HOOVER, Alabama — Ole Miss’ bullpen was a bit depleted Saturday.

Jordan Fowler made that a moot point.

Fowler scattered six hits and one walk while striking out three in six-plus innings to push the Rebels past Texas A&M, 2-0, and into Sunday’s Southeastern Conference tournament championship game since 2008.

The Rebels will face Arkansas or LSU Sunday at 2 p.m.

“My approach was just basically to be confident and trust my stuff and have the belief that I know that this is what I’m best at doing,” Fowler said. “I’m just going to prove that I can do it.”

Fowler, Ole Miss’ mid-week starter all season, improved to 7-0 on the season. He stayed ahead in the count throughout the game and let his defense play behind him. Ryan Olenek, playing third base this weekend while Tyler Keenan heals from a wrist injury, threw out Texas A&M ’s Logan Foster at home after Foster’s one-out triple in the second. Olenek made another strong play to retire George Janca with one on and two out to get out of the fourth inning and then started a 5-4-3 double play to silence the Aggies in the fifth.

“He was just filling up the zone all day and he throwing every pitch right where he wanted to,” Olenek said. “That makes it really easy on the defense. It was fun to watch.”

Ole Miss (45-15) struggled to break through against Texas A&M starter Mitchell Kinkenny until the fourth inning. Nick Fortes, who has been starting rallies all weekend, led off with a single and moved to third base on Thomas Dillard’s double. Cole Zabowski drove the game’s first run in with an RBI-groundout, and Will Golson followed with a run-scoring single.

That was all the Rebels would get, but reliever Will Ethridge made it hold up. Ethridge entered in the seventh after Chandler Morris chased Fowler with a leadoff single. Ethridge cruised until the eighth, when the Aggies (39-20) rallied with two outs.

Braden Shewmake singled and moved to second base when Olenek booted Chris Andritsos’ ground ball. After Foster’s RBI-single, Ethridge walked Chandler Morris to load the bases for Allonte Wingate. Ethridge thought he had Wingate struck out on a 1-2 pitch but home plate umpire Jeff Head disagreed. Two pitches later, Ethridge struck out Wingate to end the threat. The Rebels’ right-handed reliever retired the side in order in the ninth to finish off his third save of the season.

“He’s one of our dudes on the back end,” Bianco said. “And we needed him today and obviously, he came through. …He almost lost it there a little bit and got warned. You don’t want to see that but I loved the way he responded after that. He made a great pitch to Wingate to get off the field and obviously we needed all of him today.”

After the eighth-inning escape, the large Ole Miss contingent, one that has been growing incrementally since Wednesday, roared. The Rebels have gained a home-field advantage of sorts as the tournament has progressed.

“It felt we were at Swayze in a regional,” Olenek said. “It was really cool to see all our fans travel that well and get behind us and support us like they did today.”

“It was awesome to see,” Fowler said. “Will has been so good all year. I knew he could pull this one out.”

Fowler’s performance Saturday also was encouraging for Ole Miss, which will host a regional at Swayze Field in Oxford next weekend. Obviously, the Rebels would like to cruise through that regional in three games, but if a fourth game is required on June 4, the Rebels now have no doubt they can lean on the freshman left-hander.

“He’s a star in the making,” Bianco said. “He’s going to pitch on the weekend here before he’s done. One of the reasons that we’ve had the year that we’ve had is we’ve been so good in mid-week non-conference games, and he’s a big factor in that. He has most of those starts. …What a big thing going to the NCAA tournament to have him pitch against a big-time team like Texas A&M and have success, and if we get to a game four, he’ll be much more prepared.”

Ole Miss has gotten four strong starts in a row in Hoover, starting with Ryan Rolison in Wednesday’s loss to Auburn and then continuing with Brady Feigl and James McArthur on Thursday and Friday, respectively, with wins over Georgia and then Auburn.

“In the last 18 innings, if I’m not mistaken, we’ve given up one unearned run,” Bianco said. “If you go back and look, the teams that usually have success here put a lot of zeroes on the board and can pitch and pitch out of the bullpen. Besides the (Auburn loss), where we had three bad innings to finish the game, we’ve been really good on the mound.”

It’s what makes the Rebels dangerous in the next month, Texas A&M coach Rob Childress said.

“People have asked me to compare Florid and Ole Miss,” Childress said. “Florida’s starting pitching is as dominant a group as I’ve seen but Ole Miss’ bullpen is as dominant as unit as I’ve seen. When they make a move to the bullpen, they get better. Each and every one of those guys Ole Miss ran out against us at our place (in March) and again this week, those guys are incredibly talented. Ethridge has power stuff. He doesn’t buckle when it gets a little bit hot. He just makes pitches.”