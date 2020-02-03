GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Episode 85
On this edition of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate convene to take on all the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:
-- Jay gets emotional about Maddie Tate landing a huge scholarship offer
-- Auburn's win over Kentucky Saturday night (Neal is super impressed with the Tigers)
-- Neal gets star-struck over seeing the father of a Bachelor contestant
-- What we lost when Kobe and Gigi Bryant died
-- Jay gets judgmental in the gym
-- Coordinator pay getting crazy
-- Mo' money, mo' problems for SEC coaches
-- Can Neal get into SEC spring meetings?