When Chris Beard gets started at Ole Miss, the process of acclimating will be familiar.

Beard, 50, has done this before. He’s started at McMurry, at Angelo State, at Little Rock, at Texas Tech and, most recently, at Texas.

Beard is used to transitions. It’s something he talked about last year on the Coaching U Podcast with Coach Brendan Suhr.

“One thing I’ve always believed in is it’s about the players,” Beard said on the podcast. “It’s about the players at the place you’re going. Certainly, when we got to Austin, it was trying to connect with these players who had played with Shaka in the past. The objective isn’t trying to keep every kid to stay. It’s more to make sure every player makes the decision that’s best for them. While you’re doing that, there’s obviously the urgency to get busy recruiting. What I’ve always thought is the staff is one of the most important things.

“For me, it’s always like putting together a team. The objective isn’t to get the most talented guys you can. It’s to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Talent alone doesn’t win the game. The team wins the game in our sport. I’ve always thought the same thing about staff.”

Beard made an immediate impression upon arriving in Little Rock. He assembled a staff — Mark Adams, Wes Flanigan and Brian Burg — who would all become college head coaches. He also engaged the community in the Trojans’ program.

“We battle with the shadow of the Razorbacks, but he was rolling,” Little Rock native Kevin Crass said. “This place had never seen anything like that.”

Crass, a highly respected attorney in Little Rock, was the executive director for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ transition and was recently appointed to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees. He and Beard became friends during Beard’s one season, a friendship that has only grown since he left for Texas Tech and Texas.

“I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as Chris Beard works,” Crass said. “He’s so intense at work that there aren’t any hobbies. I came to really admire him and like him.

“He’s such a genuine, regular guy. There’s no pretentiousness about him. In about a 10-month period here, he developed lifelong friendships that he’s maintained to this day.”

Crass said he’s noticed Beard is loyal to people who have been in his past and he’s excellent at building fan support. Texas was Beard’s dream job, Crass said, but he believes he can work his magic in Oxford.

“In some ways, he might even be more motivated to prove that he can do it at a place like Ole Miss,” Crass said.

Beard won in a big way at Texas Tech. He took the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight and then to the national title game, a contest lost to Virginia in overtime.

“Beard is a force of nature,” said Aaron Dickens, who covers Texas Tech for Rivals (RedRaiderSports.com). “He demands and expects people in and around his program to be as committed to its success as he is. His magic is that he is able to build those relationships and get that level of buy-in from everyone. I don’t know that I would call Beard an elite Xs and Os mind or an amazing talent evaluator but his ability to get others to share in his relentless drive is what really sets him apart from his peers.”