ATLANTA -- On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Cathead Distillery, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate are joined by Gabe D'Ormond of PowerMizzou.com, live from the Rivals Publishers Conference and the Five-Star Challenge in Buckhead.

Who's a blue blood program? How was Jay's trip to Mexico? Is Laura Rutledge an Ole Miss 6? Is it strange to eat alone? Does Neal have a drinking problem? All these topics and more are discussed in this 1-hour, 11-minute podcast.