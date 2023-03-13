Force of nature familiar with rebuilding programs
When Chris Beard gets started at Ole Miss, the process of acclimating will be familiar.
Beard, 50, has done this before. He’s started at McMurry, at Angelo State, at Little Rock, at Texas Tech and, most recently, at Texas.
Beard is used to transitions. It’s something he talked about last year on the Coaching U Podcast with Coach Brendan Suhr.
“One thing I’ve always believed in is it’s about the players,” Beard said on the podcast. “It’s about the players at the place you’re going. Certainly, when we got to Austin, it was trying to connect with these players who had played with Shaka in the past. The objective isn’t trying to keep every kid to stay. It’s more to make sure every player makes the decision that’s best for them. While you’re doing that, there’s obviously the urgency to get busy recruiting. What I’ve always thought is the staff is one of the most important things.
“For me, it’s always like putting together a team. The objective isn’t to get the most talented guys you can. It’s to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Talent alone doesn’t win the game. The team wins the game in our sport. I’ve always thought the same thing about staff.”
Beard made an immediate impression upon arriving in Little Rock. He assembled a staff — Mark Adams, Wes Flanigan and Brian Burg — who would all become college head coaches. He also engaged the community in the Trojans’ program.
“We battle with the shadow of the Razorbacks, but he was rolling,” Little Rock native Kevin Crass said. “This place had never seen anything like that.”
Crass, a highly respected attorney in Little Rock, was the executive director for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ transition and was recently appointed to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees. He and Beard became friends during Beard’s one season, a friendship that has only grown since he left for Texas Tech and Texas.
“I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as Chris Beard works,” Crass said. “He’s so intense at work that there aren’t any hobbies. I came to really admire him and like him.
“He’s such a genuine, regular guy. There’s no pretentiousness about him. In about a 10-month period here, he developed lifelong friendships that he’s maintained to this day.”
Crass said he’s noticed Beard is loyal to people who have been in his past and he’s excellent at building fan support. Texas was Beard’s dream job, Crass said, but he believes he can work his magic in Oxford.
“In some ways, he might even be more motivated to prove that he can do it at a place like Ole Miss,” Crass said.
Beard won in a big way at Texas Tech. He took the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight and then to the national title game, a contest lost to Virginia in overtime.
“Beard is a force of nature,” said Aaron Dickens, who covers Texas Tech for Rivals (RedRaiderSports.com). “He demands and expects people in and around his program to be as committed to its success as he is. His magic is that he is able to build those relationships and get that level of buy-in from everyone. I don’t know that I would call Beard an elite Xs and Os mind or an amazing talent evaluator but his ability to get others to share in his relentless drive is what really sets him apart from his peers.”
At Texas Tech, Beard launched his “Fireside Chat” show, one in which he had guests on his show to show his personal side as well as promote his program and college basketball. He carried that over when he left Lubbock for Austin, always giving tips and advice to college students.
When Beard arrived at Texas, he inherited a depleted roster. Greg Brown and Kai Jones left early for the NBA. Matt Coleman III and Jericho Sims also went pro. Two other players transferred out.
Beard hit the transfer portal, adding seven players. That Longhorns team started slow but hit its stride midway through Big 12 play, eventually advancing to the Round of 32 before being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.
“They lost a lot of guys,” said Keenan Womack, who covers Texas basketball for Orangebloods.com, a Rivals affiliate. “Beard had to almost rebuild completely. He’s like a wizard in the portal.”
A year later, with the roster more stable, Beard went lighter — but more impactful — in the portal. He added former Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter and former New Mexico State guard Sir’Jabari Rice. The Longhorns appear poised to land a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament when bids are passed out Sunday.
“I think what works is he picks more experienced guys,” Womack said.
Before his arrest, Beard had signed two five-star prospects, guard A.J. Johnson and forward Ronald Holland. Johnson is expected to stay with Texas regardless of who emerges as the Longhorns’ coach. Holland is not as certain. There is talk in Austin, Womack said, that Holland could be Arkansas-bound.
If you’re looking for players on the Texas roster who could follow Beard to Oxford, the leading candidate is freshman guard Arterio Morris, a Dallas native who is averaging 4.8 points per game so far this season.
Beard will likely keep no more than five current Ole Miss players, and that might be an overestimation. Regardless, he’s rebuilt programs before, so the reclamation job in front of him in Oxford shouldn’t feel unfamiliar.