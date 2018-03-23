As spring ball continues, and the calendar creeps towards April, colleges around the country are preparing for something for the first time: April official visits.

While none have been scheduled yet with Ole Miss, several top targets from around the country will begin taking official trips to Universities, and commitments are likely something not too far off.

This has added an increased importance of unofficial visitors, especially as the administration awaits the appeal on what would be a historic sanction, one that would limit each prospect to one unofficial visit. Until the fate of that appeal is known, Ole Miss will host as many visitors as they can.

This weekend, however, Ole Miss will host several key visitors. While a commitment from the below group isn't guaranteed (none of those in recruiting) it is quite likely one pops prior to the sunrise on Monday morning.