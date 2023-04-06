OXFORD — Pete Golding’s impact on the field and on the recruiting trail can’t yet be measured.

The former Alabama defensive coordinator has only been at Ole Miss in the same capacity for a few months. The season doesn’t begin until September and National Signing Day isn’t until December.

However, Golding’s presence in Oxford played a huge role in the transfer portal and should pay dividends this fall.

Both linebacker Monty Montgomery and cornerback Zamari Walton said Thursday that Golding’s hiring at Ole Miss played big roles in their decisions to transfer from Louisville and Georgia Tech, respectively.

“I just thought it would be a good decision for me,” Walton said following the Rebels’ eighth practice of the spring, one held inside the Manning Center due to inclement weather in north Mississippi Thursday morning. “Obviously with Coach Pete Golding coming here and with Coach Lane Kiffin as one of the great (offensive coordinators), I just thought it would be a good fit for me.”

Walton, a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Melbourne, Fla., played against Ole Miss last September in Atlanta, so he saw the Rebels up close. Golding’s addition pushed Ole Miss over the edge in a very competitive transfer portal.

“Being able to watch him at ‘Bama from the time he was there, it was just good knowing he was going to be here and it’s a great fit for me,” said Walton, who had 24 tackles and an interception for the Yellow Jackets last season. “It’s a scheme I like playing. I’m a long corner and I can move playing man, so I just thought it would be a great fit.”

Walton said the transition to Ole Miss has been “easy,” adding that he views the chance to play in the Southeastern Conference is “going to put film on” that should enhance his NFL stock.

Montgomery said Golding came to see him and “made me feel at home.”

“It was the perfect opportunity and I ran with it,” said Montgomery, who had 70 tackles and six sacks for Louisville last season. “The way he’s going to use me is perfect for the player I am. He’s going to stack me, he’s going to apex me and he’s going to send me off the edge. That’s everything that I wanted.”

Montgomery, a 5-foot-11. 220-pounder from Norcross, Ga., described his style of play as “nasty” and “amazing.”

“I consider myself a baby Micah Parsons,” Montgomery said, referring to the Dallas Cowboys star defender, “but I can cover better.”

Montgomery said Ole Miss popped on his radar the day former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys left via the portal. Another former Ole Miss linebacker, MoMo Sanogo, who played at Louisville last season, called Montgomery and told him “it would be a perfect fit to come here.”

“We made it happen two weeks later,” Montgomery said.