OXFORD | Ole Miss needed a spark, needed to find the death knell that would do in Arkansas.

The Rebels led the Razorbacks by 11 at the break, but recent games have shown struggles out of the locker room. Auburn went on a 13-2 run against Ole Miss to start the second half. LSU outscored the Rebels by 14 in the second half. Mississippi State scored the first seven points against the Rebels to begin the final period.

And, in this one, Kermit Davis noted a lack of energy from his nationally ranked group at a critical time. But instead of the long drought that hampered the Rebels after intermission in recent games, DC Davis laid one in just 19 seconds into the half and added a free throw to push the lead to 14.

And after Arkansas rolled off an 8-0 run to bring the storyline into play, Ole Miss responded with a 13-2 jolt of its own and coasted to the 84-67 win that pushed the Rebels to 14-3 and 4-1 (SEC). Arkansas fell to 10-7, 1-4.

During that retaliation, Davis, who started at point guard for hampered Devontae Shuler, found two more field goals from close range, stepping up at the definitive time in the game. Davis gave Ole Miss 27 minutes with four assists, no turnovers and those crucial seven points.

"What a great story,” Kermit Davis said. “He was a walk-on, Mississippi kid and just worked his tail off. He’s very athletic at the rim, maybe with Breein (Tyree) two of our best in traffic in there. He really did guard well and stayed within himself, took good shots.”

Shuler played 25 minutes, but he was only 1-for-6 from the field and had three turnovers. Dealing with a stress reaction in his foot, he’s expected to play moving forward, but the minutes may be limited, and help will be needed at the point. A stress reaction is a precursor to a stress fracture, and rest is the only cure. He hasn’t practiced and has been wearing a boot.

“Devontae was a little better, looked better,” Kermit Davis said. “I just visited with him. We have to keep him going and take some days off and hopefully get him healed in next three of four weeks.

“Devontae could easily start at Alabama. He’s still our point guard. DC had deserved it, just a gut feeling based on how he’s worked in practice the last two days. Nothing Devontae didn’t do.”

DC Davis played only 16 minutes last season but is at 197 so far in his final year of eligibility. Instead of testing the market with another open spot, Kermit Davis gave his walk-on a chance to earn a scholarship and have a bigger role with the Rebels. On Saturday, it certainly paid off.

"We did it after (the exhibition tour in) Canada,” Kermit Davis said. “I told him we were going tp put him on scholarship for the summer and we were going to evaluate him… In doing that we gave up the opportunity to get someone at the midterm, but we thought it was that important and he deserved it. He’s done a great job.”