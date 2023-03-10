Ole Miss, winners of five straight including a sweep of the Cambria College Classic last weekend, hosts Purdue for three games at Swayze Field. The Rebels are 5-1 against Big Ten teams this season. The Rebels and Boilermakers start at 6:30 on Friday and continue at 1:30 on both Saturday and Sunday. The forecast currently calls for inclement weather on Sunday. These are things on my mind as conference play is a week away.

PURDUE OFF TO GOOD START AGAINST A WEAK SCHEDULE

Purdue is 8-4 on the season, playing three four-game series. The Boilermakers took three of four from both Akron and Holy Cross and split four games with New Jersey Institute of Technology. Purdue is averaging 9.5 runs per game but scored 53 runs in three games against Akron last weekend. Purdue was picked ninth in the 13-team Big Ten in the preseason after a 29-21 2022 season which included a 9-12 record in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers' entire rotation from last season is gone, with two moving on to professional baseball and Troy Wansing transferring to Texas A&M. Right-hander Khal Stephen will start on Friday against the Rebels. He’s in the low 90s with his fastball and has a hard two-plane breaking ball. He struck out more than a batter an inning a season ago but had an 8.29 ERA in 33.2 innings across 23 appearances. He’s thrown at least five innings in all three starts, allowing six earned runs with seven strikeouts and five walks in 15.1 innings. Left-hander Jonathan Blackwell is Purdue’s No. 2 starter before TBA on Sunday. Blackwell transferred to Purdue from Coastal Carolina, where he had a .273 opposing batting average in 16.2 innings. He’s allowed 10 runs and struck out 18 with 10 walks in 15.1 innings this season. Purdue returns seven offensive starters who played in at least 90 percent of its games a season ago. It finished 10th in the nation with 116 stolen bases and hit .289 as a team. Purdue head coach Greg Goff is in his third year at the school. He was Alabama’s head coach in 2017 but was fired for administrative issues after just one season.

BIANCO GAINING TRUST IN FRESHMAN TOOKOIAN

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco’ trust in Sam Tookoin is hitting a growth spurt. The true freshman has six appearances in the Rebels’ 13 games — tied for the team lead — and he’s pitched more than an inning in all but one outing this season, totaling 9.2 innings to date. Tookoian threw two perfect frames on Tuesday against Southern Miss, entering an inning after USM scored four and tightened the game the Rebels would eventually win, 11-5. Last weekend against Minnesota, the Fresno, California, native got the final five outs of Ole Miss’ win over the Gophers -- a two-run game and the first true road game of Tookoian’s career. “He has a knack for getting off the field. Just proud of him and he has such good stuff,” Bianco said. “He continues to get better… He didn’t really have his slider in Minnesota, but the fastball is big and the slider can be really, really good at times. “He’s done that several times where he’s come on the field and you hope you’re not sticking that freshman in that situation too many times, but time after time he gets in there and gets it done.” Tookoian has struck out nearly two batters per inning but needs to clean up the walks and extra base hits. He’s walked seven in those 9.2 innings and given up two home runs and two doubles. Four of the walks came in one game against Maryland. Bianco is testing Tookoian in all situations. He’s brought him in with runners on and to start innings. The scores have been close and blowouts. The Rebels are still identifying all the bullpen roles beyond Mason Nichols and Mitch Murrell, but Tookoian has quickly become a top option. He credits his own team for the preparation. The fall practices against the Ole Miss offense were the perfect transition to college baseball. The Rebels are fourth nationally in batting average and have been excellent throughout the order. Ole Miss is averaging nearly 10 runs per game. “During fall is when you figure it out, that these hitters are something different than (high school),” Tookoian said. “But I think, this season, these hitters, my team, I don’t think (I’m) going to or have faced any hitters better than them. “That’s really helped me figure out the mentality to have and brush off a pitch if it doesn’t work.”

REBELS GETTING GREAT RESULTS FROM PORTAL TRANSFERS

Ole Miss has hit so far on its transfer portal additions. Ethan Groff from Tulane and Anthony Calarco from Northwestern have started 25 of 26 possible games collectively in center field and first base, respectively. Groff, who was hitting over .400 at Tulane last season before an injury ended his year, is second on the Rebels with a .408 batting average and first among regulars with an 1.252 OPS. He’s also been above average to elite in the outfield. Groff is tied for the team lead with four doubles and is tied for third with three home runs. He also has one of the team’s four triples and is second to Kemp Alderman in total bases. Calarco is hitting .390 which is amazingly fifth among the team’s normal starters. He has an 1.100 OPS, .490 on-base percentage and only five strikeouts compared to seven walks. “I don’t want to say I’m surprised, but they are playing well and have acclimated so well to what we do,” Bianco said. “But, beyond that, they are great team guys. You never know how that part is going to work and they’ve been great. We knew they could play.” Ole Miss is one of only two teams nationally (New Mexico) with four everyday players hitting .400 or better. Delgado Community College transfer Ethan Lege has started all 13 games at third base. He’s hitting .234 and has made several excellent defensive plays. He also has four of the team’s five errors.

SOUTHERN MISS SERIES IS A LOOK IN THE MIRROR

The Ole Miss-Southern Miss baseball series each year is good for both sides, and Tuesday’s 11-5 victory was another example of that. The weather was perfect, which contributed, but it was maybe the largest actual midweek attendance in school history. It was a sign of the health of the programs and the series. The set up gives the Rebels two nonconference competitive games against a quality opponent with a good RPI, and the structure of alternating home and home and annually playing in Pearl makes sense. Those two games are, obviously, important for the Eagles because of the RPI opportunities. There’s been extra juice in recent years because Ole Miss has eliminated USM from the NCAA Tournament the last two postseasons. The Rebels beat the Eagles in the Oxford Regional final in 2021 and mauled them 5-0 and 10-0 in last year’s Hattiesburg Super Regional. USM has had some of its best seasons recently, but Ole Miss has turned things around in the series. Southern Miss went 10-2 against the Rebels from 2011-2015, coinciding with a stretch of Ole Miss only hosting a regional once in that span. The Rebels made the College World Series and finished third in 2014. From 2016 to the present, Ole Miss is 12-4 against Southern Miss including four straight victories. The Rebels hosted regionals in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and won the national title in 2022. The series is a bit of a look in the mirror for the Rebels for more than the past decade.

REBS ON VERGE OF HEALTH IN ALL THREE MAIN MEN'S SPORTS?