OXFORD | Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry was aware of the splits.

Thomas Dillard, Ole Miss’ four-hole switch hitter, started the season hitless in 16 plate appearances against left-handed pitching and entered the night batting .179 versus lefties (32 plate appearances) compared to .400 against right-handers (75 plate appearances).

In the fifth inning with two on and one out, Berry turned Dillard around to hit from his weaker stats side, and it ended with a four-pitch strikeout, as Ole Miss came up empty.

So, two innings later, he tried it again.

Dillard, who extended his current hitting streak to 15 games, came up once more with two on and one out, and left-hander Adam Jackson entered, replacing a right-hander and forcing Dillard to the right side. On the second pitch, Jackson left a fastball up, and Dillard unloaded. It went off the bat and quickly over the left field fence for the decisive blow in a multi-inning surge of a comeback for Ole Miss.

“We all know Thomas can hit right-handed,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “The numbers may not show it right now, but last year was the opposite. I think by year’s end it will even out.”

The blast, Dillard’s team-leading seventh of the season, put the Rebels up by two, and the final score was 7-6 after Ole Miss (23-3) trailed by four runs following the first inning and five runs in the third.

It’s Ole Miss’ 10th comeback win of the season, and the Rebels are the nation’s only team to get to 23 wins. It’s also the first comeback of five runs or more since May 2016 when the Rebels erased a five-run deficit to beat Kentucky 7-5.

The Rebels have won three straight in the series for the first time since 2006.

“We keep continuing to compete and fight,” Bianco said. “They all seem to be different things and we do it in different ways, but fighting is a big part of it.”

Southern Miss (17-6) got to starter Jordan Fowler for four runs in the first inning, as the Ole Miss freshman got just one out and allowed the first three batters to reach before a three-run home run from Hunter Slater gave the Golden Eagles the big lead. USM worked six different full count at-bats in the opening inning.

Fowler hadn’t allowed a run in 10 innings as a starter entering the night.

Roth gave up just a Slater home run over the course of five innings to keep the Rebels reasonably in the game. The sophomore struck out seven and scattered seven hits with one walk.

“He was such a big part of the game,” Bianco said. “Tough night for Jordan, but Houston comes in and puts zeroes on the board and keeps the game intact. He gives us a chance to win and keeps the bullpen intact.”

Greer Holston (1.2), Dallas Woolfolk (1) and Parker Caracci (1) gave the Rebels 3.2 scoreless innings to finish it off. USM scored run in the ninth and had two on when Slater’s first swing against Caracci landed in Will Golsan’s glove mere feet from a Southern Miss lead.

Both teams were 5-for-15 with runners on base, but Ole Miss was 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position and had two two-out RBIs, hitting .462 with two outs.

Ole Miss got back into the game with a three-run fourth inning. Chase Cockrell hit a two-out, two-strike pitch into the right-field corner for two runs, and Cockrell scored after a wild pitch and passed ball from USM starter JC Keys. The right-hander gave up those three runs on five hits in four innings.

Jacob Adams singled, Grae Kessinger walked and Ryan Olenenk singled on a perfect bunt between the pitcher and third baseman to set up that seventh inning. A Nick Fortes fielder’s choice scored the first run, and Dillard followed with the home run after the pitching change.

“With this team we always have that bullet in the gun,” Roth said. “We’re never out of the fight.”