Ole Miss is back on the field for the first time since dog piling in Omaha last June. The Rebels host Delaware for three games at Swayze Field. The season opener is at 4 p.m. on Friday, and the series continues at 12 p.m. on Saturday and the same time on Sunday. Here are some things on my mind as the season begins.

ONE LAST LOOK BACK BEFORE IT BEGINS AGAIN

It’s time to move forward. There are so many stories and emotions and moments from last season’s national title, and Ole Miss is honoring it one more time, as should happen, this weekend. I literally wrote a book about it, and items from 2022 will live in the Ole Miss baseball conversation forever. When the first pitch is thrown today, though, another season starts and it’s just a normal one — really for the first time since at least 2018. There’s no conversation about hot boards or coaching changes or if Ole Miss can get over the hump. The storylines are about the on-field play and when Mike Bianco will pass Skip Bertman in SEC wins — he’s 16 away. There’s a normalcy you’ll find odd at first, I suspect, but then you should settle into it. Enjoy the baseball and having a defending champion and an elite program that’s set up to be good for a long time. It’ll be a shift for me, too. The big-picture content will have a different tone at times, and I have plans to explore some historical things that weren’t as relevant before last summer. The start of baseball season is always a fantastic occasion, but it should be extra special today. Reminisce and then watch the next chapter that starts when Hunter Elliott throws a pitch just after 4 p.m. Since there are a few hours left before that happens, here are three moments that stick with me the most from last season. I have 50, but for the sake of brevity, let’s just go with three of them.

April 30, 2022: Arkansas’ Kendall Diggs hit a three-run, walk-off home run to beat Ole Miss and drop the Rebels to 7-13 in the SEC. It felt all over and would feel even more so a day later after another loss to the Razorbacks. On that Saturday night, Bianco skipped out on his postgame interview with the media. It’s the only time in my 18 seasons that I can remember that, and it seemed like a fatal crack in trying to hold things together. Even more than the day after, in a way, it felt like rock bottom. But two days later, Bianco delivered this message to his coaches during the weekly staff meeting. “Our job is to coach these guys and not worry about the other stuff,” Bianco began. “I get you have wives who are worried and children who are worried. And you might be worried, but at the end of the day that’s not what they pay us to do. Our job is to coach these kids. And put them in the best position to win. “You better go figure out how to do that. If your wife is scared, I understand it, but you have to leave that at home. You have to come here and quit sucking your thumb and do your job. That’s what they pay us to do. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to coach the last month worried about this. I want to coach the way I’ve always coached and I’m supposed to coach, and you better figure it out or don’t come here anymore. It’s us, six guys in the room, that’s it. I don’t care what everyone else thinks.” Ole Miss won the next six SEC games including a sweep at LSU. There was a pulse that seemed impossible when Diggs hit that home run at Baum. June 12, 2022: Ole Miss clinched a spot in the College World Series with two dominating wins over Southern Miss. Looking back, that felt like the accomplishment. Sure, the Rebels were going to Omaha and would try to win, but the fog lifted in Hattiesburg. There was a stress added to that weekend with it being Southern Miss on the road. Not that extra tension was needed and there wasn’t plenty already, but it was an additional ghost that had to be dealt with. An eight-team tournament in Nebraska is a crapshoot so it’s important to celebrate getting there and make anything extra that happens the icing on the season. No program that’s a failure is in Omaha. But, unlike in 2014 when Bianco thought he didn’t stress winning at the College World Series enough, he changed his message following the celebration at Pete Taylor Park. “Enjoy this. You deserve it,” Bianco told the team. “Soak it in, and it’s a huge achievement, but get it in your minds in the way we practice and approach this—we’re going there to win. We’re not going there to win a game or have a good showing. We’re going there to win a national championship. That has to be the focus.” The Rebels were 5-0 at that point in the postseason and would finish 10-1 when the red and blue confetti fell two weeks later. Which brings me to… June 26, 2022: I watched the dog pile from my seat in the press box and then they ushered the media down to the field, first in the first base camera well and then behind home plate for the celebration and ceremony. I hugged Carl Lafferty and offered a few words to my friend. I did a few interviews and made sure to watch Bianco so I could recount that later in written words and podcasts. Then, I turned to all directions of Charles Schwab Field and watched all of you. That’s the memory that’s most prominent from last season. The families and fans all celebrating as one after traveling from all over with the hope of being there for those minutes, to see that scene. I called it a cleansing in my commentary right after the season, and as time passes, it feels that much more notable. You all have your memories from the time Brandon Johnson’s final pitch finished in Dunhurst’s glove. It meant so much to so many of you. That was cool to see.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR WITH THE ROTATION

