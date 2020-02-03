On this edition of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate convene to take on all the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:

-- Jay gets emotional about Maddie Tate landing a huge scholarship offer

-- Auburn's win over Kentucky Saturday night (Neal is super impressed with the Tigers)

-- Neal gets star-struck over seeing the father of a Bachelor contestant

-- What we lost when Kobe and Gigi Bryant died

-- Jay gets judgmental in the gym

-- Coordinator pay getting crazy

-- Mo' money, mo' problems for SEC coaches

-- Can Neal get into SEC spring meetings?