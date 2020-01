On this episode of GPITS, presented by ACS, LLC, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate break down all the hard-hitting sports topics, such as:

-- We have a new title sponsor!

-- Maddie Tate's visit to Tranyslvania

-- Jay's tour of the Willett bourbon distillery

-- Julie Martin

-- Steel Panther

-- The 22 Convention

-- Kate Middleton

-- Jack the Ripper

-- Kentucky Owl

-- Much, much more