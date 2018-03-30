Oxford, Mississippi is a long way from Oradell, New Jersey, where four-star RB Rahmir Johnson plays his high school football for Bergen Catholic.

When Ole Miss began offering recruits out of the state of New Jersey, eyebrows were raised in the Big Ten and ACC.

For Ole Miss, the connection between Johnson and Ole Miss has been clear: Phil Longo is a New Jersey native, and has placed an emphasis on recruiting the state in 2019 and beyond.