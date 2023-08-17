OXFORD — The irony isn’t lost on Teja Young.

The senior from West Palm Beach, Fla., started his college career playing for Lane Kiffin. Five years later, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety will finish it at Ole Miss, again playing for the man who signed him out of high school.

“It’s full circle for me,” Young said.

Over the last three seasons at FAU, Young recorded 141 tackles and seven interceptions. During his brief time in Oxford, Young has clearly emerged as a stalwart on the back end of the Rebels’ defensive secondary.

“I’m feeling great,” Young said, dispelling any concerns about his health that arose from him wearing a black no-contact jersey early in preseason camp. “I have felt better than I felt all last season. The black jersey is to be safe, not sorry, so when it’s time for the season, I can be full-go. As of right now, I feel awesome.”

Young said he didn’t really consider other programs when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He said he knew where he wanted to go and once the Ole Miss staff was in contact, “I was all in.”

Beyond the comfort with the people inside the Manning Center, Young said he was attracted to the idea of playing in Ole Miss’ new defense, one directed by first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding. He said the Rebels’ defense is basically the same one he thrived in during his time in Boca Raton.

“Mike Stoops was the defensive coordinator,” Young said. “He and Pete run the same things. Both of those guys have Alabama origins in their backgrounds. The only difference is the terminology but when it comes to the scheme and the technique, it’s the exact same.”

Young said that familiarity, along with his maturity, has allowed him to be a vocal leader even as he adjusts to a new locale. He said he’s trying not to be as self-oriented as he has in the past.

“And what I mean by that is not putting myself first but making sure that I’m helping others, making sure that I’m relaying the call and helping others get lined up,” Young said. “That’s your job as a safety in general.”

Speaking of maturity, Young said he’s seen growth from the man that lured him to FAU five years ago.

“I think, for me, my personal view is when Lane first recruited me, I was a young pup, fresh out of high school,” Young said. “You know how your transition from high school to college is. It’s not really easy. I think Lane has grown. He’s more social with the team. He’s a very good leader. There’s never confusion with the coaches or anything. Everybody’s on the same page. From 2018 when I first met Lane to now, I feel like he’s grown as a person and a coach.”

Ole Miss opens the season Sept. 2 at home versus Mercer. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.