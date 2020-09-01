RebelGrove - GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Episode 112

GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Episode 112
On this episode of Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond discuss a variety of hard-hitting sports topics, such as:
-- John Thompson
-- Jay's decision to take some time away from The Bunker
-- Gabe has quit Twitter
-- The Big 12's COVID protocols
-- Auburn's COVID issues
-- President Trump is lobbying the Big Ten
-- NCAA basketball to embrace the bubble concept?