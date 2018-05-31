Four-star ATH Keveon Mullins decommits from Memphis, sets visits
When four-star Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven athlete Keveon Mullins committed to Memphis earlier this spring, it shocked plenty of coaching staffs around Southeast, especially considering that he was ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news