Ole Miss hosts Maryland for a top-15 matchup at Swayze Field this weekend. The No. 4 Rebels and No. 13 Terrapins begin the series at 6 p.m. Friday and continue at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Ole Miss is 4-0 after a weekend sweep of Delaware and a midweek win over Arkansas State. Maryland is 2-2 with a road series win at South Florida and a Tuesday loss at home to West Virginia. With another weekend of baseball here, these are the things on my mind.

JACK DOUGHERTY MOVES TO HEAD OF ROTATION

Hunter Elliott won’t pitch this weekend and likely won’t pitch next weekend or the week after that either. The Ole Miss ace had tightness in his forearm following his start against Delaware, and an MRI of his left elbow was sent to multiple orthopedic specialists around the country. Ole Miss hasn’t released much beyond that, but that’s relatively a good sign. It means, using logic and my 18 years of experience with how the program operates, the imaging didn’t reveal an obvious tear that made season-ending surgery the clear option. Gathering opinions to this degree means non-surgical rehabilitation is at least a possibility, and they are being thorough with making the decision on the exact treatment because there’s no reason to rush. He wasn’t pitching this weekend either way. It’s likely he’s had or will have a physical examination with his doctor of choice. That could also be delaying the prognosis. If Tommy John was the only answer, we’d know it by now. And maybe surgery still happens, but the lack of definitive news over the course of the week is an optimistic development. I expect Mike Bianco to give an update after tonight’s game, even if there’s no definitive update to give out. Jack Dougherty is Ole Miss’ No. 1 starter in Elliott’s absence. He was excellent in 2.1 relief innings against the Blue Hens last Saturday and will make his first start since retiring 15 straight Sooners to open the College World Series championship series last June. The Rebels won the game, 10-3 and the national title a day later with a 4-2 victory. The right-hander moving to the rotation majorly affects the bullpen, and we’ll get to that in a second, but he should be able to handle the Friday role mentally and physically. His fastball has improved in the offseason, and Dougherty has gradually developed workable offspeed pitches during his three seasons in Oxford. With a high-profile start against Maryland hours away, let’s look back at the batter by batter summary of Dougherty’s five innings against Oklahoma. First Inning: Strikeout, fly out, ground out - 14 pitches, nine strikes Second Inning: Foul out, ground out, ground out - 11 pitches, seven strikes Third Inning: Strikeout, strikeout, strikeout - 13 pitches, 10 strikes Fourth Inning: Strikeout, strikeout, fly out - 13 pitches, 10 strikes Fifth Inning: Pop out, ground out, ground out - eight pitches, six strikes

FRESHMAN TOOKOIAN IN LINE FOR LARGER ROLE?

Ole Miss has a bit of a bullpen problem — or at least a bullpen unknown — with Dougherty’s move to the rotation. With Josh Mallitz out for the season with an elbow injury and Riley Maddox out until late in year in the absolute best-case scenario, innings have to come from somewhere, and Ole Miss needs them to be productive. Mason Nichols, who made his first appearance of the season with an excellent inning on Tuesday, is Ole Miss’ top bullpen arm and only player with late-game, high-leverage experience. Even so, he was the third option a season ago behind Mallitz and Brandon Johnson. Ole Miss hopes Sam Tookoian is part of the answer in Elliott’s absence and Dougherty’s role change. The true freshman from Fresno, California, has appeared twice in the four games this season. Tookoian gave up two hits and a walk in 1.2 innings on Saturday, but he also struck out three and didn’t allow a run. Ole Miss, despite having a huge lead, brought Tookoian in during a jam against Arkansas State. It was good high-leverage practice, as he inherited the bases loaded with one out. The right-hander faced two hitters, started them both with strikes and struck each one out looking to strand the runners on nine pitches. Tookoian is throwing in the low to mid 90s with a solid curve ball and a developing slider. It’s a small sample size so far, but he has a high ceiling. With the current injury situation, Ole Miss will see how far Tookoian has come along in the next week or two.

REBELS PLAY THREE CATCHERS IN WEEK ONE

It’s been a good week for Ole Miss catchers as far as performance and working depth at the position. Calvin Harris is the starter and one of the Rebels’ top hitters, and he performed well in the three games against Delaware. The Blue Hens didn’t test him much, but he was excellent defensively and didn’t have any issues. A catcher can be like an umpire, as in they are at their best when you don’t notice them. Harris is 5-for-14 offensively on the young season. He has a double and a triple. “Terrific, got a caught stealing on Sunday on a guy that doesn’t get thrown out much, and it shows what he can do,” Bianco said of Harris. “There were no balls by the catcher all weekend. Cal was terrific and played great defense.” Bianco is aware of Harris’ usage and wants to get other catches some midweek innings and game work. Freshman Will Plattner, who is healthy after a PCL knee injury, has been a late-game substitution twice this season. In the 11-3 win over Arkansas State Tuesday, Kemp Alderman started at catcher, and Harris shifted to left field. Harris started 17 games in the outfield in 2022. Alderman is the starting left fielder. Alderman’s only catcher appearance prior to this season was against South Carolina last year. It was an emphasis in the offseason, and he’s noticeably improved. The first inning was difficult with JT Quinn a bit erratic with a mid 90s fastball, but both players settled in after that. Ole Miss needs Harris healthy and in peak form offensively, so Alderman’s emergence and Plattner’s health are important developments to take some wear and tear off Harris as the season moves on. “We need to do that,” Bianco said. (Alderman) is our No. 2 catcher, and Plattner has gotten in there when we’ve had a bit of a spread. It’s a juggle for us because we’ve never really had the No. 2 catcher in the field. “I don’t know that we’ll always put Harris out there, but he’s batting in the top of the lineup and we need to keep him in the lineup. He can play the outfield and has played it. Kemp was terrific, and it’s unfair to not let him do it. He’s the backup and thought he was good.”

TERPS COMING OFF 48-WIN SEASON

Maryland won 48 games a season ago including the Big Ten regular season title. The Terrapins were the No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell in their home regional final against UCONN. The Big Ten Player of the Year, Chris Alleyne, is gone, but it’s the same Maryland offensive identity as a season ago when the group hit 137 home runs. For comparison, Ole Miss hit 108 in three more games. The lineup tries to lift the ball out of the yard and is prone to strikeouts because of the approach. The Terrapins have the best one-two in the Big Ten with Friday starter Jason Savacool and Saturday starter Nick Dean. The experienced right-handers threw 107 and 82 innings, respectively, last season. Both right-handers, Dean can get into the mid 90s. He relies on a changeup to lefties and is at least in the profile of Southern Miss’ Tanner Hall. Savacool relies on a slider as an out pitch and led the Big Ten in strikeouts a year ago. South Florida got to Savacool for seven hits and five runs in six innings on Friday. Maryland is closing the series with Ohio State transfer right-hander Nick Haberthier. He’s a sinker-reliant arm who pitched all roles with the Buckeyes. The bullpen has new faces and was a question mark a season ago. The Terrapin relievers have struggled at times with giving up free bases. Ole Miss first baseman Anthony Calarco transferred from Northwestern. Last year, in three games against Maryland, he went 4-for-9 with four walks. Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw missed Tuesday’s game with an illness.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3F4S2ppSjJxd3RVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WHAT CAN WE DO BEFORE THE OPPORTUNITY EXISTS?