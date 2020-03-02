News More News
GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Episode 88

Kentucky's John Calipari
Kentucky's John Calipari (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Specialists, LLC, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate take on the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:

-- SEC officiating.

-- Handicapping the SEC Tournament

-- Corona beer/the coronavirus

-- Garth Brooks/Barry Sanders

-- Will the coronavirus be an epidemic?

-- Tommy Tuberville's Senate run

-- Soccer moms

-- Love Is Blind

-- 1988

-- Daryl Hannah


