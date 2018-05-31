Ticker
football

Four-star ATH Keveon Mullins decommits from Memphis, sets visits

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

When four-star Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven athlete Keveon Mullins committed to Memphis earlier this spring, it shocked plenty of coaching staffs around Southeast, especially considering that he was ...

{{ article.author_name }}