GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Episode 87
On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate discuss a myriad of hard-hitting sports topics, including:
-- A light review of the Houston Astros cheating scandal
-- Ryan Newman
-- Jay's 30th high school reunion
-- Jennifer Lopez
-- FRIENDS
-- Coronavirus comes to Alabama
-- Boxing
-- 1987
-- Colorado football
-- Jay's experience as a San Diegan bobsledder
-- Neal's Arkansas "fandom"