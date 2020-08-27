RebelGrove - Four-star James White joins loaded 2021 class

Kermit Davis made a splash when he landed the No. 52 overall player in the 2021 class in Daeshun Ruffin earlier this summer. Then he added fast-rising AAU circuit prospect Grant Slatten to the mix. Now, he’s back at it again, adding another four-star guard to the 2021 class with the verbal commitment of James White.

The Conyers, Ga., native chose the Rebels over notable offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Creighton, DePaul, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Texas A&M and VCU among others. The nation’s 103rd-ranked player was a problem for Georgia high school defenses last year, averaging 24.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30 games.

Rivals national basketball analyst Corey Evans has seen White play and seems to really like what he has witnessed. “He is just a bucket. No other way to put it,” Evans said. “He is a bit on the skinnier side so he must gain strength, but his late-blooming nature and potent scoring skills create for one intriguing prospect.”

White joins Ruffin and Slatten in the 2021 class, giving Ole Miss athleticism, length, and a lot of buckets. "Imagining him alongside Matt Murrell next season should be enough for Ole Miss fans to imagine an ascension in the SEC,” said Evans. As a junior, the newest Rebel eclipsed the 20-point mark in 24 of 30 games, 30 or more points in six different games and 25 or more points in 11 different games. In total, White tallied 724 points during the 2019-2020 season, announcing his arrival in the 2021 class. “(White) has to round out various portions to his game but the potential and two-way abilities are definitely staggering," Evans said.

BERRY'S ANALYSIS: When I first turned on the tape, I got a ton of Chris Douglas-Roberts vibes. White is a dude who just finds a way to get to the rack and put the ball in the basket. He is multi-faceted off the dribble, in transition, and in his face-up game. He has an NBA style to the way he moves around the floor with and without the ball in his hands and is someone who can also involve his teammates, too, with exceptional court vision.



Heritage lost a tight region contest to Grovetown in OT. James White finished w/ 29pts against a stingy Grovetown D



Work to do as always but keep 👀 on what’ll be a rising stock. s/o @Coach_Rob10 @jwdub05 @HHSCONYERSHOOPS @AugBball @slythesportsguy @MathurineAgency #SUVtv pic.twitter.com/1VocpPCarN — SUVtv (@SUVtv) January 12, 2020