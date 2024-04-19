Andrew Fischer hit a ball over the batter's eye in the first inning, and two batters later, Will Furniss added his own home run to put the Rebels up by three runs.

For a few minutes, things seemed to be carrying over from the series win over Mississippi State. Then, Ole Miss took the field defensively.

The Rebels committed an error in each of the first four innings, misplayed two balls in the outfield and watched their lead evaporate into a seven-run deficit by the end of the third inning. Eventually, Georgia won, 17-6, in eight innings to take the first game of the series.

“They continued to score throughout the game, and it was a tough one,” Mike Bianco said. “Defense we are just too bad. Riley (Maddox) threw well the first few innings, but when you don’t make the plays, it’s just too much. The defense failed, and there were championship pitches we didn’t win.”

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. CT, with 45 minutes between games.

Ole Miss (20-17, 5-11) has been run-ruled in four of its past 13 SEC games, and opponents are outscoring the Rebels, 54-19, in conference series openers this season. Ole Miss is 1-5 in those games.

Fifteen of Georgia’s 17 runs were earned, but Ole Miss’ defensive issues started immediately. Andrew Fischer fielded a chopper off the bat of Charlie Condon — the SEC’s best hitter — but threw it by first baseman Jackson Ross. Condon went to second and scored on a two-out single.

Ole Miss, twice, walked a hitter with two outs to bring Condon to the plate. He entered the series hitting .482.

Riley Maddox gave up nine runs, seven earned, on seven hits and two walks in 2.2 innings. He threw 81 pitches but 20 came after innings should have ended.

Wes Mendes and Mason Morris each allowed four runs in 2.1 innings and two innings, respectively.

Luke Hill was the only Rebel with multiple hits. Ethan Lege and Eli Berch both doubled.

Brayden Randle had two errors, and Ethan Lege had one to go with Fischer’s early miscue. Ole Miss has 46 errors in 37 games this season. The Rebels had 38 errors in 54 games last season.

Georgia (28-9, 8-8) had 17 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Ole Miss was 4-for-8 with runners on and 3-for-6 with runners in scoring position, while Georgia hit .440 with runners on and .368 with runners in scoring position in 25 and 19 opportunities. The Bulldogs had six extra base hits and only six offensive strikeouts.

Georgia scored four in the eighth to activate the 10-run rule.

“It was more than the hits,” Bianco said. “It was everybody involved.”