Ole Miss, coming off a series win over Maryland and a midweek split to Louisiana Tech, is in Minneapolis for the Cambria College Classic. The Rebels face the Terrapins at 3 p.m. Friday, Minnesota at 7 p.m. Saturday and Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Vanderbilt and Hawaii are the other teams in the field and will each face the three Big Ten opponents. You can stream every game of the event by purchasing the Minnesota team pass on Big Ten Plus. Here is what’s on my mind as another weekend of college baseball arrives.

REBELS GET SECOND CHANCE AT JASON SAVACOOL

Maryland hasn’t announced its rotation for the weekend, but the Rebels are either going to face Jason Savacool or get a gift in the opener at US Bank Stadium. Savacool, a 2022 All-Big Ten pitcher, dominated Ole Miss for seven innings in Oxford last weekend. The right-handed sinker baller allowed five hits and two runs — one earned — in seven innings. Savacool struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter despite a very tight strike zone all weekend. He threw 68 strikes in 102 pitches and forced eight ground outs. Two wild pitches and a double were the only blemishes on his card. The New York native was especially difficult on right-handers. The five right-handed batters in the lineup — Ethan Groff, Kemp Alderman, Ethan Lege, Judd Utermark and Peyton Chatagnier — were a combined 0-for-14 with six strikeouts against Savacool. The four left-handers, while also a small sample size, were 5-for-14 with a double. Calvin Harris and Anthony Calarco had two hits apiece off the Maryland ace. It doesn’t make sense for Ole Miss to greatly alter its lineup on Friday, but I expect Will Furniss or John Kramer to DH and for the Rebels to cheat to that side whenever possible. While Savacool was dominant against Ole Miss and struck out 123 in 107 innings a year ago, he’s not infallible. South Florida got to him for five runs on seven hits in six innings during the season opener — an 8-7 Bulls win. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two home runs.

THE GOPHERS AND HUSKERS ARE ALSO IN TOWN

Ole Miss faces Minnesota and and Nebraska the final two days of the tournament. While the focus is on Maryland because of last weekend and the Terrapins being the Big Ten favorites, here’s a look at the other two teams. Minnesota, after making the NCAA Tournament seven times from 2000 to 2010, has been back just twice since then. The Gophers won the Big Ten in 2016 and 2018 and advanced to a super regional in 2018. The last two seasons Minnesota is 6-31 (conference only schedule due to COVID) and 16-36. The Gophers are 0-8 this season with three losses to Saint Louis, two to UC Santa Barbara and single losses to New Mexico, Oregon State and Milwaukee. Two have been one-run setbacks including to the Beavers. Ole Miss will face Sam Malec on Saturday. He’s 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA in 9.2 innings. The right-handed freshman has struck out 10 with only one walk, but he’s hit four and opponents have a .282 batting average against him. He gave up six hits and four runs in five innings to Santa Barbara and three runs on five hits in 4.2 innings against Saint Louis. The Gopher bullpen gave up nine runs after he left the first time and five in his second start. Malec did throw 94 pitches the first weekend. Ole Miss is playing Minnesota for the first time since the Dairy Queen Classic in Minneapolis in 2007 and a return trip to Oxford in 2008. The two teams split a doubleheader in the Metrodome in 2007, and the Rebels swept the series a year later. John Anderson is in his 42nd season as head coach. Nebraska is 3-3-1 this season. The Cornhuskers lost three games and tied one against San Diego to begin the season and then swept South Alabama in Mobile this past weekend, outscoring the Jaguars 29-10 over the three games. Nebraska has made the NCAA Tournament four times since 2016 including two of the last three postseasons, winning the Big Ten regular season in 2021. The Huskers went 23-30 (10-14) last year. Ole Miss will see freshman lefty Caleb Clark to close the weekend. One of the top five prospects in Canada before arriving in Lincoln, Clark has a 9.82 ERA in 7.1 innings. He’s struck out two and walked four while allowing 10 hits and eight runs. He lasted 4.1 innings against San Diego (three hits, five runs) and three innings against South Alabama (seven hits, three runs). He’s also hit three batters. The two teams have never met in baseball.

THE TOURNAMENT IS IN A FOOTBALL STADIUM

Let’s talk about this stadium. US Bank Stadium is home to the Cambria College Classic. The Minnesota Vikings are its primary tenant, but it can be converted to a baseball stadium. This is the third season for the tournament at this venue. The considerable differences in length with the two sides of the field give it an odd look. US Bank Stadium is 328 feet to left field, 375 feet to left-center, 400 to center field, 350 to right-center and 300 to the right-field line. The outfield wall is eight feet on the left side and 34 feet on the right side. A small black batter’s eye sits directly over center field. For comparison, Swayze Field is 330 feet down both lines, 365 feet to the alleys and 390 feet to center field. “In my experience it plays big,” D1Baseball’s Joe Healy said. “Something about the conditions makes it where you don’t see as many home runs to right field as you would think. In the games I’ve seen it’s not just home run palooza where pop ups carry out. The games move quick. If you have athletes in the outfield, it’s hard to find grass out there. “There are opportunities to get the ball out of there, but it’s not like you’d think.” Minnesota plays up to 15 games per season at US Bank and doesn’t play home games on campus until April.

INNINGS PITCHED IS AN EMPHASIS FOR REBS

Ole Miss needs length out of its starting pitching. With the bullpen situation as is, the Rebels desperately need starters to pull some of the weight with the innings pitched. Ole Miss obviously has talent, but as I pointed out last week, only two currently available pitchers threw double-digit innings a season ago. Here are, to date, the starting pitcher outing lengths outside of Hunter Elliott’s start against Delaware. Jack Dougherty vs. Maryland, 4.0 innings, 79 pitches Grayson Saunier vs. Delaware, 4.0 innings, 67 pitches Saunier vs. Maryland, 2.2 innings, 72 pitches Xavier Rivas vs. Delaware, 4.1 innings, 76 pitches Rivas vs. Maryland 3.2 innings, 95 pitches Through two weekends and three midweek games, JT Quinn is the only Rebel with double-digit innings. The freshman, courtesy of four appearances including two midweek starts, is at 10.2 innings. Rivas has thrown eight innings. Mitch Murrell has four relief appearances and seven total innings. Dougherty has gone five innings twice in his career, pitching into the sixth without recording an out against Auburn and Oklahoma last season. Mike Bianco has talented pieces, but it’s a difficult puzzle at the moment. Elliott’s estimated return is mid-April which has the Rebels three main arms down. Ole Miss is second in the SEC in most walks, 12 more than 12th place Florida and five behind Mississippi State’s league leading 59 free passes. Trimming that number would cut down on pitches and runners and elevate innings pitched which is badly needed.