The Rebels are going with a rotation that includes two newcomers behind Hunter Elliott, who was exceptional as a freshman and led the Rebels to four wins in the NCAA Tournament on the way to the national title. Here’s what I’m interested in with each of them this weekend. Friday: Sophomore LHP Hunter Elliott Elliott’s competitiveness is a perfect fit for the Friday role, and you know what you’re getting with the Tupelo, Mississippi, native who matched up with aces throughout the postseason. He spent the offseason working on his slider, sharpening it into more of a hard, tight offering instead of the breaking ball that was a bit loopy in 2022. I want to see what that pitch looks like in game action and if he differs from last season in how he approaches hitters the second and third times through the order. Bianco won’t extend his pitch count in the opener, but that’s the nonconference note I have for Elliott as he assumes the ace role. Saturday: Freshman RHP Grayson Saunier The buzz has been immense for Saunier since he stepped on campus. A triceps tightness scare last week has him behind a bit in extending his pitch count, but it’s the first look at the pitcher Bianco said had the best fall of any freshman he’s had in the program. The talent is unquestionable, but he’s a freshman, and that transition isn’t always linear. Ole Miss wants to see him manage his emotions, operate all four pitches effectively and let the game slow down. It’s a really talented crop of incoming arms, and Saunier is the leader of the group. Sunday: Junior LHP Xavier Rivas Rivas transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Indianapolis, where he had 124 strikeouts, a 2.24 ERA and four complete games last season. He profiles well as a Sunday starter with his command and ability to run his pitch count up. He’s going to see a jump in competition as the season progresses and already one compared to his Division II background, but he can show command and stick in games and make an impact. Saunier and Rivas are vital in setting up the entire staff. With Josh Mallitz and Riley Maddox out for the season, Ole Miss needs Jack Dougherty in the bullpen to put the best overall puzzle together. If the starters falter, Dougherty is the obvious option to move to the rotation.

CALVIN HARRIS DESERVES CREDIT FOR THE PAST TWO YEARS

I’m happy for Calvin Harris today. He was an elite catcher prospect out of high school and chose Ole Miss knowing Hayden Dunhurst was the incumbent with two years remaining in Oxford. Harris had Tommy John surgery just as he arrived but worked to still contribute offensively as a freshman. The Iowa native played outfield last season and first base some as a freshman. He’s done everything asked of him and overcome injuries in both seasons. He was the middle hitter in the back to back to back last season against Oklahoma, and it’s finally his turn behind the plate. In today’s world of instant gratification and so many transfers and lack of patience or understanding, I give him a lot of credit. He could have caught at almost any program in the country, but he moved around and worked as hard as anyone on the roster. He deserves a good season, and I hope he gets it. I asked Bianco about him a few days ago. Here’s the answer in its entirety. “It’s lot of confidence in himself and not many programs have only one catcher,” Bianco said. “It shows the confidence in him and the history of what we’ve done with catchers. You start to look at it and we had (Nick) Fortes and Cooper Johnson here at the same time and (Henri) Lartigue and Will Allen and Will Allen and Stuart Turner. It doesn’t work perfectly where one guy leaves and one guy steps in. Sometimes the younger guy wins out. “Will Allen started as a sophomore and then played first base and DH as a junior and then was a Johnny Bench Award finalist as a senior. I think Calvin trusted that and the process and, it says a lot in this era of where kids get nervous and families get nervous about what’s happening right now instead of what’s the best place for me. “The other thing is he came in hurt. That’s why you have two catchers and he had elbow surgery the first week he was here. To his credit, I didn’t think he’d play as a freshman and his father asked if he’d have a shot to DH and I told him I didn’t know. To his credit, he worked hard and he didn’t even swing a bat until that December in his first year. He got in the lineup and had a start or two at first base in the regional.”

John McCormack

DELAWARE COACH HAS SECONDHAND BIANCO CONNECTION

Delaware hired Greg Mamula as head baseball coach, and he’ll make his debut today against the Rebels. Mamula spent the past seven seasons as the recruiting coordinator at Florida Atlantic under John McCormack, who is one of Bianco’s best friends in coaching. “I saw John at the convention but we didn’t talk about Greg,” Bianco said. “I’ve corresponded with Greg briefly leading up to the series, but he’s excited about the opportunity. I met him a couple years ago in Florida when I was watching Sam (Bianco) play down there and he was recruiting for FAU.” McCormack, the common tie between Bianco and Mamula, has been at FAU since 1991 and the head coach since 2009. When Bianco was hired at Ole Miss in 2001, McCorrmack was his first call to be his head assistant and recruiting coordinator. McCormack declined the offer, as did Tulane assistant Jim Schlossnagle, Notre Dame assistant Brian O’Connor and Clemson assistant Kevin O’Sullivan before The Citadel’s Dan McDonnell sent his resume to Bianco and got the job. Those four are now, respectively, the head coaches at Texas A&M, Virginia, Florida and Louisville. Mamula was at Delaware from 2002 to 2006 as an assistant. The Blue Hens went 25-26 last season and 8-15 in the Colonial Athletic Association. They did pick up nonconference wins against Notre Dame and Maryland. Opening day starter is Division III transfer left-hander Eli Atiya. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder had a 1.17 ERA at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0lBSW8tcFVEbDBzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

GIVE ME A MINUTE TO TALK ABOUT GUMBO

Not every Super Bowl delivers me a lingering memory. Sure, the (sadly just) one with the Saints I can remember every commercial, play and emotion, and others have snapshots in my mind — Scott Norwood’s missed kick is the first Super Bowl I remember watching beginning to end, and I was elated for my brother when the Rams beat the Bengals. Many of them run together, and I might recall a party I was at, like when Pete Carroll called a pass instead of a run from the goal line, but I can’t tell you often which year it was or the score of the game. I didn’t care about the Chiefs or Eagles enough to focus on the penalty, and I wasn’t doing anything notable while it played out. I will, however, remember a commercial. That boutique dog food minute movie embedded above sent my mind in canine directions. Commercials showing change over years is always a technique that resonates with my emotions. A few years ago, when my daughter was two or three years old, Travelers Insurance played this commercial multiple times during every Golf Channel telecast, and I was ready to buy all the insurance and beg time to stop. When I run across it, even now, I want to go hug my child.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLy1SSTF2RnVaTktrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=