/20: Despite just over 100K C19+ tests at 82 major universities, few reported hospitalizations (i.e., 15), & no medically confirmed, albeit one possible C19-related death (Tabulated below, with explanation, & refs in a 6 tweet thread) pic.twitter.com/AQEyQuLYHk — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) October 28, 2020