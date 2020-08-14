RebelGrove - Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill: Withstanding pressure

Early this week, however, there was pushback. Nebraska, specifically, rebelled against the decision from the Big Ten and openly expressed a desire to explore options for 2020. The Cornhuskers ultimately acquiesced and fell in line with the rest of their Big Ten brethren, but they didn’t do it quickly enough or humbly enough for some of my media pals. Instead, Scott Frost and other leaders in Nebraska were scolded and excoriated by big media for daring to challenge the decision to not play this fall.

In case you’re wondering, the pressure to cancel is going to be intense. I’ll get beat up for this, but many — not all, but many — of the national writers covering the sport have chosen sides. They predicted all summer that the season would be canceled, and when it looked like they were going to be proven right on Sunday, they started their victory lap. It’s human nature to want to be proven correct, by the way. We are wired that way.

The lines have been drawn. Two leagues say it’s not safe and can’t be done. Three others say it can. Other leagues have picked sides — the Mountain West, for example, is out while the Sun Belt is in — but let’s be real here; the scrutiny will focus on the SEC, ACC and Big XII.

As you’re likely aware, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 are out this fall, having decided to punt the 2020 season due to their fears of the coronavirus and COVID-19. The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big XII are pressing forward, at least for now, with seasons slated to begin next month. The SEC is scheduled to play a 10-game, conference-only slate, the specifics of which have not been announced as of this writing.

This season, unlike every season that has come before it, is not about winning and losing. Oh, sure, if we make it to Sept. 26 or Oct. 3 or whenever the 2020 season begins, we’ll keep score for 60 minutes and keep up with win-loss records. But make no mistake, this season, unlike every season that has come before it, is pure pass or fail. There’s no in-between.

In a normal world, the start of fall camp would be a big story, one full of story lines regarding position battles and program goals. This, as you likely have figured out by now, is not a normal world.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a target of praise from the media boys. Purdue’s Jeff Brohm published an intricate plan for an eight-game spring season followed by a 10-game season next fall, one that was fawned upon by media types.

Further, the campaign to shame the rest of the Power 5 into joining the Pac 12 and Warren’s Big Ten is already gaining steam. Those two leagues are going to feed their talking points and medical people to their media allies, hoping against hope that the resistance is thwarted before games are played.

Practices will begin on Monday, and the schools that dare play are going to be under the microscope. I wrote this months ago, but it’s never rang more true than it does today: The media is going to waiting to pounce. If there is a breakout — see the Miami Marlins or the St. Louis Cardinals — the media is going to descend on that program, looking to pick it apart.

"Shut it down," they'll say. "It's crazy to try this. It just doesn't work."

So prepare yourselves. That's coming.

There will be positive tests. They are inevitable, even though Major League Baseball doesn’t get the credit it deserves for working through almost one-third of its schedule with 28 of the 20 teams having no discernible COVID-19 issues. (Oh, and the Marlins are back on the field operating normally, In fact, they're 8-4, a game ahead of Atlanta in the NL East, needing to make up about eight games over the next six weeks or so.)

It is imperative for the schools to be transparent regarding COVID-19 — with families, leagues, media, everyone. If that means losing an otherwise winnable game, so be it. This is a season that will be judged by the ability to get to the starting line and by the ability to reach the finish line.

The pressure is about to get immense on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Sankey is intelligent and thoughtful. He’s known for being thorough and detail-oriented. People who know him are extremely fond of him, but some believe has one characteristic that will be tested in the coming weeks. Sankey, some who know him well say, wants to be liked. That’s hardly a bad thing and Sankey is most assuredly well-liked by those who know him. Again, he’s a fascinating, well-rounded, accomplished man with a remarkable intellect. However, he’s not the hard-ass bully that his predecessor, Mike Slive, could be.

“He has the ability to remain calm,” former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer told al.com. “You can’t be a commissioner and run a conference if you get excited about every little thing that happens. You have to react and make tough decisions, but on the other hand, you have to look at the long picture in the future and stay on stable ground. I think Greg has that capacity in a very positive way.”

“Commissioner Sankey has been steadfast in his approach to this,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “He’s not been flippant. He has been methodical. The athletic directors and presidents have all marched with his message and our coaching staff, we are planning on playing September 26.”

There will be pressure on Sankey to fold, to kill fall football before it begins. The Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the media will make sure he feels that heat. He has strength in numbers, at least for now, thanks to the ACC and the Big 12. The schools making up those three leagues will all succeed — or fail — as one.

“We feel like we are as fully well-prepared as we can be at this time to move forward," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said earlier this week. “Go forward. Move slowly. Make small adjustments. Constantly be vigilant about changes in the environment.

“If we get to the place where our doctors and scientists say we have two wheels off the tracks and you're headed for a wreck, we will pivot that day.”

Until then, we’ll start to turn our attention to position battles and depth charts. We’ll start to hear from players for the first time since last November and we’ll start to tell the story of the on-field transition of first-year coach Lane Kiffin and his new coaching staff in Oxford. The league’s athletics directors have a call Friday, and the schedule is set to be released some time next week. In other words, we’ll start to talk about football for the first real time in months.

Just know, no matter how badly you want to be distracted, the football isn’t the most compelling story of this season. Just playing the games is, and there are plenty of factors working against that and plenty of people with large forums just itching to burn at the proverbial stake those who dare try to give it a yeoman’s effort.